U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,872.10
    -28.96 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,735.11
    -126.69 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,985.00
    -117.45 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.43
    +0.51 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.32
    -1.58 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.80
    -8.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.05 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9880
    -0.0086 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0810
    +0.0710 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1462
    -0.0153 (-1.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6500
    +1.2300 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,384.46
    -292.46 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.50
    -3.71 (-0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Voice.com is bringing NFTs to the PhotoVogue Festival

·2 min read

The NFT marketplace for emerging artists and collectors sparks conversation about the benefits and challenges of Web3

MILAN, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice, the leading NFT marketplace, is the official digital art partner of the PhotoVogue Festival 2022, a groundbreaking gathering in Milan, Italy.

The event is a continuation of the partnership between the two organizations that share a common focus: supporting the new voices that will shape our future. Their work together began this summer with an NFT Residency program, PhotoVogue's first project in the Web3 space.

Voice and PhotoVogue will host a panel at the festival entitled, NFTs: A Photographer's Friend or Enemy? on Saturday, November 19 at 7pm CET, where some of the industry's most powerful players will face the NFT revolution head on. Panelists include Head of Global PhotoVogue Alessia Glaviano, renowned photographer Roe Etheridge, and founder and director of African Artists' Foundation and founder of the Lagos Photo Festival, Azu Nwagbogu. Voice's co-founder & CEO Salah Zalatimo will moderate the conversation.

Photographers are one of the groups most prepared to benefit from the rise of NFTs, as their medium adapts easily to a digital space–but many remain skeptical.

"The PhotoVogue Festival sits at the epicenter of the photography community–so there's no better place to have the conversation about how to shape Web3," says Zalatimo. "Together we can ensure photography leads the way into the future of art."

The PhotoVogue Festival is open to the public in Milan from November 17-20. The PhotoVogue NFT collection is available for purchase with credit card on Voice.com/photovogue, with new art dropping throughout the months of October and November.

About Voice
Voice is a digital art marketplace for emerging artists and collectors. The easy-to-use platform is built on blockchain and allows digital art sales through environmentally sustainable practices.

For more information, visit www.voice.com.

About PhotoVogue
PhotoVogue curates a pool of incredible image makers from around the world to create an international database of the most interesting and diverse voices in contemporary photography. Our mission has always been and will continue to be to champion talent, reach into historically excluded communities, improve visual literacy and shape a more just, ethical and inclusive visual world. Run by Alessia Glaviano, the program connects artists, community and commerce through Condé Nast's global creative networks.

PhotoVogue runs an annual festival in Milan. The first conscious fashion photography festival dedicated to the shared ground between ethics and aesthetics. The PhotoVogue Festival is a unique, one-of-a-kind event. It brings together our community since 2016, touching upon meaningful contemporary issues, furthering the conversation around the promotion of creativity and diversity in image making.

Learn more at www.vogue.com/photovogue.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voicecom-is-bringing-nfts-to-the-photovogue-festival-301663716.html

SOURCE Voice

Recommended Stories

  • Marathon CEO Richards on Fed Pivot, Defaults and Bonds

    Marathon Asset Management CEO Bruce Richards discusses the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy, defaults and the credit market with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • 5 of America's Best High-Yield Saving Accounts

    For the past few decades, most banks' savings accounts provided uninspiring interest rates. However, fierce competition among banks and rising interest rates have produced a vast selection of high-yield savings accounts for customers. With exponentially annual percentage yields (APY) than … Continue reading → The post How to Pick a High-Yield Savings Account appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again

    Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • Can Invitae Deliver a Positive Surprise?

    Invitae in the next two years does not have much for investors to look forward to. Then again, the bar has been set so low that even minor improvements to the turnaround timeline could be meaningful. The genetic testing pioneer announced a strategic pivot this summer.

  • India shortlists nine banks to start CBDC trial from Nov. 1

    India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will pilot the country’s first digital rupee in the wholesale segment (e₹-W) from Nov. 1 and has identified nine banks for participation in the trial.

  • Italy's Campari builds up bourbon business with $600 million Kentucky deal

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italian spirits group Campari said on Monday it had reached an agreement to buy an initial 70% stake in Wilderness Trail Distillery for $420 million, strengthening its bourbon offer. Under the agreement, Campari has an option to buy the remaining 30% of the Kentucky-based producer of bourbon and rye whiskey in 2031. The deal implies a current enterprise value of $600 million, which makes it the second biggest acquisition for the Italian group after it bought Grand Marnier in 2016.

  • AMD’s Earnings Are All About the Outlook

    Chip maker AMD has already said its third-quarter report would disappoint. Investors want to know about timing of a rebound for the company and sector.

  • Ransomware hackers hit Australian defence communications platform

    Hackers have targeted a communications platform used by Australian military personnel and defence staff with a ransomware attack, authorities said on Monday, as the country battles a recent spike in cyberattacks across businesses. The ForceNet service, one of the external providers that the defence department contracts to run one of its websites, has come under attack but so far no data have been compromised, Assistant Minister For Defence Matt Thistlethwaite said. "I want to stress that this isn't an attack or a breach on defence (technology) systems and entities," Thistlethwaite told ABC Radio.

  • Fresenius cuts profit guidance again on slower recovery, rising costs

    German healthcare group Fresenius has cut its 2022 guidance for the second time on persistent cost inflation and staff shortages with its new CEO pledging a review of all its diversified businesses. The company's shares gained 5.7% on Monday, bouncing back from a drop on Friday, on hopes that a new leadership team will right the ship. In a statement on Sunday, the drugmaker and healthcare services company said its adjusted net income would likely fall 10% this year, excluding foreign exchange effects, having previously indicated a decline in a "single-digit percentage range" at worst.

  • Record E-Trading Brings More Liquidity to Corporate Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Electronic trading of corporate bonds has reached record levels, as credit-trading algorithms get smarter, grab market share, and make it easier for investors to buy and sell corporate bonds without affecting prices too much. Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilBig Tech Weighs on Stocks as Oil Giants Whipsaw: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong'

  • As DoorDash stock hits lowest price ever, analysts track a slowdown in food delivery

    Data and insider commentary about the recent performance of the biggest companies in the food-delivery industry suggest a slowdown in user growth and a decline in orders.

  • Wall Street is being nicer on earnings as vaccine makers, fintech reports near

    With a downcast earnings season passing the halfway mark, results from pharma and fintech companies will dominate the week ahead.

  • Bear of the Day: Atlassian (TEAM)

    High-flying SaaS stocks get hit on enterprise IT spending and inflation concerns

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.

  • Nearly $1 Billion Swamps Junk-Bond ETF in Record Haul Before Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Exchange-traded fund investors are diving headfirst into high-yield debt just days before the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilBig Tech Weighs on Stocks as Oil Giants Whipsaw: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance SummitGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchRisk assets o

  • Tesla Supplier To Commence Kansas EV Battery Plant Construction In November

    Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) battery supplier Panasonic Holdings Corp (OTC: PCRFF) (OTC: PCRFY) aimed to start building a new battery plant in Kansas in November, with mass production by March 2025. Panasonic's picked Kansas as the site for a new plant to supply batteries primarily to Tesla, joining other battery suppliers planning massive U.S. investments to qualify for new EV tax credit rules and tap its enormous demand, Reuters reports. Kansas state officials said the new factory would create up

  • Apple and Microsoft market caps reached their largest spread on record — at roughly Tesla’s entire valuation

    The divergent performances of Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. in the wake of their latest earnings reports widened the spread between the two companies’ market values to the largest on record at more than $700 billion to close out last week. Apple (AAPL) finished Friday’s trading session with a $2.48 trillion valuation, while Microsoft (MSFT) ended the week with a $1.76 trillion valuation. The $719.24 billion spread between those two market caps was the widest record and nearly as much as Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) entire market cap of $721.61 billion, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • China central bank reaffirms it will step up support for real economy

    China's central bank will step up credit support for the real economy while keeping the yuan basically steady, Governor Yi Gang said in comments published on Sunday, reaffirming the bank's existing policy objectives. "We will keep liquidity reasonably ample, increase credit support to the real economy," Yi was quoted by a central bank statement as saying during a parliament session on Friday. "Going forward, China has the conditions to maintain a normal monetary policy as long as possible and maintain the stability of the currency's value."

  • Bitcoin Is Looking Solid, but Some Crypto Miners Are Still Getting Crushed

    At least two publicly-listed crypto miners face serious liquidity issues. A recent improvement in the Bitcoin market hasn't helped at all.

  • HSBC's Canada unit loses National Bank, CIBC as bidders, Global and Mail reports

    HSBC disclosed on Oct. 4 that it was considering selling HSBC Bank Canada, a unit that analysts estimate to be valued at around C$8 billion ($5.88 billion) to C$10 billion ($7.35 billion). The Globe and Mail, in its report on Friday, quoted sources familiar with the process as saying that the field of contenders to acquire HSBC Bank Canada from the British lender was narrowing. Lawyers and analysts have said Canada's concentrated banking market could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition.