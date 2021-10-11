U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,370.25
    -12.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,562.00
    -64.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,750.00
    -58.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.00
    -8.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.31
    +1.96 (+2.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.90
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.27
    +0.73 (+3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3647
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8790
    +0.6640 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,452.32
    +761.69 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,347.64
    +42.04 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.87
    +4.32 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

the voice assistant application market is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2021 to USD 11.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.4%

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The voice assistant application market is projected to grow from USD 2. 8 billion in 2021 to USD 11. 2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32. 4% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the voice assistant application market include advancements in voice-based AI technologies, rising adoption of voice-enabled devices, increasing focus on customer engagement, and emergence of low-code platforms for voice assistant applications.

New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Voice Assistant Application Market with COVID-19 Impact by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Channel Integration, Application Area And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774644/?utm_source=GNW

• By component, services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

As the majority of companies require their customer service operations to be more automated, voice assistant applications offer greater levels of personalization in customer self-service and continuously increase the self-service utilization and work completion rate.Large enterprises focus on customer satisfaction and customer retention and hence, have the highest requirement of voice assistant applications for improved customer engagement.

Premise-based managed services are often used by financial organizations to adhere to the security regulations for data while providing optimal service to their customers.
• By deployment mode, cloud segment to lead the market during the forecast period

Cloud computing is one of the most effective technologies today.Voice assistants rely on a cloud-based architecture since data has to be sent back and forth to centralized data centers.

There are several benefits offered by the cloud deployment mode, such as reduced operational and maintenance cost, simple deployments, and higher scalability.Due to increasing awareness of the benefits of cloud-based solutions, cloud deployment for voice assistant applications is expected to grow tremendously.

The solution providers are focusing on the development of robust cloud-based solutions for their clients, as many organizations have migrated to either a private or a public cloud.
• By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The voice assistant application market in APAC is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years.The voice assistant application market in APAC is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years due to the rising digitalization and the increasing adoption of advanced AI and ML technologies.

Big technology vendors are partnering with local Asian vendors to expand their presence in APAC.Countries such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, and Australia have a high penetration in the voice assistant application market and provide solutions that resolve the complex queries faced by customers.

APAC countries have enormous potential to grow further due to the fast adoption of technologies such as cloud and AI.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 35%
• By Designation: C-level – 42%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 28%
• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 35%, Row of the Word (RoW)– 10%.

The following key voice assistant application vendors are profiled in the report:
[24]7.ai (US), Aivo (Argentina), AWS (US), Apple(US), Avaamo(US), Avaya (US), Baidu (China), Cisco (US), Clinc (US), Creative Virtual (UK), Google (US), Inbenta (US), IBM (US), Haptik (India), Kata.ai (Indonesia), Microsoft (US), Mindsay (US), Oracle (US), Rasa (US), Samsung (South Korea), SAP (Germany), Slang Labs (India), SoundHound (US), Verbio (Spain), Verint Systems (US), and Zaion (France)

Research coverage
The market study covers the voice assistant application market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components [solutions (integrated and standalone) and services (consulting, support and maintenance, and implementation)], deployment mode (on-premises and cloud), channel integration (websites, mobile applications, contact centers, smart speakers, and social media), organization size [Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises], application area (smart retail and eCommerce, smart banking, connected healthcare, smart transportation, smart manufacturing, smart learning, and others), and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to buy the report

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:
• It comprehensively segments the voice assistant application market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different regions.
• It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
• It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774644/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Surges Past $80 With Global Power Crisis Set to Boost Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged past $80 a barrel as the global power crunch rattled a market in which OPEC+ has only been restoring output at a modest pace. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a S

  • Morgan Stanley is still calling for a 10%-20% crash — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • China Tech Stocks Extend Rebound on Relief Over Meituan Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks continued their rebound on Monday after Beijing slapped a smaller-than-expected fine on food delivery giant Meituan.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Int

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubled Down on Its Alibaba Investment

    Daily Journal, which Charlie Munger serves as chairman, bought more Alibaba shares in the third quarter, when they were tumbling.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield. When it comes to dividend investing, one must almost always consider it […]

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    When companies that pay you to own them can be purchased at a bargain price, it's certainly worth your time to consider it.

  • The future of China's work culture

    In a late-August ruling, China’s supreme court declared one of the country’s most infamous work practices illegal. Indeed, while the August 26 Supreme Court decision and issuance of guidelines from the Ministry of Human Resources will impact tech firms and their well-educated, well-compensated employees, the case itself dealt with a worker much farther down the digital economy hierarchy: a logistics worker making a salary of 8,000RMB (roughly $1,240) per month, which is just slightly below the average of the country’s 37 largest cities. China’s regulators appear to be sending a message to employers and employees alike that the rules that define their relationship must change.

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 10th, 2021

    After a bearish Saturday, Shiba Inu would need to move back through to $0.000028 levels to support a bullish day ahead.

  • Stocks Drop as Surging Oil Price Unsettles Traders: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures dipped with European stocks as the highest oil prices since 2014 stirred fears that a spreading energy crunch will derail the global pandemic recovery.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the

  • Is ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading At A 41% Discount?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ChemoCentryx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CCXI ) by taking the...

  • Beware Tech Stocks. They Could Be a Trap.

    The tech selloff seems to have run its course. But bond yields appear to be rising again, which means tech stocks may not be out of the woods yet.

  • 2 Recent IPOs Trading at Bargain Prices

    Both American Well (NYSE: AMWL) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) are trading at their lowest levels ever in their short histories. Shares of telehealth company American Well (also known as Amwell) began trading on the public market on Oct. 5, 2020, at $28.86.