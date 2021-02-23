U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,840.48
    -36.02 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,400.06
    -121.63 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,210.72
    -322.33 (-2.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,251.07
    -15.62 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.32
    -0.38 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    27.86
    -0.22 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2151
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3840
    +0.0140 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4073
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.3790
    +0.3260 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,502.08
    -4,346.71 (-8.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.03
    -27.32 (-2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,602.98
    -9.26 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

VOICE Talks Explores "Starting a New Decade with VOICE and AI," February 25

·3 min read

Show Takes Both A Cloud Level View & Deep Dive Into the Technologies that Comprise the Future of Voice Tech

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "VOICE Talks," a monthly hour-long talk show that discusses the latest developments in voice technology, announced its next episode will air February 25 at 2 p.m. ET. The show "Starting a New Decade in Voice and AI" will first take a "cloud-level" look at the future of voice-enabled technologies. It will then dive deeper into the mechanics of the many technologies that drive voice applications.

VOICE Talks Presented by Google Assistant Logo (PRNewsfoto/Modev)
VOICE Talks Presented by Google Assistant Logo (PRNewsfoto/Modev)

Host Sofia Altuna, Global Product Partnerships, Google Assistant, will explore how artificial intelligence (AI), natural language understanding (NLU), machine learning and the cloud will power what is ahead for voice, and take conversational tech to a whole new level.

Guests will include:

  • Ashwin Ram, Technical Director, AI, Google Cloud - will demonstrate how voice technology leverages the capabilities and scale of cloud computing to tackle tough challenges in voice.

  • Jeff Adams, CEO of Cobalt, and Michael Meyers, VP of XAPP - will dive into the challenges voice and AI will face in the coming years, as well as the approach their companies take in developing and designing conversational assistant technologies.

  • Saurabh Sharma, Head of Google Assistant Investments, and Jef Valadares CEO, Doppio Games - will discuss the emerging technologies the Assistant Investments program funds, the types of startups it invests in and how listeners can submit their concept. Doppio Games will share its perspective about the benefits of being an Assistant portfolio company and demo a product.

  • Carl Robinson, CEO, Rumble Studio - will share the game-changers of voice technology and how brands and users alike can benefit from integrating this technology into their everyday lives.

  • Jan König, Co-founder, Jovo Braden Ream CEO & Head of Customer Success, Voiceflow Inc., and Jessica Dene Earley Cha, Google Developer Relations Team - will explain the open-source framework, efficiency, flexibility and consistency that is now available to voice developers.

"There's so much we don't know that makes the future fundamentally impossible to predict," shares Jeff Adams, CEO of Cobalt, when asked to make predictions about AI and voice. "But that's the joy of it. The future is in our blindspot and that makes it an adventure. We are going to create it and see it when it gets here."

"There is no question that voice tech is already having a profound impact on our daily lives," said Pete Erickson, CEO, Modev. "As machine learning, AI and data become more sophisticated, it is clear our voice technologies will soon create solutions to challenges we haven't begun yet to imagine."

About VOICE Talks
Produced by Modev and presented by Google Assistant, VOICE Talks is the fastest growing internet technology show featuring industry leaders discussing the latest developments relating to AI-powered voice technologies. Developers, marketers, gamers and voice tech enthusiasts can tune-in live for the chance to interact and ask questions with the show's host, or share their video story in advance for a chance to be featured on the show or receive devices.

Follow VOICE Talks at @VOICETalksAI on Twitter, @VOICETalks on Instagram, or on Facebook or LinkedIn.

About Modev:
Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market/leading events such as VOICE Summit, sponsored by Amazon Alexa, and Spinnaker Summit, sponsored by Netflix. Modev also curates specialty communities such as Voicehacks, Machinery.ai and Security by Design. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include more than 45 community building and transformation experts from around the world.

Media Contact:
Marie Knowles
marie@mfkpublicity.co

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voice-talks-explores-starting-a-new-decade-with-voice-and-ai-february-25-301233561.html

SOURCE Modev

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook, Australia reach agreement to end week-long news blockade

    Facebook said Tuesday it will end its week-long blockade of Australian news sites after reaching agreement with the Australian government on a pending law that forces Facebook and Google to pay news providers for their content. "Facebook has refriended Australia, and Australian news will be restored to the Facebook platform," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters on Tuesday. Frydenberg said after tough negotiations with Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, the Australian government will introduce four amendments to its News Media Bargaining Code legislation, giving Facebook and Google, among other things, more time to reach agreement with news providers before a government arbitration panel steps in with a binding deal. The new code would prevent Facebook, Google, and eventually other Big Tech companies from using their digital dominance to strong-arm news businesses into take-it-or-leave-it compensation deals. "Going forward, the government has clarified we will retain the ability to decide if news appears on Facebook so that we won't automatically be subject to a forced negotiation," Facebook's head of global news partnerships, Campbell Brown, said in a statement. Frydenberg said Australia's fight with Facebook had been a "proxy battle for the world," as other countries consider similar measures. Nobody is sure how Australia's new law, once enacted, will work in practice. Australian lawmakers will begin debating the amendments on Tuesday. Google, after first threatening to pull its search engine from Australia, changed course and started reaching deals with Australian news publishers. Its deal with News Corp, which has a dominant presence in Australia, is global in scope. Facebook's news ban initially also blocked Australian government sites with COVID-19, public health, and emergency services, sparking widespread outrage in the country. More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail timeLate night hosts mock Ted Cruz's lame post-Mexico photo ops, cheer Trump's tax returns defeatResign, Andrew Cuomo

  • Telecom Italia to Pay $1.2 Billion to Back DAZN Soccer Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA, Italy’s largest phone carrier, said it’s ready to back DAZN Group Ltd. in its multibillion-euro offer for broadcast rights to the country’s top soccer league.The former telephone monopoly last month reached an agreement with DAZN -- subject to conditions -- on a possible plan that would provide distribution and technological support as well as financing of about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) for its bid to broadcast the next three seasons of Italy’s Serie A league. Telecom Italia confirmed the accord Monday following a report by Bloomberg News.DAZN, a streaming startup backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik, has offered Serie A 840 million euros a season and Telecom Italia could back that bid by 40%, providing about 340 million euros a year in a content-distribution deal, according to people familiar with the matter. DAZN is bidding against Comcast Corp.’s Sky.The streaming company’s business plan “includes an important distribution agreement with a partner who’s an industry leader and will provide further support also from a financial point of view,” DAZN wrote in a confidential letter sent to Serie A on Feb. 8. The message aimed to address concerns raised by some soccer team presidents over DAZN’s strength.Annual PaymentThe DAZN letter says that the company’s partner “is committed to the payment of an annual guaranteed minimum equal to more than 40% of the annual total amount due to Serie A.”DAZN also says in the letter that its partner’s payments will be sent through six annual installments of the same amount “made to an escrow bank account to be used exclusively for payments to Serie A.”For DAZN, a tie-up with a partner with funding capacity could be a game-changer. The streaming company lost nearly $2 billion last year and has been in retreat in the U.S. and Latin America. Prioritizing Italy, Germany and Japan could allow it to grow in markets with less competition.“DAZN is hanging on to Germany and Italy as key markets and in both it is trying to carve out a competitive position,” said Claire Enders, founder of media consultant Enders Analysis.Representatives for DAZN and Serie A declined to comment.Live StreamingA Telecom Italia move into soccer would boost live streaming services in a country that’s still mostly characterized by conventional media such as digital terrestrial television, over-the-air broadcasting dominated by Silvio Berlusconi’s Mediaset SpA, and satellite programming, which was pioneered in the country by Sky.Serie A has been seeking new sources of revenue. An effort earlier this month to sell a $2 billion stake to an investor group stalled after the league’s board failed to act on the deal, people familiar with the matter said at that time, raising concerns that the agreement could ultimately collapse.The Italian league, which features players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is in need of a cash injection after decades of underinvestment. Finances have been further pummeled by the pandemic, as matches have been played to empty or near-empty stadiums and broadcast revenue has declined.(Updates with Telecom Italia’s confirmation starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Column: In blow to Uber, U.K. court reaches obvious conclusion that its drivers are workers

    A U.K. high court ruling threatens Uber's business model there and could be a template for regulators across Europe and beyond.

  • Banks, Investor Push to Solve $32 Billion Eskom Debt Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Nedbank Group Ltd. is leading discussions to restructure South African power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s 464 billion ($32 billion) debt load, according to people familiar with the talks.The parties met in recent days, and one of the options is to transfer at least 100 billion rand of debt to a special-purpose vehicle that would be overseen by the Public Investment Corp., Africa’s biggest fund manager, the people said.“Eskom intends to work constructively with all its creditors to develop a plan that will improve the company’s balance sheet while adequately catering for the requirements of its lenders and other stakeholders,” the utility said in response to questions. “The utility is in regular discussions with its stakeholders to agree on the best solution to shape the balance sheet as the company moves to the next phase of its strategy.”Eskom, described by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as the biggest threat to the South African economy, has become mired in debt as a result of overspending on projects. The utility can’t meet its costs and is subjecting the country to intermittent power outages as a result of inadequate maintenance at its aging fleet of coal-fired power plants.The yield premium of Eskom’s 2028 dollar bonds over comparable government debt narrowed on Friday to the least in 17 months, suggesting bondholders are gaining confidence in a rescue plan.“We continuously engage with strategically important state-owned companies including Eskom,” Nedbank said in an emailed response to queries. “These constructive engagements are held with positive intent, together with other financial institutions and respective shareholders, and focus on creating solutions in respect of liquidity challenges faced by state-owned companies.”Interest PaymentsEskom has previously said it can only service about 200 billion rand of debt, and lenders may help it meet some of its upcoming interest payments, said the people.The PIC, which oversees the pensions of South African government workers, manages 1.91 trillion rand of assets, including about 90 billion rand of Eskom’s bonds. The company has previously supported a failing retailer -- Edcon Holdings Ltd. -- and has invested heavily in the debt of other struggling state-owned entities.It has previously proposed converting the Eskom debt it holds into equity.“The PIC considers a wide range of possible options in this regard, in light of the impact of energy security on all investments,” a spokesman said by email. “Whatever solution the PIC eventually supports, if any, will be informed by clients’ investment mandates and their risk-and-return expectations.”The Congress of South African Trade Unions, a key supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has repeatedly urged the use of PIC funds to rescue Eskom.After transferring the debt to a special-purpose vehicle, the remaining liabilities could be divided between three proposed Eskom units -- transmission, generation and distribution -- when a planned split comes into effect, the people said.No final decisions have been made and proposals will be presented to the National Treasury in the coming weeks, said the people.The Treasury didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries. Neither did the Ministry of Public Enterprises, which oversees Eskom. The presidency declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canola Jumps to Record High After Canada Cuts Stocks Estimate

    (Bloomberg) -- Canola futures touched a record high on Thursday, extending a months-long rally after Canada’s agriculture department slashed its stockpile estimate for the oilseed, increasing supply concerns.Canada will have just 700,000 metric tons of canola when the crop year ends on July 31, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada said Wednesday in its monthly report. That marks a 42% reduction from the government’s January forecast.“That was a surprise,” said Shawn Hackett, president of agricultural commodities brokerage Hackett Financial Advisors in Florida. “That was much lower than people thought.”The spot futures contract hit C$777.30 per metric ton, the highest for such a contract according to data going back to 1982, before paring some of its gains. Canola for November delivery also extended a rally to a high of C$590.20. The lower price of the November contract compared to the spot price indicates strong demand for near-term deliveries.Canada, the world’s biggest canola producer, had more than four times the amount of oilseed in its bins at the end of last crop year, at 3.1 million tons. Dwindling supplies have come after China accelerated its canola imports from Canada.Year-end inventories for the next crop year will also be at 700,000 tons by July 2022, even with production rising 8% to 20.2 million tons for the year beginning Aug. 1, according to the agriculture department’s forecast.The lower forecast for carry-over stocks fueled the rally, as did increased buying of near-term options contracts, said Keith Ferley, a trader with RBC Dominion Securities in Winnipeg, calling the supply-and-demand forecasts “extremely bullish.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pork Shock Sets Inflation Test for Philippine Debt: SEAsia Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine bonds are coming under threat as surging pork prices drive inflation to the highest level in two years, but support from the central bank should help limit further losses.The spike in consumer prices has pushed real yields on the nation’s 10-year debt below zero, the only market in major emerging Asian countries with a negative reading. Philippine local bonds have started the year on a weak note, handing investors a loss of 1.4% in dollar terms since the end of December, a far cry from their 19% return in 2020.“From a real-yield valuation perspective versus regional peers, peso bonds would not be attractive by this metric,” said Ng Kheng Siang, Asia Pacific head of fixed income at State Street Global Advisors in Singapore. “But, that doesn’t mean peso bonds will be a significant underperformer going forward.”Ng said the “inflation shock” may turn out to be short lived given that overall domestic demand remains weak. This should allow the central bank to keep an accommodative monetary policy, limiting any increase in bond yields, he said.The Philippines is considering tripling imports of pork and has placed a cap on prices after the African swine fever cut supplies of one of the nation’s most popular foods. The cost of pork products has risen to as high as 400 pesos ($8.3) a kilogram in Manila from 225 pesos last year, helping push the inflation rate to 4.2% last month, above the central bank’s target range of 2% to 4%.Despite quickening inflation, the central bank believes it’s “too early” to think about raising interest rates, Governor Benjamin Diokno told Bloomberg Television this week. While consumer-price gains will remain elevated in the first half, they should taper later on in the year, he said in an interview.Bonds are likely to be supported as the monetary authority still has room for further monetary easing by lowering the level of banks’ reserve requirements, according to Irene Cheung, senior strategist for Asia at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore.“We are not overly bearish,” she said. “We continue to see multiple channels, which will contain pressure on the Philippine government bonds.”While the central bank trimmed the reserve ratio by 200 basis points last year, it is still at 12%, which is more than three times that of Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.Real yields are likely to turn positive again by the second half of the year as food supply bottlenecks are expected to normalize in the next few months, said Michael Enriquez, chief investment officer at Sun Life of Canada Philippines Inc. in Manila.Stabilizing food prices should help keep the 10-year bond yield around 3%, and the five-year yield in a range from 2.625% to 2.75%, he said. Those compare to 3.24% for 10-year and 2.80% at Thursday’s close.“We still expect rates to continue to stay low as the government wants to support the economic recovery,” Enriquez said. While there is growing concern about inflation, the central bank should also continue with its open-market operations to cushion any yield spike, he said.What to Watch:Malaysia is scheduled to release foreign-reserves data on Monday, CPI numbers on Wednesday, and trade statistics on FridayThailand will report customs trade figures on Tuesday, followed by the current-account balance on ThursdayThe Philippines will publish its December budget balance on FridayYou want more news on Southeast Asian bond markets? Click here for stories on the rates market, and here for credit. Read here the most-recent weekly credit story on global shipping rates.(Updates with nominal yields in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Critics say Robinhood more aligned with the wealthy than average investors

    Unlike its namesake, the Robinhood stock trading app and retail brokerage is all about nudging unsophisticated investors into risky investments.

  • Bitcoin, ether hit fresh highs

    Bitcoin hit a fresh high on Saturday, extending a two-month rally that took its market capitalization above $1 trillion on Friday. The world's most popular cryptocurrency rose to a record $57,553, taking its weekly gain to around 20%. Bitcoin's gains have been fueled by evidence it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, such as Tesla Inc, Mastercard Inc and BNY Mellon.

  • What Happens if All Stablecoin Users Have to Be Identified?

    If the U.S. reins in pseudonymity in stablecoin transactions (as seems possible) there could be big implications for the crypto industry, says our columnist.

  • Second Canadian Bitcoin ETF Begins Trading on TSX Today

    This is the second bitcoin ETF approved to trade in Canada.

  • GameStop frenzy sparks fresh investment in stock-trading apps

    The recent trading frenzy centered on GameStop Corp and other “meme” stocks is sparking a wave of investor interest in start-ups aiming to mimic the success of Robinhood Markets Inc, whose no-fee brokerage app has helped drive a trading boom. Public.com, a direct competitor to Robinhood that boasts a host of blue-chip backers, said on Wednesday it had raised $220 million, valuing it at $1.2 billion on the private market. Another well-heeled rival, Stash, said earlier this month it had raised $125 million, while Webull Financial LLC, backed by Chinese investors, is also raising fresh funds after enjoying an influx of new users.

  • U.S. factory activity cools; cost pressures mounting

    U.S. factory activity slowed in early February likely as a global semiconductor chip shortage hurt production at automobile plants, while prices of inputs and manufactured goods soared, which could heighten fears of strong inflation growth this year. The report from data firm IHS Markit on Friday also showed businesses in the services industry were experiencing higher costs related to the procurement of personal protective equipment, a greater proportion of which they were passing on to clients "through a marked rise in selling prices." Inflation is being closely watched amid concerns from some quarters that President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package could cause the economy to overheat.

  • UK finances see first January deficit in 10 years

    Government borrowing hit £8.8bn last month, the highest January figure since records began in 1993.

  • Texas Power Operator Sued Over Outages During Winter Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- The operator of the power grid in Texas was hit with a second lawsuit in as many days over power outages that left millions of residents without heat and some without water in the midst of this week’s bitter cold wave.Ercot, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, failed to properly weatherize the state’s electric infrastructure despite a history of cold-weather power outages, according to Fears Nachawati, a Dallas-based law firm which said it filed the lawsuit on behalf of resident Donald McCarley.“Texas had practically identical failures in 1989 and 2011 that resulted in exhaustive reports and recommendations,” McCarley’s lawyer Patrick Luff said in a statement. “This was an emergency solely because of a failure to plan and learn previous lessons.”A copy of the lawsuit in Nueces County wasn’t immediately available Friday on the court docket.Also named in the suit is the American Electric Power Company, a multistate electric utility that serves parts of Texas.On Thursday, a Houston-area couple got the ball rolling in what is likely to be an avalanche of lawsuits when it sued Ercot and CenterPoint Energy Inc. in Harris County.The case is Donald McCarley v. Electric Reliability Council of Texas et al., case no. 2021CCV-60188-1, filed in the Nueces County Court at Law.Read More: As Texas Power Comes Back, New Websites Pop Up Seeking VictimsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Twitter-Like Weibo Plans Hong Kong Second Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Weibo Corp., China’s largest micro-blogging service, is planning a second listing in Hong Kong as soon as this year, people familiar with the matter said, joining a growing cohort of U.S.-traded Chinese firms in seeking a trading foothold in the financial hub.The Asian nation’s answer to Twitter Inc. is working with advisers on the potential share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.Weibo’s American depositary receipts closed 0.2% lower on Thursday after declining as much as 2.3%. They have still climbed about 37% in the past year, giving the company a market value of $13.3 billion.Deliberations are at an early stage and details of the share sale including size and timing could still change, the people said. A representative for Weibo was not immediately able to comment.A wave of Hong Kong share sales by U.S.-listed Chinese firms, kicked off by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s second listing in late 2019, continues to grow. E-commerce giant JD.com Inc. and online gaming firm NetEase Inc. are among the companies that raised some $17 billion in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The listings act as a hedge against the risk of being kicked off U.S. exchanges as well as giving the companies a broader investor base closer to their home markets.Other companies planning so-called homecoming listings this year include music-streaming service Tencent Music Entertainment Group, search engine giant Baidu Inc. and online car-trading platform Autohome Inc. The listings will add to what is shaping up to be a bumper year for stock offerings in Hong Kong after short-video company Kuaishou Technology’s wildly successful $6.2 billion IPO earlier this month.Internet pioneer Sina Corp. launched Weibo in 2009, swiftly amassing millions of registered users posting messages of 140 characters or less, and was listed on the Nasdaq in a 2014 IPO. Whereas Twitter is blocked in China, Weibo and other social media in the country are subject to state censorship.Weibo, which is backed by Alibaba, reported 511 million monthly active users in the third quarter. It faces competition for eyeballs and advertising revenue from fast-growing short-video platforms from ByteDance Ltd. and Kuaishou.(Updates to add U.S. trading in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BitPay to Pay $500K to Settle OFAC Sanction Violation Charges

    BitPay is accused of facilitating over 2,100 transactions with individuals in sanctioned nations.

  • ECB Is Said to Weigh Disclosing Climate Risk in Bond Programs

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is strongly considering disclosing climate risks in its bond programs and will now focus on collecting the data that will help achieve that, according to officials familiar with the matter.ECB policy makers discussed the issue in a meeting on Wednesday as part of the central bank’s strategic review, said the officials, who asked not to be identified. There was also broad agreement during the seminar on incorporating climate risks in the institution’s economic analysis.The plan marks another step toward a strategy for aiding the fight against climate change without the ECB being dragged into political debates that risk undermining its price-stability mandate by diverting its focus from inflation.To help achieve that aim, central-bank officials also emphasized that the basis of ECB initiatives should be driven by concerns over managing financial and economic risks, the people said.The ECB agreed to hold further talks to discuss details, the people said. A spokesman for the institution declined to comment.President Christine Lagarde has made work on climate change a priority, making a push at a time when Europe is also pursuing wider efforts to become the biggest global issuer of green debt.But while the Frankfurt-based institution has some scope to support general political ambitions of European governments, policies driven solely by that risk putting it in a tough spot when economic conditions call for unwinding monetary support.Any major shifts in the ECB’s view on “brown” securities could have consequences for the collateral banks can use to obtain money from the institution, and for its bond-purchase programs. These include billions of euros of private-sector assets whose accumulation has long been criticized by activists for financing some of the world’s biggest corporate polluters.The consensus around focusing on risk management has become apparent since late January, when Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann argued the ECB should insist on bond issuers and rating agencies being more transparent.Governing Council members Francois Villeroy de Galhau of France and the Netherlands’ Klaas Knot both spoke out in favor of decarbonizing the ECB’s corporate-bond holdings last week, with the former adding that it should also apply to collateral.The ECB announced this month that central banks around the region will aim to start climate-related disclosures for portfolios that don’t affect monetary policy, such as staff pension funds. It has also set up a climate-change center to better coordinate its work on the topic.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bono, Gore-backed Funds Invest in Canadian Tech Firm Benevity

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian technology company Benevity Inc. has won the backing of two social impact investments funds founded by rock star Bono and former U.S. vice president Al Gore.The Rise Fund and Generation Investment Management have become “strategic minority investors” in the Calgary-based firm, according to a statement. U2 singer Bono is the co-founder of The Rise Fund and Gore is co-founder and chairman of Generation.The terms of the investment were not disclosed. Three Canadian pensions funds -- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Alberta Investment Management Corp. and Vestcor Inc. -- were also co-investors in the transaction.Benevity has emerged as a fledgling tech star in Calgary’s traditionally oil-based economy. Founded in 2008, it produces software used by companies including Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Coca-Cola Co. to manage corporate social responsibility programs, such as online giving, matching grants and volunteering. Its software has processed more than $6 billion in donations, according to the statement.British private equity firm HG took control of Benevity in December in a deal that elevated the company to unicorn status, according to Canadian media reports at the time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Year After Covid Crash, Pandemic Losers Are the New Winners

    (Bloomberg) -- A year after Covid-19 reordered world markets, sparking a brutal selloff for many stocks and creating new lockdown darlings, the prospect of vaccine-led reflation is turning the tide for the pandemic’s main laggards.Rebounds in shares that were the hardest hit during the early days of the crisis have helped equity benchmarks around the world climb to near record highs. The likes of European tour operator TUI AG and U.S. mall owner Simon Property Group Inc. are among those that have rallied most strongly.“There’s broad opportunity in those laggards,” said Hani Redha, a portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, referring to airline stocks, cruise operators and hotels. “We are on the more bullish side that there’ll be a lot more normality coming back sooner than you may think.”The increasing optimism among investors about an end to months of lockdowns and travel restrictions can also be seen in the recent underperformance of those stocks that were among the pandemic’s biggest winners. The likes of Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Germany’s Delivery Hero SE, which soared as the coronavirus took hold and changed the way we all live, are now some way off their peak valuations.Where stocks most-exposed to the pandemic go from here depends of course on the virus, and the speed and effectiveness of the vaccine rollout. Below is a look at the possibilities, breaking it down by sector.Stay-Home StocksThe hottest trade of 2020 has lost some of its shine in recent months as investors chase cheaper valuations and higher growth expectations in other industries. Shares of companies like Zoom, Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. have lagged behind the broader market since the end of October.Wall Street estimates haven’t budged for Zoom in months and the stock is trading around 27% below its 2020 peak. Amazon has flat-lined since September, with news of surging sales and profit eliciting shrugs from analysts.There are similarities in Europe. Delivery Hero is about 16% below a January peak, while France’s Ubisoft Entertainment SA and U.K. online grocer Ocado Group Plc have fallen back after results failed to provide fresh catalysts.But some of the region’s pandemic winners have continued to prosper, suggesting a more selective approach among investors. Payments firm Adyen NV, which surged over 160% in 2020, and Swedish online casino operator Evolution Gaming Group AB, which almost tripled last year, have continued to hit records on an almost daily basis. German meal-kit company HelloFresh SE is another that has extended gains in 2021.“We’ll never go back to where we were pre-pandemic,” said Alasdair McKinnon, lead manager of the Scottish Investment Trust, citing those that have flourished as a result of home-working, online shopping and demand for home-entertainment gear. “But I just think we’ve seen the absolute best conditions you could possibly get for these businesses.”RetailersInvestors are betting that higher demand from online shoppers will outlive the pandemic, with digital-only retailers like Etsy Inc. and EBay Inc. in the U.S. and Asos Plc in the U.K. continuing to outperform in 2021.But, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Poonam Goyal, apparel retailers like Urban Outfitters Inc. and department stores such as Kohl’s Corp. have the chance to regain some market share lost to e-commerce as store-based traffic starts to recover later in the year. Both stocks have gained more than 18% this year, outperforming the S&P 500 Index, while Europe’s Hennes & Mauritz AB has risen 9.9% to trade at a near 12-month high.Reduced competition for physical outlets after some stores closed for good during the pandemic is likely to benefit brands such as Associated British Foods Plc’s Primark, said Alan Custis, head of U.K. equities at Lazard Asset Management LLC. He expects consumers will want to hit the shops after lockdown restrictions ease.“People still do enjoy the actual shopping experience, notwithstanding the fact that we know online’s really grown through this pandemic,” Custis said.Travel & LeisureThe travel and leisure sector has staged a comeback, but many groups like airlines and movie-theater chains remain well below pre-pandemic levels.One of the best performers has been Live Nation Entertainment, which has gained more than 80% since the end of October and is trading at a record. Investors are betting that pent-up demand will lead to a surge in revenue and profit, though some analysts have warned that valuations could be too frothy.In Europe, optimism over a resumption of travel and tourism has helped shares of InterContinental Hotels Group Plc and budget airline Ryanair Holdings Plc recoup all of their pandemic losses. Morgan Stanley analysts this week raised price targets for InterContinental among other European leisure stocks, noting pent-up demand for travel.Still, Rory Alexander, a U.K. equities manager at M&G Investments, sees so-called staycations remaining in fashion for the next two years, with consumers shifting to domestic leisure activities such as bowling. Meanwhile, shares of U.K. pub operators have already “rallied hard,” and Alexander sees a high level of optimism already embedded in some travel and leisure stocks.Real EstateIn the U.S., data center owners like Equinix Inc. and Digital Realty Trust Inc. were the stocks to own last year as demand for computing power soared. That script has flipped in recent months, with investors rotating into beaten down REITs exposed to retail. Mall owners Simon Property and Kimco Realty Corp. have both gained more than 70% since the end of October.It’s still challenging in Europe. Analysts said recent results from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, the region’s biggest mall landlord, contained no positives. Peer Klepierre SA said this week that current lockdown measures affecting 60% of its stores will continue to hit its cash flow this year, though indicated that restrictions on shoppers could ease after March. Both stocks have extended their 2020 declines this year.Office landlords have suffered too as their properties stand empty, though rent collection has held up better than their retail-focused peers and there remains an expectation among analysts that stocks like Alstria Office REIT and Covivio SA will rebound when economies recover.That does not remove the existential threat posed by a higher proportion of people working from home, however. It’s likely that developers with newer buildings that can be adapted to meet changing employer and employee demands will thrive.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Runway Toward Higher Treasury Yields Looks Free and Clear

    (Bloomberg) -- The obstacles to higher yields in the world’s biggest debt market are slowly melting away.Bond bears appear to be having more than just a moment here at the start of 2021, with Treasury yields finally busting out of long-held ranges to levels last seen in the early days of the pandemic. Most Wall Street analysts see yields gliding even higher, given the vaccine rollout, and the prospect of business reopenings and additional fiscal stimulus.The threat of higher borrowing costs is already looming over risky assets, from U.S. shares to emerging-market securities. So far, the pace of increase doesn’t appear to be alarming Federal Reserve officials, but traders will be monitoring Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress next week for any sign that he’s troubled by steeper long-term borrowing costs. Barring any such hint, the market is left to ponder the extent to which the reflation trade will drive up yields.“Before the pandemic, the 10-year yield was trading at about 1.6%, and if we are going to get back to what the economic situation was -- give or take -- back then, then there’s no reason why yields should be lower than that,” said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities.He forecasts the 10-year yield will end the year at 2% -- a level last seen in August 2019 -- up from the almost one-year high of 1.36% reached this week.Surging inflation expectations have been a key driver for 10-year yields, a trend that the Fed has helped fuel with its promise to keep policy rates ultra-low until consumer prices accelerate sustainably. Ten-year breakeven rates, a proxy for where investors see the annual inflation rate for the next decade, touched 2.26% this month, the highest since 2014.Real HeadacheThe pace of the jump in nominal yields has been startling. But markets are also watching real yields, which strip out inflation and are seen as a purer read on the growth outlook. Real rates have reached an important milestone, with those on long bonds rising above zero for the first time since June. This is potentially an issue for risky assets as real rates are viewed as a gauge of companies’ capital costs.The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey is for 10-year Treasury yields to reach 1.45% in the fourth quarter. Zachary Griffiths of Wells Fargo sees the rate between 1.3% and 1.5% by mid-year, with the low end possible if vaccine distribution falters or additional Covid-19 challenges surface.To be sure, there are some big bond bulls out there. Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at PGIM Fixed Income, which manages about $968 billion, warns the 10-year yield could sink back to around 1% by year-end.Inflation expectations have risen too far, and markets may also be ignoring that the economic boost from government stimulus will eventually fade, he says.Countering ForcesThere are other forces to be wary of. International investors may step in to buy at some point, especially given currency-hedged returns have jumped. And with any unruly leap in long-term borrowing costs that tightens financial conditions or sparks illiquidity, the Fed could decide to boost asset purchases.So far, there’s little hint of concern. New York Fed President John Williams on Friday said rising yields show optimism toward the recovery.“The reflation trade is going to stay,” said Chris McReynolds, head of U.S. inflation trading at Barclays Plc. “We’ll of course continue to see volatility around inflation expectations and actual inflation prints themselves. But you have to take the Fed completely at their word, that they are going to be behind the curve” in tightening policy even as the economy and inflation pick up.There’s a strong market signal backing that view -- the sharp rise in the ratio between the prices of copper and gold, which has a solid track record predicting yields. The relationship typically works because copper is a cyclical commodity, and gold is a haven that’s sensitive to inflation and rates.The ratio has been surging, suggesting the rise in yields may just be getting started.What to WatchThe economic calendar:Feb. 22: Chicago Fed national activity index; leading index; Dallas Fed manufacturing activityFeb. 23: FHFA house price data; S&P CoreLogic housing data; Conference Board consumer confidence; Richmond Fed manufacturing indexFeb. 24: MBA mortgage applications; new home salesFeb. 25: Durable/capital goods orders; jobless claims; GDP; Bloomberg consumer comfort; pending home sales; Kansas City Fed manufacturing activityFeb. 26: Advance goods trade balance; wholesale/retail inventories; personal income/spending; PCE deflator; MNI Chicago PMI; University of Michigan sentimentThe Fed calendar:Feb. 22: Governor Michelle BowmanFeb. 23: Chair Jerome Powell to deliver semi-annual monetary policy report to Senate Banking CommitteeFeb 24: Powell appears in virtual hearing before the House Financial Services Committee; Governor Lael Brainard; Vice Chair Richard Clarida in two appearancesFeb. 25: Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic; St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard; Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles; New York Fed’s John WilliamsThe auction calendar:Feb. 22: 13-, 26-week billsFeb. 23: 52-week bills; 42-day cash-management bills; 2-year notesFeb. 24: 2-year floating-rate notes; 5-year notesFeb. 25: 4-, 8-week bills; 7-year notesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.