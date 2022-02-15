U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

VoiceFoundry, a TTEC Digital business, announces new global partnership with PCI Pal

3 min read
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and LONDON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VoiceFoundry, a TTEC Digital business (NASDAQ: TTEC), today announced a partnership with PCI Pal (LON:PCIP), a global provider of cloud-based secure payment solutions.

PCI Pal, one of the first secure payment providers available in Amazon Connect, enables VoiceFoundry to offer clients additional options for payment security and compliance within their omnichannel cloud contact center.

Dan Bloy, Executive Director at VoiceFoundry, said, "Our clients rely on us to deliver exceptional CX solutions through Amazon Connect. This new partnership extends PCI Pal's award-winning suite of secure, omnichannel payment solutions to our Amazon Connect clients, reinforcing the platform's robust security and compliance capabilities and allowing their customers an enhanced experience."

PCI Pal is a leading provider of SaaS solutions designed to empower companies to take payments securely, adhere to strict industry governance, and reduce the significant risks posed by non-compliance and data loss. PCI Pal's mission is to safeguard reputation and trust by providing customers with secure payment solutions for any business communications environment including voice, chat, social, email, and contact centre.

Darren Gill, CRO, PCI Pal said, "We are delighted to announce VoiceFoundry as a global PCI Pal partner; there is great synergy between the two organisations. As an industry leader in deploying Amazon Connect and other AWS services, VoiceFoundry will be able to integrate the PCI Pal secure payment solutions to help enterprises improve customer engagement and comply with PCI DSS rules, while maximising the benefits of AWS."

PCI Pal is integrated to, and resold by, some of the worlds' leading business communications vendors, as well as major payment service providers. The entirety of the product-base is available from PCI Pal's global cloud platform hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS), with regional instances across EMEA, North America, and ANZ.

About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud mitigation, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's nearly 62,300 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at www.ttec.com.

Contact
Tim Blair
tim.blair@ttec.com
+1.303.397.9267

