Voice Evacuation Systems Market to grow by USD 625.89 million from 2021 to 2026| Growth of the Real Estate & Construction Industries to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

·15 min read

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The voice evacuation systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. AmbientSystem SP ZOO, ATEIS International SA, Audico Systems Oy, Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd., Cofem SA, Eaton Corp. Plc, Hacousto Group BV, HOCHIKI Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mircom Group of Companies, NAFFCO FZCO, Optimus, ORR Protection Systems Inc., Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, TOA Corp., Zeta Alarms Ltd., and ABB Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The voice evacuation systems market is set to grow by USD 625.89 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 14.46% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Latest market research report titled Voice Evacuation Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

Voice Evacuation Systems Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our voice evacuation systems market report covers the following areas:

Voice Evacuation Systems Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The growth of the real estate and construction industries is one of the key drivers supporting the voice evacuation systems market growth. The construction industry is driven by the need to address the growing demand for housing across the globe. With the housing sector witnessing an incremental growth in construction activities, the demand for voice evacuation systems is anticipated to rise during the forecast period. The high consumption of emergency alarm and evacuation systems by the residential and hospitality sectors has made the construction industry one of the largest end-users in the global voice evacuation systems market. Growing construction expenditure and activities in the residential sector in developed countries such as the US is the primary reason for the growth of the construction sector. Such growth will drive the voice evacuation systems market growth during the forecast period.

However, the high initial cost of installation is one of the factors hindering the voice evacuation systems market growth. In the commercial sector, especially in healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and hotels, the procurement and setting up costs of evacuation systems are high as these buildings require a higher number of safety systems, including emergency alarm control systems. Apart from this, the buildings in this sector require the presence of fire protection solutions such as sprinklers and others along with the alarming and evacuation systems, which further adds to the cost. Moreover, maintenance costs such as retrofitting and upgrading of control systems add to the total cost. Though these systems are better and safer than conventional alarm systems, they involve very high installation costs. Such increasing costs will have a negative impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

To know more about drivers, challenges along with upcoming trends - Download a free sample report now!

Voice Evacuation Systems Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • End-user

  • Geographic

Voice Evacuation Systems Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

  • The voice evacuation systems market share growth by the commercial sector segment will be significant for revenue generation. Globally, the commercial sector is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate among all the end-user segments due to the stringent regulations imposed by governments in different countries to standardize safety requirements, as well as increasing awareness among users. This will increase the demand for and the revenue generated by the sales of voice evacuation systems in the commercial sector. Increased foreign direct investment (FDI) in emerging economies and the subsequent entry of foreign players are spurring the growth of commercial building construction in developing countries. Such developments are anticipated to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

  • 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the voice evacuation systems market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America. The growing commercial sector will facilitate the voice evacuation systems market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the contribution of all major segments - Download a free sample now!

Voice Evacuation Systems Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist voice evacuation systems market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the voice evacuation systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the voice evacuation systems market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of voice evacuation systems market vendors

Voice Evacuation Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.46%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 625.89 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.12

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AmbientSystem SP ZOO, ATEIS International SA, Audico Systems Oy, Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd., Cofem SA, Eaton Corp. Plc, Hacousto Group BV, HOCHIKI Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mircom Group of Companies, NAFFCO FZCO, Optimus, ORR Protection Systems Inc., Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, TOA Corp., Zeta Alarms Ltd., and ABB Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Commercial sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Industrial sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Residential sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AmbientSystem SP ZOO

  • 10.4 Audico Systems Oy

  • 10.5 Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd.

  • 10.6 Cofem SA

  • 10.7 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 10.8 Hacousto Group BV

  • 10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.10 Johnson Controls International Plc

  • 10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voice-evacuation-systems-market-to-grow-by-usd-625-89-million-from-2021-to-2026-growth-of-the-real-estate--construction-industries-to-boost-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301508121.html

SOURCE Technavio

