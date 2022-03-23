Voice Evacuation Systems Market to grow by USD 625.89 million from 2021 to 2026| Growth of the Real Estate & Construction Industries to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The voice evacuation systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. AmbientSystem SP ZOO, ATEIS International SA, Audico Systems Oy, Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd., Cofem SA, Eaton Corp. Plc, Hacousto Group BV, HOCHIKI Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mircom Group of Companies, NAFFCO FZCO, Optimus, ORR Protection Systems Inc., Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, TOA Corp., Zeta Alarms Ltd., and ABB Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The voice evacuation systems market is set to grow by USD 625.89 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 14.46% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Latest market research report titled Voice Evacuation Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Voice Evacuation Systems Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our voice evacuation systems market report covers the following areas:

Voice Evacuation Systems Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The growth of the real estate and construction industries is one of the key drivers supporting the voice evacuation systems market growth. The construction industry is driven by the need to address the growing demand for housing across the globe. With the housing sector witnessing an incremental growth in construction activities, the demand for voice evacuation systems is anticipated to rise during the forecast period. The high consumption of emergency alarm and evacuation systems by the residential and hospitality sectors has made the construction industry one of the largest end-users in the global voice evacuation systems market. Growing construction expenditure and activities in the residential sector in developed countries such as the US is the primary reason for the growth of the construction sector. Such growth will drive the voice evacuation systems market growth during the forecast period.

However, the high initial cost of installation is one of the factors hindering the voice evacuation systems market growth. In the commercial sector, especially in healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and hotels, the procurement and setting up costs of evacuation systems are high as these buildings require a higher number of safety systems, including emergency alarm control systems. Apart from this, the buildings in this sector require the presence of fire protection solutions such as sprinklers and others along with the alarming and evacuation systems, which further adds to the cost. Moreover, maintenance costs such as retrofitting and upgrading of control systems add to the total cost. Though these systems are better and safer than conventional alarm systems, they involve very high installation costs. Such increasing costs will have a negative impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

Voice Evacuation Systems Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Geographic

Voice Evacuation Systems Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The voice evacuation systems market share growth by the commercial sector segment will be significant for revenue generation. Globally, the commercial sector is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate among all the end-user segments due to the stringent regulations imposed by governments in different countries to standardize safety requirements, as well as increasing awareness among users. This will increase the demand for and the revenue generated by the sales of voice evacuation systems in the commercial sector. Increased foreign direct investment (FDI) in emerging economies and the subsequent entry of foreign players are spurring the growth of commercial building construction in developing countries. Such developments are anticipated to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the voice evacuation systems market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America. The growing commercial sector will facilitate the voice evacuation systems market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Voice Evacuation Systems Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist voice evacuation systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the voice evacuation systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the voice evacuation systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of voice evacuation systems market vendors

Voice Evacuation Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 625.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.12 Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AmbientSystem SP ZOO, ATEIS International SA, Audico Systems Oy, Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd., Cofem SA, Eaton Corp. Plc, Hacousto Group BV, HOCHIKI Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mircom Group of Companies, NAFFCO FZCO, Optimus, ORR Protection Systems Inc., Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, TOA Corp., Zeta Alarms Ltd., and ABB Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

