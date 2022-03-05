U.S. markets closed

Vodka Market in the US to increase by 98.35 Mn L | Driven by the growing prominence of private-label vodkas | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vodka market size in the US is expected to grow by 98.35 million liters between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The 120 pages report segments the vodka market in US by product (unflavored and flavored), distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade), and price (premium and value).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vodka Market in US by Product, Distribution Channel, and Price - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders, track key industry opportunities, trends and threats, information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions by purchasing our full report.

Read our Free Sample Report before purchasing.

The vodka market in US is driven by the increasing prominence of private-label brands. The demand for flavored drinks and cocktails that include vodka as an essential ingredient is increasing among the younger population, especially among the millennials in the US. This is encouraging many retailers in the country to offer different varieties of vodkas under their private label brands. For example, major grocery retailers such as Walmart Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corp., have come up with their own brands of vodkas. Walmart Inc. offers Rue 33 premium vodka under its subsidiary Sam's Club. Similarly, Costco Wholesale Corp. offers vodka under the Kirkland Signature brand name. Thus, the rising prominence of private label brands is expected to drive the growth of the vodka market in the US during the forecast period.

In addition, the availability of organic vodka in the US will have a positive influence on the growth of the market. However, the increasing number of fatalities in the US due to drunk driving might have a negative impact on the growth of the market.

Know about other factors impacting the market growth. Download a Free Sample Now!

Some of key Vodka in US Players:

  • Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV: The company offers a wide range of vodka through brand name Redd Rose.

  • Bacardi Ltd.: The company offers high quality vodka through its brand Redd Rose.

  • Becle SAB de CV: The company offers high quality vodka under the brand name Three Olives.

  • Brown Forman Corp.: The company offers vodka under the brand name Finlandia.

  • Constellation Brands Inc.: The company offers premium vodka under the brand name SVEDKA.

Vodka Market In US Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn L, 2020-2025)

  • Unflavored - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Flavored - size and forecast 2020-2025

Vodka Market In US Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn L, 2020-2025)

  • On-trade - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Off-trade - size and forecast 2020-2025

Vodka Market In US Price Outlook (Revenue, USD mn L, 2020-2025)

  • Premium - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Value - size and forecast 2020-2025

By product, the unflavored segment contributed significantly to the growth of the market in 2021. Unflavored vodka is also called absolute vodka. It is in high demand among bartenders as they use unflavored vodka to make different types of cocktails as per the preferences of consumers. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Similarly, the on-trade segment and the premium segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of distribution channel and price segments respectively.

Explore other dominant players and key revenue-generating segments in the market. Download a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Vodka Market by Product, Distribution Channel, Price, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Alcohol Ingredients Market by Beverage, Ingredient, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vodka Market in US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

98.35 million L

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.45

Regional analysis

US

Performing market contribution

US at 100%

Key consumer countries

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO, and Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Unflavored - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Flavored - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • On-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Price

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Price

  • Premium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Value - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Price

Customer landscape

  • Overview

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

  • Bacardi Ltd.

  • Becle SAB de CV

  • Brown Forman Corp.

  • Constellation Brands Inc.

  • Davide Campari Milano NV

  • Diageo Plc

  • Pernod Ricard SA

  • Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO

  • Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vodka-market-in-the-us-to-increase-by-98-35-mn-l--driven-by-the-growing-prominence-of-private-label-vodkas--technavio-301494245.html

SOURCE Technavio

