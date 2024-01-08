Vogue House sold to billionaire Israeli shipping mogul for £75m

Vogue House was built in 1958 and has been occupied by Conde Nast for the past six decades

Vogue’s London offices have been sold to an Israeli shipping billionaire in a £75m deal.

Publisher Conde Nast has sold Vogue House in London’s Mayfair to Eyal Ofer, a Monaco-based businessman worth an estimated $23bn.

The seven storey building on Hanover Square, which was built in 1958, had been marketed for £70m but Mr Ofer is understood to have paid £75m for the property. His company, Global Holdings Management Group (GHMG), confirmed the sale on Monday.

The deal comes as Vogue and other Conde Nast magazines based at Vogue House, including Tatler and GQ, move out of the building.

Staff were told last January that Conde Naste would leave the office block after more than six decades.

Vogue House pictured in 1963 - Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Vogue House has hosted some of the biggest names in fashion, music and royalty over the decades, with notable associations to Anna Wintour, supermodels such as Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, and Princess Diana.

Conde Nast said it had made “many attempts to find a way to expand and redesign the space to meet our needs, [but] there were just too many challenges to be able to do so”.

The building will be renamed 1 Hanover Square once the sale is completed.

Mr Ofer, 73, inherited his fortune from his father Sammy Ofer, an Israeli shipping tycoon who was at one time the country’s richest man.

He joined his father’s business in the early 1970s and played a leading role in growing the company by investing in property, hotels and banking.

Israeli businessmen Eyal Ofer (R), his brother Idan Ofer (L) and their father Sammy Ofer - Ofer Vaknin/AFP

The businessman has a longstanding association with Britain. In 2012 he helped to fund the building of the Gloriana, the first Royal barge to be built for over 250 years, to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s diamond jubilee. In 2013, he donated £10m to Tate Modern.

Vogue House adds to Mr Ofer’s extensive property portfolio, which includes several buildings on New York’s Park Avenue. Last year he bought the luxury hotel Mondrian Park Avenue hotel and Anagram Columbus Circle, a residential tower between New York’s so-called “Billionaire’s Row” and Central Park.

Conde Nast has sold the leasehold of Vogue House to Mr Ofer. The freehold is owned by The Church of England’s property arm.

