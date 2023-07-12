Voice cloning startup Resemble AI Raises $8 million in Series A

By Anna Tong

(Reuters) - Resemble AI, a San Francisco-based voice artificial intelligence startup, said on Wednesday it had raised $8 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm Javelin Ventures.

Comcast Ventures and existing investors Craft Ventures and Ubiquity Ventures also participated in the Series A round, it added.

Resemble AI, which applies generative AI to clone voices, says that it has 1 million users, who use the company's product to clone their own voice. More than 200 business clients, ranging from music producers, game studios and voice actors use Resemble AI as well, CEO Zohaib Ahmed told Reuters.

The company also on Wednesday announced a new product that detects whether or not audio is AI-generated. As voice cloning has been used for scams and other crimes, the company says it is focused on promoting safe and ethical use cases for voice cloning technology.

"We want to make AI tools available to more people, but we also acknowledge that we can't talk about AI without talking about ethics," Ahmed said.

(Reporting by Anna Tong in San Francisco; Editing by Jamie Freed)