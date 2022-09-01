U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

VOICES Annual Symposium Partners with International Law Enforcement to Address Mass Violence

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- September 9 and 10, 2022, Voices Center for Resilience is sponsoring its 21st Annual Remembrance Symposium in partnership with the Leadership in Counterterrorism Alumni Association (LinCT-AA) and the International Network Supporting Victims of Terrorism and Mass Violence (INVICTM). The event is held at the NYC Marriott Downtown, 85 West Street, New York City. Registration is required.

The event will be held in person and broadcast via live stream. Press coverage is welcome in advance, during the two days on-site, and after the Symposium.

The September 9 Symposium, entitled Building Trust During Turbulent Times
Keynote address by John Miller, former NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism
Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas will also deliver remarks

International leaders in national security, law enforcement, counterterrorism, and victims' advocates will discuss:

  • Understanding the Current Threat Environment

  • Operation Kenova: A Framework for Legacy Investigations

  • Incorporating a Victim-centered Approach in Policing, Organizations, and Agencies

  • Leadership in Responding to Mass Violence

The 9/11 Commission Discussion.  Governor Tom Kean, Chair of the 9/11 Commission; key Commission staff, Phil Zelikow and Barbara Grewe, and 9/11 family member, Mary Fetchet will join Bob Massie, producer of the documentary, Are We Safer Today?.

The September 10 Program, entitled Support Beyond the 20th Anniversary 
Subject matter experts, legal professionals, and mental health providers will discuss the myriad of issues that still impact the 9/11 community.  "The needs of those impacted by acts of mass violence can often last a lifetime.  Today, over 83,000 9/11 responders and survivors are suffering from serious medical and mental health conditions.  Over 5,200 have died of 9/11 related-illness", commented Mary Fetchet VOICES Executive Director.

Media credentials and pre-registration is required. Complete the media request form by September 7, 2022: https://voicescenter.org/press-contact 
View the schedule: https://voicescenter.org/events/remembrance-symposium/2022.

About VOICES

From 9/11 to today, Voices Center for Resilience provides long-term support for victims' families, survivors, and responders; and collaborates with public-private partnerships to assist communities impacted by tragedy, in the US and abroad.

LinCT-AA

Established in 2008, LinCT-AA brings together international senior police and intelligence leaders to promote personal and professional development, networking, exchange of good practices, and global thinking.

INVICTM

Created in 2016, INVICTM is a network of over 30 international members includes NGOs, law enforcement agencies, and members of civil society that provide information based upon their background, country and professional perspective.

Contact: Jason Calfo at media@voicescenter.org or 917-613-6165
Website: www.voicescenter.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voices-annual-symposium-partners-with-international-law-enforcement-to-address-mass-violence-301615929.html

SOURCE Voices Center for Resilience

