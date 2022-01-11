U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

Vodka Market in the US to Increase by 98.35 mn L from 2020 to 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV & Bacardi Ltd | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Vodka Market In US report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, trends, drivers, challenges, and market growth across various regions. The vodka market share growth in US by the unflavored segment will be significant for revenue generation. The vodka market in US is expected to increase by 98.35 MN L from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 3% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Vodka Market in US by Product, Distribution Channel, and Price - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
For Additional insights on the Vodka Market in US - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prominence of private-label brands, growing demand from millennials, and the growth of the organized retail sector. However, the accidents and fatalities caused by alcohol-impaired driving are hindering the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The vodka market analysis report of US also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The vodka market in US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product expansions and partnering with off-trade distribution channels to compete in the market. The vodka market in us report provides complete insights on key vendors including Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO, and Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.


Few companies with Key Offerings

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - The company offers a wide range of vodka through the brand name Redd Rose.

  • Bacardi Ltd. - The company offers high-quality vodka through its brand Redd Rose.

  • Becle SAB de CV - The company offers high-quality vodka under the brand name Three Olives.

  • Brown Forman Corp. - The company offers vodka under the brand name Finlandia.

  • Constellation Brands Inc. - The company offers premium vodka under the brand name SVEDKA.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The vodka market forecast report of US offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Find Additional Companies and it offering information- Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the vodka market in US report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into unflavored and flavored.

  • By Distribution channel, the market is classified into on-trade and off-trade.

  • By Price, the market is classified into premium and value.

Related Reports -
Black Beer Market -The black beer market share is expected to increase by USD 489.59 million from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 2.54%. Download a free sample now!

Craft Beer Market -The craft beer market share is expected to increase by USD 65.09 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.24%.Download a free sample now!

Vodka Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

98.35 mn L

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.45

Regional analysis

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO, and Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vodka-market-in-the-us-to-increase-by-98-35-mn-l-from-2020-to-2025--evolving-opportunities-with-anheuser-busch-inbev-sanv--bacardi-ltd--17000-technavio-reports-301457073.html

SOURCE Technavio

