Vodka Market in the US to increase by 98.35 Mn L | Driven by the growing prominence of private-label vodkas | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vodka market size in the US is expected to grow by 98.35 million liters between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The 120 pages report segments the vodka market in US by product (unflavored and flavored), distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade), and price (premium and value).

The vodka market in US is driven by the increasing prominence of private-label brands. The demand for flavored drinks and cocktails that include vodka as an essential ingredient is increasing among the younger population, especially among the millennials in the US. This is encouraging many retailers in the country to offer different varieties of vodkas under their private label brands. For example, major grocery retailers such as Walmart Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corp., have come up with their own brands of vodkas. Walmart Inc. offers Rue 33 premium vodka under its subsidiary Sam's Club. Similarly, Costco Wholesale Corp. offers vodka under the Kirkland Signature brand name. Thus, the rising prominence of private label brands is expected to drive the growth of the vodka market in the US during the forecast period.

In addition, the availability of organic vodka in the US will have a positive influence on the growth of the market. However, the increasing number of fatalities in the US due to drunk driving might have a negative impact on the growth of the market.

Some of key Vodka in US Players:

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV : The company offers a wide range of vodka through brand name Redd Rose.

Bacardi Ltd. : The company offers high quality vodka through its brand Redd Rose.

Becle SAB de CV : The company offers high quality vodka under the brand name Three Olives.

Brown Forman Corp. : The company offers vodka under the brand name Finlandia.

Constellation Brands Inc.: The company offers premium vodka under the brand name SVEDKA.

Vodka Market In US Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn L, 2020-2025)

Unflavored - size and forecast 2020-2025

Flavored - size and forecast 2020-2025

Vodka Market In US Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn L, 2020-2025)

On-trade - size and forecast 2020-2025

Off-trade - size and forecast 2020-2025

Vodka Market In US Price Outlook (Revenue, USD mn L, 2020-2025)

Premium - size and forecast 2020-2025

Value - size and forecast 2020-2025

By product, the unflavored segment contributed significantly to the growth of the market in 2021. Unflavored vodka is also called absolute vodka. It is in high demand among bartenders as they use unflavored vodka to make different types of cocktails as per the preferences of consumers. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Similarly, the on-trade segment and the premium segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of distribution channel and price segments respectively.

Vodka Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 98.35 million L Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.45 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO, and Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Unflavored - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Flavored - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

On-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Price

Market segments

Comparison by Price

Premium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Value - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Price

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Bacardi Ltd.

Becle SAB de CV

Brown Forman Corp.

Constellation Brands Inc.

Davide Campari Milano NV

Diageo Plc

Pernod Ricard SA

Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO

Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

