Voice of Customer-Health Wellness and Wellbeing Services in Cars, US

Despite disrupting sales and profitability in many markets, the pandemic has ignited minds to build a safer and convenient environment. The connected automotive industry is making the best of the situation through trending use cases that build the new normal across consumer segments.

Adapting to the new form of travel, Frost and Sullivan’s ’Cars as Vehicles of Health’ aims to explore and evaluate the current use of health, wellness, and wellbeing services among respondents in the United States.



In addition, this study will also focus on customer analysis bifurcation by vehicle segment type across the United States and user-interest and preference, in terms of various features, such as air quality control, driver drowsiness detection, adaptive cruise control, seat positioning, and cabin filtration.



Data was collected by means of a panel-based survey in the United States.



A total of 1801 decision makers or key influencers for connected car services were surveyed to obtain the results.

