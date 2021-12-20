U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,568.02
    -52.62 (-1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,932.16
    -433.28 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,980.94
    -188.74 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,139.87
    -34.06 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.66
    +0.43 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.50
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1280
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4190
    +0.0170 (+1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3205
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6310
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,896.55
    +210.79 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.18
    -3.65 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,198.03
    -71.89 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,312.31
    +374.50 (+1.34%)
     

Voi scooters raises $115M Series D round as it preps to enter new cities -- and for an IPO

Mike Butcher
·5 min read

The European e-scooter market is currently the main battleground for companies playing in the micromobility space, taking advantage as they are of Europe’s relatively compact cities and the desire of populations to move to more sustainable transportation. In 2021, players like Tier, Voi and Dott continued to raise VC backing.

But the war for funding is ultimately about who will win in this coveted market -- either through market domination via raising the most capital, putting pressure on competitors or by acquiring said competitors.

Thus, the latest chapter in this saga is about to play out, with the news that Voi Technology -- a major European micromobility operator -- has raised a $115 million Series D funding round in what it describes as an oversubscribed financing round that, says the company, will power its expansion into new markets. Voi already has scooters in 70 cities across the U.K. and Europe. This round comes after it raised $45 million in only August this year. Total capital raised in 2021 amounts to $160 million, and $500 million since Voi launched.

As well as expanding, this raise is also about a future IPO. A spokesperson said: “Following this fundraise, Voi is going to start preparing for an IPO. Voi will begin preparations but the timetable cannot be set in stone at this stage.”

Fredrik Hjelm, co-founder and CEO of Voi Technology, said in a statement: “There is no doubting that micromobility is here to stay and Voi intends to be the go-to mobility platform in Europe for cities that want to give their residents and visitors an integrated, smart mode way to travel. Working closely with cities we are seeing a new vision of urban transport taking shape that is highly complementary to public transport. We are building the future of transport and we are committed to making every Voi city a better place to live.”

With cities starting to adopt regulations and grant licenses, the way that micromobility operators are scaling is by getting approvals from city officials, thus securing their access to consumers. So this war chest is partly about being able to scale to meet those licenses.

The spokesperson added: “The demand for micro mobility has never been higher and as a result, we want to ensure we are delivering the service people need. With this funding, we’re going to invest in solutions for our rides and cities, including fixing parking, pavement riding and twin riding, rolling out a better model of e-scooter and investing in R&D."

The round was led by Raine Group and VNV Global (which led the last funding round), and included Inbox Capital, Nordic Ninja, Stena Sessan, Kreos Capital and new investors Ilmarinen, Nineyards Equity and ICT Capital and others. Entrepreneurs and operators from King, Avito, BCG and more also participated.

Voi claims it has achieved a 140% year on year revenue growth in 2021, while increasing margins and profitability. Voi also won a lot of city tenders this year, putting pressure on competitors.

Of course, microbilitlity companies are also pushing at an open door, taking advantage of the news trend among cities to reduce the reliance on private cars, relieve congestion, lower carbon emission and cut pollution, as well as the individual desire to avoid crowds on public transport because of COVID-19.

Voi is also planning to launch the "Voiager 5", which it claims will be the safest e-scooter model to date. Its arrival will be timely.

The potential for fires started by e-scooter battery packs was highlighted in the U.K. recently when Vio was forced to withdraw part of its fleet from rental after one its machines began burning in a user's home.

Commenting, Jack Samler, general manager at Voi U.K., told TechCrunch: “We had an instance of smoke being emitted from one of our Long Term Rental e-scooters in Bristol earlier this month. This was an isolated, one-off, incident with one of our Long Term Rental scooters. As an extreme precautionary measure, we asked users to keep the scooters outside whilst we assessed the situation -- all users have been refunded for the inconvenience for the month of December.”

He said the service was only temporarily stopped as a result of this smoking scooter, but following an investigation, the service quickly resumed: “The vast majority of users are already using the service again, and we expect all riders to continue enjoying our Long Term Rental service to move around in a sustainable manner very soon.”

Assuming all those batteries get safer, Voi is also committing to use only battery cells produced in Europe, with a resulting 50% lower carbon footprint given they wouldn’t be imported from China, by early 2023. It already sources its e-bikes from Europe.

Jason Schretter, partner and head of EMEA at Raine Group, said: “We are excited to continue our support of Voi in its efforts to bring safe and sustainable micro mobility solutions to markets across Europe. Since we first invested a year ago, Voi’s commitment to product innovation, operational efficiency and local partnerships have helped the company extend its leadership position in the region.”

Per Brilioth, CEO of VNV Global said: “We are reaching a tipping point with micromobility where cities, led by their residents, are waking up to the full potential of this new mode of transport.”

Meanwhile, the European e-scooter race continues apace. Tier, a Berlin-based e-scooter company that’s quickly expanding throughout Europe, recently acquired Vento Mobility, the Italian subsidiary of Wind Mobility.

But scooter companies continue to battle the bad publicity from the grisly accidents and crashes currently blighting the image of this, admittedly hot, sector.

Recommended Stories

  • Viya: Top Chinese live-streamer fined $210m for tax evasion

    Internet celebrity Huang Wei, known as Viya, is accused of hiding her personal income from officials.

  • Turkish Lira Surges Most in Decades on Erdogan Rescue Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s lira posted its biggest gain in decades Monday, rebounding from a record low in the same day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government announced extraordinary measures to bolster a currency rocked by repeated cuts to central bank interest rates in the face of accelerating inflation.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Clo

  • Jim Cramer’s Most Favorite Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we’ll discuss Jim Cramer’s most favorite tech stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of Cramer’s background and tech stocks, and go directly to read Jim Cramer’s 5 Most Favorite Tech Stocks to Buy Now. Jim Cramer is one of the most prominent names in the investment world. His […]

  • Why Alibaba Plummeted on Monday

    The Chinese e-commerce giant unveiled a turnaround plan last week, but didn't impress enough to overcome current fears.

  • Why Block Stock Dropped Again Today

    Shares of fintech leader Block (NYSE: SQ) -- the artist formerly known as Square -- dropped in Monday morning trading. You can blame investment bank Wedbush for that. Coronavirus worries are tanking the stock market this morning, and coronavirus worries make up a big part of why Wedbush just cut its price target on Block stock by 24%, to $190 a share.

  • Micron stock is up following a solid Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the numbers from Micron Technology's Q1 earnings release.

  • AT&T's (NYSE:T) Risk/Reward Outlook is Starting to Look Attractive

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was a rare outperformer last week after Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery upgraded his rating on the stock from ‘equal-weight’ to overweight. The stock gained 6.95% on Thursday, its biggest one day gain in months - although the stock price is still down nearly 20% for the year. Flannery said price weakness had created an opportunity and upgraded his rating, though he lowered the price target from $32 to $28.

  • Nio Is Now Down 58% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) set their all-time high back on Jan. 11, when they traded at $66.99 at some point during the day. Clearly it has been a rough year for Nio, which has been hit by COVID-19 shutdowns, supply chain challenges, and a lull in its new-product cycle that allowed competitors to gain ground. Nio will begin shipping its long-awaited ET7 sedan in March, followed in September by the one-size-down ET5, which was revealed on Saturday. Meanwhile, its order books remain strong, its customer satisfaction is high, and there are signs that it may have put the worst of the supply chain woes in the rearview mirror.

  • Cathie Wood Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Innovation Stocks

    Stock picker and hedge manager Cathie Wood made some serious waves last year, when her ARK Innovation ETF outperformed the S&P 500 by an order of magnitude. From the pandemic trough in March to the end of 2020, the S&P gained 68%, while Wood’s flagship fund surged ahead by 153%. It was an astounding performance. Wood made smart choices last year, targeting tech companies, remote connections, and telehealth for investment. All of those segments saw big gains in business during the lockdown phases

  • Monday was an ugly one for the stock market headed to Christmas. Here’s what history says about returns on the following Tuesday.

    The folks at Bespoke say the day after an ugly Monday selloff, with drops of at least 1%, tend to be followed by a comparatively strong Tuesday performance.

  • How Moderna Is Leading The Omicron Battle As Novavax Marks A Key Win

    Vaccine stocks Moderna and Novavax fell Monday despite bullish news for their Covid vaccines as omicron cases continue rising.

  • EU bulks up its arsenal against Omicron with approval of Novavax vaccine. Investors dump shares

    Nuvaxovid would be the first protein-based vaccine authorised to combat the coronavirus in the EU, but its efficacy against Delta and Omicron is unproven.

  • Why Carnival Stock Investors Cheered on Monday

    A funny thing happened after Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) reported earnings this morning -- and I mean funny strange, not actually funny. With the cruise company heading into its still-pandemic-plagued fiscal fourth quarter 2021, analysts had forecast that it would lose $1.28 per share despite taking in $1.34 billion in revenue -- but it seems Carnival managed to miss on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue for the quarter was only $1.29 billion, and the company reported a generally accepted accounting principles loss of $2.31 per share.

  • Super-Rich Americans Feel Relief as Tax Hikes Are Canceled for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- An exceptional year for wealthy Americans, at least in terms of their financial health, just got better.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Closures: Virus UpdateEurope Braces for More Covid Lockdowns as U.K. Cases SurgeSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveIf West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin votes against President J

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE) sheds US$6.0b, company earnings and investor returns have been trending downwards for past five years

    Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. To...

  • Why Tilray, Hexo, and OrganiGram Holdings Stocks Dropped Today

    These stocks are caught in a general stock market downturn, but there are also questions about the cannabis market itself.

  • Tesla is at risk of losing its market dominance: analyst

    Here's why one analyst is concerned about the outlook for Tesla's stock.

  • GM’s Barra Dismissed Cruise CEO Ammann Over Mission, IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Cruise LLC Chief Executive Officer Dan Ammann had a slate of meetings on Dec. 16 when he got an early afternoon call from General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra. She told Ammann he was being dismissed from the robotaxi startup that GM controls through a majority stake, say people familiar with the events.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Cl

  • Why Peloton Interactive Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 7.4% in morning trading on Monday after UBS analysts Arpine Kocharyan and Robin Farley lowered the firm's price target on the connected fitness company from $65 per share to $30 while maintaining its sell rating on the stock. The analysts say that after looking at the adoption levels for Peloton's digital app on the iOS platform, the 70-basis-point decline seen since October suggests its subscription numbers will be softer than the already weak Wall Street consensus. As a result, Peloton is not likely to be profitable in the second half of the year, which may cause investors to flee the stock.

  • Why Limelight Networks Shares Are Soaring Today

    The content delivery network veteran's expanding product portfolio impressed a key Wall Street analyst.