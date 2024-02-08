When the voice on the other end of the phone isn't real: FCC bans robocalls made by AI

Phone calls made using AI-generated voices are illegal after a unanimous vote Thursday by the Federal Communications Commission.

That will prohibit a growing number of calls, including one in January that used President Joe Biden's voice to encourage New Hampshire voters to skip the primary. The robocall was artificially generated and is being probed by the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office as an attempt at voter suppression.

The unanimous decision Thursday recognizes the calls made with AI-generated voices as "artificial" under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the agency said.

“Bad actors are using AI-generated voices in unsolicited robocalls to extort vulnerable family members, imitate celebrities, and misinform voters. We’re putting the fraudsters behind these robocalls on notice,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a press release. “State Attorneys General will now have new tools to crack down on these scams and ensure the public is protected from fraud and misinformation.”

What is happening with AI-generated calls?

The FCC said the rise of these types of calls has escalated during the last few years as technology has the potential to confuse consumers with misinformation by imitating the voices of celebrities, political candidates, and close family members. The action by the FCC makes the act itself of using AI to generate the voice in the robocalls illegal, "expanding the legal avenues through which state law enforcement agencies can hold these perpetrators accountable under the law," the agency said.

The initiators of such calls have also been accused of other crimes. New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan said the fake Biden robocall was a form of voter suppression that cannot be tolerated, according to the Associated Press. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Tuesday that investigators had identified the Texas-based Life Corp., and its owner, Walter Monk, as the source of the calls, which were made to thousands of New Hampshire residents. The state issued a cease-and-desist order and subpoena to Life Corp. and Texas-based Lingo Telecom, which Formella said transmitted the calls.

Lingo Telecom told the AP in a statement that it had no involvement in the production of the call content. A man who answered the business line for LIfe Corp. declined to comment to the AP on Thursday.

Reaction to the decision

Consumer advocacy group Public Citizen praised the decision, but said it didn't go far enough.

“Thank you, FCC, for today’s desperately needed rule outlawing AI voice-generated robocalls," said Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, in a statement. "This rule will meaningfully protect consumers from rapidly spreading AI scams and deception. Every agency should follow suit and apply the tools and laws at their disposal to regulate AI.

“Unfortunately, through no fault of the FCC, this move is not enough to safeguard citizens and our elections,''the statement said. "The Telephone Consumer Protection Act applies only in limited measure to election-related calls. The Act’s prohibition on use of ‘an artificial or prerecorded voice’ generally does not apply to non-commercial calls and non-profits. So the FCC’s new rule will not cure the problem of AI voice-generated calls related to elections – the kind of problem evidenced by the faked President Biden robocalls in New Hampshire (although those were illegal for other reasons).”

Other fakes need to be stopped, too, group says

The AI-fakes aren't just via phone calls. Earlier this week, an independent body that reviews Meta’s content moderation decisions urged the tech giant to overhaul its policy on manipulated videos to encompass fake or distorted clips that can mislead voters and tamper with elections.

The Oversight Board upheld a Meta decision last May to keep a doctored Biden video online, but asked Meta to crack down on all doctored content in the future.

