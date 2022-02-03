U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

Vodka Market in the US: Key Driver Include Increasing Prominence of Private-label Brands | Statistics & Facts

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vodka Market value in US is set to grow by 98.35 million liters, progressing at a CAGR of 3% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The increasing prominence of private-label brands will offer immense growth opportunities. Moreover, the availability of organic vodka in the US is also expected to drive the growth of the market in the country during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Vodka Market in US by Product, Distribution Channel, and Price - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download the Free Sample Report to Know More

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO, and Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd. are some of the major market participants

The Growing Prominence of Private-label Vodkas:

Private-label vodkas are becoming a key focus area for retailers in the US, as the demand for flavored vodkas and cocktails (that include vodka as an essential ingredient) is high among the millennial population. Retailers are selling different types of vodkas under their private-label brands to increase their profitability, which is contributing to the growth of the vodka market in US. Major retailers are introducing their own brands of vodka, especially flavored vodkas, thus capitalizing on the growing demand for vodkas from consumers.

The Availability of Organic Vodka in the US:

The growing adoption of healthy lifestyles and awareness about the harmful effects of pesticides and fertilizers on ingredients used in the manufacturing of vodka have spurred demand for organic vodka in the US. Organic vodkas are made from organically cultivated raw materials, such as grains and fruits, which are free of fertilizers, pesticides, preservatives, and harmful carcinogens, like arsenic. In addition, organic vodkas must be free of artificial food additives and should be grown without using synthetic pesticides. The growing demand for organic food ingredients in alcoholic beverages and rising disposable income in the US have led consumers to prefer organic spirits such as organic vodka. Moreover, organic vodkas are costlier, which helps in increasing the profit margins of vendors.

For Additional Information About the Latest Drivers Impacting the Future of Market- Download Free Sample

Vodka Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

  • Price

The Report Also Covers the Following Areas:

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Vodka Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist vodka market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the vodka market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the vodka market in US

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vodka market vendors

Related Reports Include:
Black Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 - The black beer market share is expected to increase by USD 489.59 million from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 2.54%. To get more exclusive insights:
Download Free Sample Report

Craft Spirits Market in the US - This report offers an analysis of the market based on product type (craft whiskey, craft gin, craft vodka, and other craft spirits) and distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade). To get more exclusive insights:
Download Free Sample Report

Vodka Market in US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

98.35 mn L

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.45

Regional analysis

US

Performing market contribution

US at 100%

Key consumer countries

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO, and Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Unflavored - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Flavored - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • On-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Price

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Price

  • Premium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Value - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Price

Customer landscape

  • Overview

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

  • Bacardi Ltd.

  • Becle SAB de CV

  • Brown Forman Corp.

  • Constellation Brands Inc.

  • Davide Campari Milano NV

  • Diageo Plc

  • Pernod Ricard SA

  • Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO

  • Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vodka-market-in-the-us-key-driver-include-increasing-prominence-of-private-label-brands--statistics--facts-301473960.html

SOURCE Technavio

