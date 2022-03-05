Vodka Market in the US to increase by 98.35 Mn L | Driven by the growing prominence of private-label vodkas | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vodka market size in the US is expected to grow by 98.35 million liters between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The 120 pages report segments the vodka market in US by product (unflavored and flavored), distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade), and price (premium and value).
The vodka market in US is driven by the increasing prominence of private-label brands. The demand for flavored drinks and cocktails that include vodka as an essential ingredient is increasing among the younger population, especially among the millennials in the US. This is encouraging many retailers in the country to offer different varieties of vodkas under their private label brands. For example, major grocery retailers such as Walmart Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corp., have come up with their own brands of vodkas. Walmart Inc. offers Rue 33 premium vodka under its subsidiary Sam's Club. Similarly, Costco Wholesale Corp. offers vodka under the Kirkland Signature brand name. Thus, the rising prominence of private label brands is expected to drive the growth of the vodka market in the US during the forecast period.
In addition, the availability of organic vodka in the US will have a positive influence on the growth of the market. However, the increasing number of fatalities in the US due to drunk driving might have a negative impact on the growth of the market.
Some of key Vodka in US Players:
Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV: The company offers a wide range of vodka through brand name Redd Rose.
Bacardi Ltd.: The company offers high quality vodka through its brand Redd Rose.
Becle SAB de CV: The company offers high quality vodka under the brand name Three Olives.
Brown Forman Corp.: The company offers vodka under the brand name Finlandia.
Constellation Brands Inc.: The company offers premium vodka under the brand name SVEDKA.
Vodka Market In US Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn L, 2020-2025)
Unflavored - size and forecast 2020-2025
Flavored - size and forecast 2020-2025
Vodka Market In US Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn L, 2020-2025)
On-trade - size and forecast 2020-2025
Off-trade - size and forecast 2020-2025
Vodka Market In US Price Outlook (Revenue, USD mn L, 2020-2025)
Premium - size and forecast 2020-2025
Value - size and forecast 2020-2025
By product, the unflavored segment contributed significantly to the growth of the market in 2021. Unflavored vodka is also called absolute vodka. It is in high demand among bartenders as they use unflavored vodka to make different types of cocktails as per the preferences of consumers. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Similarly, the on-trade segment and the premium segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of distribution channel and price segments respectively.
Vodka Market in US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
Market growth 2021-2025
98.35 million L
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.45
Regional analysis
US
Performing market contribution
US at 100%
Key consumer countries
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO, and Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
