Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Market to hit $100 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·5 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Voice over internet protocol (VoIP) industry is expected to register 10% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by increasing trend of mobility in businesses.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Voice over Internet Protocol Market was estimated at USD 40 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $100 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Mobile VoIP solutions are gaining considerable popularity at a time when enterprise mobility is becoming crucial for many large and small businesses worldwide. Many organizations are evolving to meet the needs of employees that travel often or work from home regularly. Enterprise mobility allows the use of personal laptops and mobile phones for remote working. Users typically need to download specific software to make and receive VoIP calls to utilize this feature. Its advantages are attracting more users to adopt the system for business and professional purposes.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2989


Key reasons for voice over internet protocol market growth:

  • Cost benefits over circuit-switched networks.

  • Growing adoption by SMEs.

  • Emergence of 5G technology.

  • Growing popularity of hosted VoIP solutions.

  • Increasing trend of mobility in businesses.

Growing use of computer-to-computer VoIP by businesses

The voice over internet protocol market from the computer-to-computer access type segment is anticipated to observe 15% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. Computer-to-computer VoIP is one of the most popular access methods utilized by businesses. Computers that are running the same voice communication program, such as Skype or Facebook Messenger, are only permitted to use in VoIP calling services. By simply installing softphones on computers, businesses can make free internet calls. These softphones facilitate unified communications by enabling immediate, cost-free, peer-to-peer communication within the application.

Rise in the number of smartphone users to influence mobile VoIP demand

The mobile VoIP market revenue was valued at USD 15 billion in 2022. Mobile VoIP is a part of technology that deals with voice-oriented services through a mobile phone. It can be easily accessed by those living abroad and does not require an address to be associated with it. With many people traveling abroad for work or studies, the demand for mobile VoIP is expected to increase. The services like Skype and Google Voice will become more popular due to rising smartphone usage and continuous investments in LTE and broadband to upgrade wireless telecommunications infrastructure.

Need for streamlined VoIP services in the BFSI sector

The BFSI application is expected to hold about 15% of the VoIP market share by 2032. To facilitate smooth mobile interactions, banks and other financial institutions require efficient communication platforms that lower costs by merging voice and data services over a single channel. They are quickly transitioning from on-premise solutions to cloud technology to meet the rising demands for mobility and collaboration. Utilizing VoIP enables them to communicate with numerous stakeholders and clients, streamline processes, and deliver improved financial services.

Rising demand for affordable communication solutions in the APAC

Asia Pacific VoIP market is projected to witness 11% growth during 2023 to 2032 driven by a rising number of smartphone users. More attention is being placed on improving the calling experience of smartphone users in the region. Apart from this, a spike in the number of internet users and startup businesses will advocate the deployment of VoIP services. To manage remote workforces, businesses in China and India are employing affordable communication solutions which will contribute to the demand for mobile VoIP services.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/2989?gmpaycod=sugmp

New business collaborations and acquisitions between leading VoIP companies

Some of the leading VoIP service providers worldwide include Google Inc., ZTE Corporation, AT&T Inc., Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc., among others. Many of these companies are focusing on strategic partnerships and collaborations to create a better geographical footprint.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3   Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Market Insights
3.1    Introduction
3.2    Impact of COVID-19 outbreak
3.3    Impact of Russia - Ukraine war on industry
3.4    Industry ecosystem analysis
3.5    Technology & innovation landscape
3.6    Patent analysis
3.7    Investment portfolio
3.8    News
3.9    Regulatory landscape
3.10    Industry impact forces
3.11    Growth potential analysis
3.12    Price trend analysis
3.13    Porter’s analysis
3.14    PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4   Competitive Landscape, 2022
4.1    Introduction
4.2    Company market share, 2022
4.3    Competive analysis of major market players, 2022
4.4    Competive analysis of innovative market playes, 2022
4.5    Vendor adoption matrix, 2022
4.6    Strategic outlook matrix, 2022
Chapter 5   Voice over Internet Protocol Market, By Type
5.1    Key trends, by Type
5.2    Integrated access/SIP trunking
5.3    Managed IB PBX
5.4    Hosted IB PBX

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


