U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,920.00
    -10.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,525.00
    -94.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,056.00
    -15.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.70
    -17.60 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.53
    -1.03 (-1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.20
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.67
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1898
    -0.0041 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.44
    -1.51 (-7.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    -0.0075 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7840
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,613.96
    -3,162.98 (-5.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.57
    -56.88 (-4.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,717.18
    -8.92 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,995.92
    -178.23 (-0.61%)
     

VoIP-Pal Announces New Appointments to the Board of Directors and CFO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Voip-Pal.Com Inc.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WACO, Texas, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Williams as the new Chief Financial Officer and Director. Mr. Williams is an experienced financial consultant with over 30 years of business expertise in the banking, brokerage, energy, and aerospace industries. He has an extensive history in funding start‐ups, corporate accounting and compliance for both private and publicly traded companies. Mr. Williams has been working out of the Company’s Waco office since early 2020. Last month, VoIP-Pal discontinued its office in Bellevue, Washington and officially relocated its U.S. operations to Waco, Texas.

Additionally, D. Barry Lee has resigned from his position as CFO and Director. Mr. Lee will stay on as an advisor to VoIP-Pal and will work closely with the new CFO during the transition.

The Company has also appointed Dr. Ryan Thomas and Dennis Chang as independent directors to fill the vacancies that were created in December with the departure of Dr. Colin Tucker and Professor Edwin Candy.

Dr. Ryan Thomas, who formerly served as VoIP-Pal’s in-house counsel, has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Over the course of his career, Dr. Thomas has served on many business and professional boards and held several key administrative positions. He has been a teacher of law and business. Dr. Thomas has a strong technological and computer science background and has previously assisted the Company with inter partes reviews filed against VoIP-Pal’s patents, which were resolved in the Company’s favor. During his previous tenure with VoIP-Pal, Dr. Thomas was instrumental in advising the Company on a variety of important legal matters.

Dennis Chang, who has previously worked for VoIP-Pal in various roles, has also accepted an appointment to return and serve on the Board of Directors. Mr. Chang has strong managerial and entrepreneurial experience and has been an important part of the Company’s leadership team since 2009. In 1988, Mr. Chang was included in the MicroTimes list of the 100 most influential people in the microcomputer industry. He was nominated as a finalist in 1989 for “Entrepreneur of the Year” by Ernst & Young.

VoIP-Pal CEO Emil Malak said, “We are very pleased to welcome our new Directors. This is a very important time for VoIP-Pal and I am glad to have a team as experienced as our new Board. I also want to thank Barry Lee for his time with the Company, as he was instrumental in helping us become fully audited and SEC compliant and getting VoIP-Pal uplisted to the OTCQB. I wish him the best in his new endeavors, and I appreciate his desire to stay on as an advisor.”

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.
VoIP-Pal.Com Inc. is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) holding a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) and other technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

Corporate Website: www.VoIP-pal.com

IR inquiries: IR@VoIP-pal.com

IR Contact: Rich Inza (954) 495-4600


Recommended Stories

  • India to launch supercharged push for global electric vehicle players

    India plans to offer fresh incentives to companies making electric vehicles (EVs) as part of a broad auto sector scheme it expects to attract $14 billion of investment over five years, according to industry sources and a document seen by Reuters. The country's efforts to promote EVs to reduce its oil dependence and cut pollution have been stymied so far by a lack of investment and weak demand, as well as the patchwork nature of existing incentives that vary from state to state. The new automotive sector scheme, however, has been under discussion since mid-2020 to provide a more focused approach, industry sources close to the matter told Reuters.

  • Canadian police's failure to preserve emails of key witness was 'negligence,' Huawei CFO lawyers say

    Canadian police were negligent when they failed to preserve the texts and emails of a retired officer who later refused to testify at Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition hearings, Meng’s defence argued in court on Monday. Meng, 49, is accused by the United States of misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. Meng says she is innocent and is fighting her extradition from house arrest in Vancouver.

  • Central Bank of Erdogan Has Foreign Cash Exiting Turkey

    (Bloomberg) -- With President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s sacking of his third central bank governor in less than two years, Turkey’s dominant political leader of the past century has demonstrated yet again his determination to fight the conventions of modern economics.Markets are again unpersuaded.Investor flight drove the lira down as much as 15% on Monday, adding to losses that have kept inflation in double digits for the past 16 months. The currency was little changed in early Tuesday trading. The yield on 10-year lira bonds rose by the most on record and stocks extended losses after their steepest slide since 2013.“This is a sudden stop in capital flows,” similar to the currency meltdown in 2018, said Robin Brooks, chief economist of the Institute of International Finance in Washington. “The result back then was a deep recession due to tighter financial conditions. It’ll be the same now.”Erdogan’s decision to fire Naci Agbal as central bank governor in the early morning hours Saturday followed a stunning 200 basis point interest-rate increase last week that drove the benchmark rate to 19%. In his four months in the office, Agbal had lifted the gauge by a cumulative 875 basis points -- a direct contrast to the president’s unusual belief that higher borrowing costs fuel inflation. His moves helped stabilize the currency and attract investment.What’s at StakeWhile the Turkish president was looking at a year of strong growth and a stable lira as recently as last Thursday, his actions over the weekend have made Turkey a tougher sell to foreign investors. They’re critical to helping finance the country’s current-account deficit, which exceeded $36 billion in 2020.The abrupt move at the central bank wrongfooted lira bulls who had come to believe in Erdogan’s apparent switch to mainstream economic policies in November, when he installed Agbal and appeared to cede to economic choices needed to contain spiraling prices that were eating into his popularity.Erdogan hasn’t addressed the matter since naming a new chief of monetary policy, Sahap Kavcioglu, a Marmara University economics professor. Kavcioglu has occasionally written in support of Erdogan’s unorthodox ideas on interest rates in his column in the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper.In comments on AHaber TV Tuesday, senior presidential adviser Yigit Bulut said he’d “just” spoken with Kavcioglu and that borrowing costs should remain as low as possible.“Rates should be as low as economic realities allow,” Bulut said.RerunThe appointment stoked fears of a rerun of monetary policies of the past two years, pushing the lira 7.5% lower to 7.8016 per dollar on Monday’s close in Istanbul. The currency did pare losses from as low as 8.35, with both state and private banks selling dollars from local investors, who saw the weak lira as an opportunity to take profit on dollar holdings, according to traders familiar with the flows.State lenders didn’t appear to be defending a specific lira level as they did for much of the past two years when they were selling Turkey’s foreign FX reserves, the traders said, asking not to be identified, in line with their companies’ regulations.The yield on Turkey’s 10-year lira bonds rose 21 basis points to 19.1% at 10:46 a.m. on Tuesday after jumping 484 basis points the previous day, the most in the 11 years since Turkey started selling those securities. Stocks slumped 7%, triggering circuit breakers that halted trading twice at the Borsa Istanbul within the first hour of trading.The cost of borrowing the local currency for one week surged to as high as 2,067% on Monday as traders scrambled to get their hands on lira liquidity needed to unwind their long bets.The approach under Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s son-in-law who resigned from that position in November, was to use foreign reserves to prop up the lira. Goldman Sachs estimated that policy cost Turkey more than $100 billion in lost assets -- leaving little ammunition to defend the currency now.“We will never turn bullish on the lira as long as Erdogan is effectively running the central bank,” Nordea Bank currencies and rates strategist Andreas Steno Larsen said on Twitter.Turkey’s total gross reserves, including gold and reserves held by the central bank on behalf of commercial lenders, dropped 20% last year until Agbal’s appointment to $85.2 billion, while net foreign-exchange reserves fell by more than half to $19.6 billion.Foreign CashTurkish growth and portfolio inflows are closely correlated as strong domestic demand -- traditionally the main driver of activity -- usually results in a wide deficit in the country’s current-account balance.Weakening inflows and intermittent bouts of currency weakness resulted in boom-and-bust cycles that saw gross domestic product get stuck at under $800 billion for much of the past decade. While Erdogan continued to win most elections in that period, his approval rating failed to recover from the 46% level seen in 2019, according to a February survey by Ankara-based pollster MetroPOLL. That’s when he suffered the most stinging electoral defeat ever, losing the mayor’s post in Istanbul to the opposition.“Not many are surprised that Erdogan is snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. But to do it so quickly is remarkable even by his standards,” Renaissance Capital Chief Economist Charles Robertson wrote in a note to clients. “In the long-term, Erdogan may have lost himself the 2023 election – but by then Turkey might be a Frontier market or Frontier Emerging Market.”(Adds comments from Erdogan aide. An earlier version corrected spelling of the governor’s last name.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Plug Power and FuelCell Boom Raises Specter of 2000 Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- Clean-energy stocks have surged in the past year, raising alarm bells on Wall Street, which considers the gains too frothy -- but this latest rally ain’t nothing but a blip compared with the boom and bust experienced by the sector at the turn of the millennium.Plug Power Inc. and FuelCell Energy Inc. are just two examples of companies that have soared in the past 12 months, having gained more than 10-fold since March 2020 in a reflection of growing investor enthusiasm for the fuel cells used in electric vehicles and power plants.Read more: Fuel Cell, Solar Stocks Surge on Covid Bill, Capping Banner YearValuations are extended, with FuelCell’s enterprise value-to-sales ratio sitting at 58 for the current fiscal year. That compares with 5.9 for Apple Inc. and 13 for Tesla Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. They are fairly subdued however, when compared with the 113 EV-to-sales ratio FuelCell hit in 2000 or the 187 Ballard Power Systems Inc. reached the same year, amid an early version of today’s fuel-cell exuberance.And herein lies the risk, according to some analysts. Investors who believe valuations can go way higher may be overlooking the fact that bubble ended badly, amid product delays and a series of bankruptcies.“Investor euphoria has now reached new heights bordering on mania,” the managing partners at Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC, a natural-resource investment firm, wrote in a recent market commentary. “Stretched valuations leave investors vulnerable to any setback or delay in the green energy transition.”There are reasons why fuel cell companies may be poised for stronger sales now than 20 years ago. The devices, which use natural gas or hydrogen to produce electricity, are gaining popularity as a cleaner way to power offices, warehouses and data centers without relying on the electric grid -- a key selling point at a time when blackouts have plagued California and Texas.But fuel cell stock prices in the past year have been based on the technology’s potential, not on current sales.Goehring & Rozencwajg cautioned that the industry could be in for the same fate two decades after its first boom and bust. The firm is invested primarily in traditional energy and uranium, and said it would consider clean energy if the future looked more promising.There have been recent signs of trouble in the industry, with Plug Power slumping last week after it revealed accounting errors and FuelCell falling on revenue that missed estimates.Read more: Plug Power Rocked by Accounting Errors After Its 1,400% Surge“A decade ago, a series of failed promises and bankruptcies plagued the battery industry, making it nearly impossible for subsequent ventures to find financing and move forward,” they wrote. “We worry the same could occur on a much larger scale if tens of trillions of ‘green’ investments are eventually written off.”(Adds context in paragraphs 6-7)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • Gold falls as U.S. yields, Wall Street gains hurt appeal

    Gold slipped 1% on Monday, with a lull in the dollar's rally offering little respite as U.S. equities gained and U.S. Treasury yields remained near a one-year peak. Spot gold had fallen 0.4% to $1,737.16 per ounce by 10:49 A.M EDT (1449 GMT). U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,735.10.

  • Scion of Billionaire Family Hunts for Cheap Assets in Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- The name Cisneros is synonymous with business acumen and opulence in the minds of Venezuelans old enough to remember the pre-Hugo Chavez years.Over generations, the billionaire family brought the Studebaker, Pepsi-Cola and department stores to the oil-rich country. It launched DirecTV in Latin America, ran beauty pageants, produced soap operas and owned banks, TV stations, ice-cream makers and brewers.Now, decades after having moved most of the family and its assets to the U.S. as Chavez was ramping up his socialist revolution, a new generation of Cisneros is scouring the ravaged economy for assets to buy on the cheap.Eduardo Cisneros, the grandson of patriarch Diego Cisneros, co-founded a private-equity fund in Florida that has raised over $200 million from investors, according to a filing with the SEC. The fund, called 3B1 Guacamaya Fund LP, has already used about $60 million of that cash to snap up Venezuelan businesses, including a paint maker, over the past year, according to several people with knowledge of the deals who asked not to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the matter.In making the plunge, Eduardo and his partner -- Rodrigo Bitar, the head of a boutique New York-based M&A shop -- are positioning themselves as early arrivals in what could prove to be a scramble to acquire choice assets in the once-wealthy nation at deeply discounted prices. After years of mismanagement that triggered a 70% decline in the size of the economy and drove millions of Venezuelans to flee, Chavez’s hand-picked successor, Nicolas Maduro, is slowly embracing free-market reforms to alleviate the crisis and consolidate his hold on power.Some local analysts are actually predicting the economy will grow in 2021 as Maduro loosens Covid restrictions. An expansion, no matter how tepid, would halt a string of seven straight years of economic contraction.“The opportunities for profit are immensely high in the first phase of economic recovery,” said Peter West, an economic adviser at London’s EM Funding. “But you also have to be an investor with high appetite for risk, willing to dip your toes in the water.”The 3B1 Guacamaya fund operates in the same Coral Gables, Florida, headquarters as Cisneros Corporation, a consulting service with “young, modern and creative professional leadership” founded by brothers Eduardo, Andres and Henrique, according to its website.The fund acquired a majority stake in publicly-listed paint maker Corimon CA. The company hasn’t reported results since 2015. Back then, it had 1,300 employees working in 190 stores in Venezuela and several other countries in Latin America.Calls and messages seeking comment from Eduardo Cisneros, Cisneros Corp. General Counsel Mark Lopez and Bitar weren’t returned. Corimon’s chief executive officer Esteban Szekely also didn’t respond to calls and messages seeking comment.As limited as the deals have been so far -- names of the other businesses acquired besides Corimon weren’t ascertainable -- Cisneros and Bitar have quickly become the talk of the small, tight-knit community of dealmakers and financiers in leafy eastern Caracas. Two-hundred million dollars may not go far in most financial capitals in the world, but in Venezuela’s atrophied M&A market, it makes the duo an immediate force.And their arrival has some of the locals speculating that the proverbial bottom to the economy and market that they’ve been waiting on for decades -- spanning all the way back to the collapse that followed the oil boom of the 1970s -- may finally be approaching.Hemmed in by U.S. sanctions, Maduro is overseeing a reform push that includes an ad-hoc dollarization of the economy following years of hyperinflation and stifling government controls. His regime has also begun to offload dozens of key state enterprises to private investors in exchange for a share of the revenue or products.While Chavez seized thousands of private companies, the Cisneros family managed to retain control of the businesses they kept in the country. Today, Venezuelans still drink the family’s Regional beer, use phone and data plans from its wireless provider Digitel and watch its TV station Venevision.Diego Cisneros, a Cuban immigrant who settled in Venezuela, started the business empire in the 1930s.His sons Gustavo and Ricardo -- who’s Eduardo’s father -- took control of the organization in 1970, and in the 1980s, the clan began an expansion outside of its home market, buying up U.S.-based sports equipment and baby product maker Spalding & Evenflo and a stake in the Spanish-language broadcaster Univision.In 2000, the family made Florida its base for the Cisneros Group and kept expanding across the Americas, first under the leadership of Gustavo and then his daughter Adriana Cisneros. There is no link between Cisneros Group and Cisneros Corp. or 3B1 Guacamaya, Miguel Dvorak, the COO of Cisneros Group, said in a statement.Back in Caracas, a newly-formed local association for private capital named Venecapital held an event earlier this month entitled: “Venezuela, back on the radar of international investors.”In it, speakers heralded Venezuela as the frontier market with the greatest potential, saying those who seize opportunities in the nation aren’t sitting around waiting for the regime change that never seems to come. They pointed to telecom, real estate and the gas and oil service sectors as attractive targets for foreign investors.Maduro’s government approved a so-called anti-blockade law in October, opening a path to increased foreign investment in the energy industry, which was nationalized in the 1970s.Last year, Scale Capital, a Chilean investment and management firm, reached a deal to acquire DirecTV’s operations in Venezuela for an undisclosed amount.Last year an international fund called Phoenix Global Investment bought food-producer Cargill’s assets in Venezuela, where it had operated for 34 years. In August 2019, a Chilean investor group bought the local branch of U.S.-based insurer Liberty Mutual Holding Co.“The main risk is to enter too early, before the right conditions are set,” EM Funding’s West said. “It’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which things get worse, at least in the short term.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, tech stocks rebound as Treasury yields retreat

    Stock traded mixed on Monday, with technology stocks looking to recover some of last week's declines.

  • New Zealand Takes Aim at Speculators to Prevent Housing Bubble

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government took aim at property speculators with a suite of new measures to tackle runaway house prices and prevent the formation of a “dangerous” bubble.The government will remove tax incentives for investors to make speculation less lucrative and unlock more land to increase housing supply, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday in Wellington. The moves come as surging house prices keep first-time buyers and people on lower incomes out of the market, raising concerns about growing societal inequality.“The last thing home owners need right now is a dangerous housing bubble, but a number of indicators point towards that risk,” Ardern told a news conference. “Property investors are now the biggest share of buyers, with the highest amount of purchases on record. Last year, 15,000 people bought homes who already owned five or more.”New Zealand’s success in battling Covid-19 has seen its economy recover sooner than many others, putting it at the forefront of a global property boom as ultra-loose monetary policies encourage investment in higher-yielding assets. House prices surged 21.5% in the year through February and investors accounted for more than 40% of purchases that month, a record high.To dissuade speculation, the government will phase out the ability of investors to claim mortgage interest as a tax-deductible expense. It will extend of the period in which profits on the sale of investment property are taxed to 10 years from five.‘Chilling Effect’The changes “will significantly reduce the financial incentives to invest in housing” and have “a chilling effect on investor demand,” said Satish Ranchhod, senior economist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Auckland. “Today’s announcements indicate significant downside risk for house prices and economic activity more generally.”The New Zealand dollar fell on the news and bought 71.20 U.S. cents at 1.26 p.m. in Wellington, down from 71.70 cents beforehand. Swap rates and bond yields also declined as traders speculated the central bank will be able to keep interest rates at a record low for longer.The package is the latest salvo in Ardern’s assault on the booming property market, which is undermining her efforts to reduce inequality. Prices are soaring at double-digit rates around the country, taking the national median to NZ$780,000 ($556,000). In Auckland, the median price has reached NZ$1.1 million, making it the fourth least affordable city in the world, according to Demographia. Last month, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced changes that he said will require the Reserve Bank to pay more attention to the property market when setting monetary and financial policy. He also asked the RBNZ to consider restrictions on interest-only mortgages and the introduction of debt-to-income ratios for investors. The bank is due to report back in May.Robertson said today that New Zealand’s housing market has become the least affordable in the OECD and it was “essential the government takes steps to curb rampant speculation.”Bright LineHe said extending to 10 years the so-called “bright-line” test -- effectively a capital gains tax on investment property sales -- and removing interest deductibility for investors “will dampen speculative demand and tilt the balance towards first home buyers.”The new bright-line test will apply to properties bought from March 27. The time horizon for new builds will remain at five years to encourage supply.From Oct. 1, investors won’t be able to deduct mortgage interest as an expense on properties acquired from March 27. For existing property owners, mortgage interest deductibility will be phased out over the coming four years so that it can’t be claimed at all by the 2025-26 tax year. New builds are expected to be exempted from this change.The government is trying to curb housing demand while also increasing supply, which has been constrained by a raft of factors including planning rules and high construction costs. It said today it will establish a NZ$3.8 billion fund to unlock more land for housing development, and also make first home grants available to more people.“The housing crisis is a problem decades in the making that will take time to turn around, but these measures will make a difference,” Ardern said. “There is no silver bullet, but combined all of these measures will start to make a difference.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open higher, extending earlier gains

    Traders on Tuesday will be closely eyeing remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

  • Apple, Tesla Trigger Wall Street Dreams of $3 Trillion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- A growing chorus of Wall Street professionals is predicting that electric and autonomous vehicles sales will propel Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. to $3 trillion each in market value by 2030.The blockbuster targets come as shares of both companies -- though two of the most popular in the S&P 500 index -- have slumped this year and are lagging the benchmark’s 4.9% rise. That hasn’t dented the enthusiasm of a handful of analysts and investors betting big on the future of driver-less cars.Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, for example, sees a 50% chance of Tesla achieving fully autonomous driving within five years, while Citigroup Inc.’s Jim Suva said developing the Apple Car could boost the company’s sales by up to 15% after 2024.“Tesla is the perfect example of a momentum stock that is really all about the optimism of the future and optimism of what they can do with everything that they are working on,” said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments. “And conversely Apple has almost become the new defensive stock. It’s the company with one of the best balance sheets out there. And it’s become almost the new defensive that when people buy the market, they buy Apple.”Wood was the latest to predict that Tesla would reach the eye-popping milestone after she boosted her share price forecast to $3,000, giving the company a valuation of almost $3 trillion. That follows New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu, who forecast the electric-vehicle maker can have a market capitalization of $2.3 trillion to $3.3 trillion by 2030.Read more: Tech Recovery Proved Fragile With Index Down Again For YearShares of Tesla rose 2.3% to $670 on Monday, giving it a market value of about $643 billion.“A $3 trillion market cap has to be a function of both the promise of a technology and some very tangible proof that it’s economic model is profitable, and deeply profitable,” said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. “So you don’t get to $1 trillion, let alone $3 trillion by just talking. You get there by showing the numbers, by showing the profitability.”And while Apple has a solid track record of strong profit generation, Tesla is still in the early stages of that.“Tesla has yet to prove remarkable profitability. And it doesn’t exactly operate in a sector that has remarkable profitability. I understand why it has the valuation it has today -- breaking through on EVs and making them a mass market concept is worth this valuation. However, getting a triple out of it, requires, that you then show that that business model is profitable,” Colas added.High ValueCitigroup and Wedbush see potential for Apple to hit the $3 trillion target, an increase of about $1 trillion from its current market capitalization. Apple is already the most valuable stock in the world.Apple is down 7% this year and Tesla has slipped about 5%, pushing it further away from the recent bull calls. Analysts covering Apple expect the stock to rally about 23% this year on average, with 32 of them posting buy ratings, 10 with holds and three suggest selling the shares. Those that report on Tesla forecast a further 5.3% decline, with 15 of them having buy recommendations, 14 with holds and 12 with sell ratings. Both stocks make up a total of more than 7% of the S&P 500 Index.Part of the decline for these high-flyers is a general rotation by investors out of growth and momentum stocks and into the value trade this year as optimism about economic growth and concern about inflation fueled a selloff in bonds. The Nasdaq 100 Index, where both these stocks are listed, has wiped out this year’s gains twice within a matter of two weeks. The index is now up 1.5% for 2021. “It’s hard to discount anything right with the amount of money printing that’s going on. I think it all comes back to just how much money is in the system. As long as money keeps being printed at the rate that it has been, then it’s going to be put into risk assets in the equity market,” Taylor said.(Updates share price moves throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Pressure Under $1746.90 Could Lead to Test of $1711.90

    The direction of the June Comex gold market on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $1746.90.

  • India market regulator relaxes valuation norms for some bonds after push back

    India's market regulator on Monday relaxed new valuation norms that were set to affect certain bonds worth more than $12 billion after the government flagged concerns of disruption in debt markets. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 10 had directed mutual funds to consider the maturity of so-called AT1 bonds as 100 years for valuation and limit exposure to such bonds to 10% of its debt assets, effective April 1. In a letter sent to SEBI the next day, the finance ministry asked the regulator to withdraw the valuation rule, saying it will cause "huge" mark-to-market losses, take away the appetite for such instruments and hurt capital raising by state-run banks.

  • Apple Car Would Be Welcomed by Parts Maker Pivoting to EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. entering the electric-car race could be a boon to Continental AG’s Vitesco Technologies powertrain unit as it attempts a wrenching transition away from internal combustion engines.Reports that Apple is working on a self-driving EV have ignited speculation about how the technology giant would pursue such a plan. Talks with carmakers including Hyundai Motor Co. have fizzled, perhaps due to reluctance to aid a disruptive new rival. But for automotive suppliers eager to unlock fresh revenue streams, it would be much-needed business.“An Apple car would certainly be an exciting development,” Vitesco Chief Executive Officer Andreas Wolf said in an interview. “The more EVs there are, the better.”Soon-to-be spun-off Vitesco can’t afford to be picky. Car-parts makers are under pressure as the industry shifts toward battery-powered vehicles, which require fewer parts than gasoline and diesel-powered cars. Volkswagen AG last week became Germany’s most valuable company after rapid-fire announcements on how it wants to supplant Tesla Inc. as the global electric leader. BMW AG shares surged after the manufacturer said it expects EVs to account for about half of sales by 2030.Legacy AssetsThe bolder plans suggest the end of the combustion engine is nearing. Vitesco identified sales worth 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) -- based on 2018 revenue -- linked to the making of parts like turbochargers and injectors that it plans to exit or discontinue. Finding buyers for these assets will be difficult, Wolf said ahead of a briefing with investors on Thursday.“Vitesco is currently one of the most pragmatic suppliers when discussing the shift away from combustion engines,” UBS Group AG analysts led by Patrick Hummel said in a note. “There will be two areas of focus during the investor day: the planned cash injection from Conti into Vitesco (we assume 1 billion euros) and the timing to reach break-even in electrification technology.”Vitesco seeks to shift about a third of its sales into components for so-called mild hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars over the next three to five years, the CEO said. Many of its existing products, like engine controls, can also be deployed in EVs, he said.“No matter what’s coming, we have the full range of hybrid and EV products, and that’s our great advantage,” Wolf said. “We don’t focus on just one specific technology but we cover all options.”Chip ShortageThere’s still room for growth though. Powertrain sales fell 11% to about 7 billion euros ($8.3 billion) last year, according to Continental’s annual report, when the pandemic shuttered showrooms and factories.Like its peers, the business has been suffering from an industrywide shortage of semiconductors that’s disrupted automotive production. Initially, Vitesco expected bottlenecks to ease during the second quarter, but they may persist the entire year, Wolf said.Vitesco’s transition to becoming a separate company has dragged on since early 2019. Continental was already trailing competitors in separating new technologies from legacy operations when it delayed -- and then dropped -- plans to sell shares in Vitesco to the public. Europe’s second-biggest car-parts maker last week said it will push ahead with a spinoff in the second half of the year.Profit PushAfter the spinoff and subsequent listing is completed, Vitesco may consider cooperations to keep pace with the quickly developing EV market, Wolf said. One potential partner is Schaeffler AG, the German ball-bearings maker that owns a 46% stake in Continental, he said.After Vitesco struggled for years to lift profitability, Wolf said he’s convinced that returns will rise after the company exits unprofitable businesses and improves the development and production of electric-car components while generating solid returns in sensors and electronics.Vitesco’s financial footing is “very, very solid,” and goes beyond expenses related to the turnaround and investments in future technologies, he said.(Updates with analyst comment in 6th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • More Canadians Than Ever Before Are Expecting Higher Home Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- A record share of Canadians expect home prices will continue hitting new highs, an exuberance that adds to concern the housing market is entering a speculative bubble.Six in 10 Canadians believe the value of real estate in their neighborhood will increase over the next six months, according to the latest weekly survey by Nanos Research Group for Bloomberg News. It’s the first time such readings have surpassed 60% since polling began in 2008, underscoring how the rally in home prices is beginning to feed expectations of future high returns.The concern is these so-called extrapolative expectations will attract the wrong sort of demand -- from speculators or investors fearing they will miss out -- that will hyper-inflate the market, exacerbate inaffordability for young or low-income families, add to rising mortgage debt and amplify the risks of a destabilizing market crash.“This fear of missing out is out there and it’s driving people to make decisions they’ll have to live with,” Robert Hogue, an economist at Royal Bank of Canada in Toronto, said by phone.The poll result isn’t the only housing indicator that’s flashing red:Prices for new homes rose at the fastest monthly pace in more than three decades in February, Statistics Canada reported last week.A separate home-price index calculated by the Canadian Real Estate Association shows prices nationally are up 17% over the past 12 months.Twelve major markets -- or about one quarter of the total -- have posted price gains of more than 30%.There are good underlying reasons for the rally. For one, mortgage interest rates dropped to all-time lows last year, making it a lot cheaper to carry all that debt. That’s why home ownership costs are only growing about 2.2% annually -- which is in line with recent historical averages -- despite soaring housing values.A shift to remote work during the pandemic has also led to increased demand for single-family homes, particularly in suburban areas and small towns. At the same time, inventory has been tight and that’s driving up prices.But concerns are beginning to mount. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem cautioned last month there are some early signs of “excess exuberance.” Flippers, who buy with the intention of reselling quickly for major profit after minor improvements, are becoming more prominent. And stories abound of modest-sized homes being sold at exorbitant prices.Canadians aren’t expecting it to stop. In the Nanos poll, the share of respondents who say the value of real estate will increase is up from a pandemic low of 9% last May.Nor are there many signs government is going to step in to slow things down. The housing rally has been a key driver of new wealth and confidence at a time of great uncertainty, and policy makers will be wary of tampering. There is also a political constraint to action, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government weighing whether to trigger an election this year.“At the minimum, I’d say they need to state they are concerned and are considering options to cool the market down,” Hogue said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Weekly Recap: Bitcoin and Ethereum Fall in Tandem

    Bitcoin Takes a 4% Step Back, but Fundamentals Remain Strong

  • Facebook Rejected by Supreme Court in User-Tracking Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court turned away an appeal by Facebook Inc., refusing to intervene in a lawsuit that accuses the company of violating a federal wiretapping law by secretly tracking the internet activities of users logged off the social-networking site.The rebuff which came without comment leaves intact a federal appeals court decision letting four Facebook users press part of a suit over practices the company used in 2010 and 2011. The people are seeking class action status and as much as $15 billion.Facebook and its tech-industry allies say the ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threatens to outlaw commonplace data-sharing techniques used to display online advertisements and other web content. Facebook’s appeal centered on the U.S. Wiretap Act, a 1968 law that is also being invoked in privacy suits against Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Microsoft Corp.The users say Facebook violated the Wiretap Act by creating “Like” and “Share” buttons that third parties could add to their websites as so-called plug-ins. The users say the plug-ins captured information about them and sent it to Facebook, even if they didn’t click on the button.The Wiretap Act bars the interception of someone else’s electronic communication without consent, but makes an exception for a “party” to the communication.Facebook contends that when a user visits a website with a plug-in, the person’s browser sends information directly to the social-media company, making it a “party” under the law.In rejecting that argument, the 9th Circuit said the exception doesn’t apply when a company is collecting information surreptitiously, as is alleged in the Facebook case. A different federal appeals court, the Philadelphia-based 3rd Circuit, reached the opposite conclusion when it sided with Google in 2015 in a lawsuit over its placement of cookies on users’ browsers.Facebook now broadly discloses that it collects informationwhen people, even those without accounts, visit websites withthe company’s plug-ins. Facebook reached a settlement over its privacy practices with the Federal Trade Commission in 2011.The case is Facebook v. Davis, 20-727.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkish Stock Drop Triggers Circuit Breakers as Banks Tumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s stock exchange was forced into back-to-back trading halts as equities fell the most in eight years after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s surprise ouster of the country’s central bank chief.The BIST 100 Index slumped 9.8% to close at 1379.25 in the biggest retreat since June 2013, with all members finishing lower. The drop triggered circuit breakers for the first time since their introduction in August as the benchmark sank 5%, then extended losses to 7%.READ: Turkish Markets Slide as Agbal’s Exit Stokes Lira TurmoilTurkish markets are taking a hit in the wake of Erdogan’s weekend firing of Naci Agbal, whose appointment in November had marked a return to more hawkish monetary policy. The lira tumbled as much as 15% against the dollar during early hours of Asia trading.“Investors are worried that the replacement of the central bank governor could mark a U-turn in monetary policy setting,” said Mathieu Racheter, an emerging-market strategist at Julius Baer in Zurich, who cut Turkish stocks to underweight.“While the MSCI Turkey remains the cheapest equity market within our emerging market universe, an increase in inflation will likely lead to a further de-rating going forward,” he said.Drug distributor Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS and car retailer Dogus Otomotiv were among 18 stocks in the benchmark that lost 10% in Monday’s session. The Borsa Istanbul Banks Index, where foreign investors’ presence is higher, sank 9.9%.Turkey’s stock exchange said it was monitoring trading activity continuously and called on investors to act in line with regulations.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Falls After Two Weekly Gains as Traders Await Bond Auctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold declined amid concern that Treasury yields may rise further as investors brace for key U.S. bond auctions.The drop comes after the precious metal posted two weekly increases that brought hope to bulls that this year’s selloff was easing. Gold is down more than 8% this year amid pressure from rising bond rates, which make non-interest-bearing bullion less attractive.Traders looked past a decline in yields on Monday to the longer-term view as the market turns attention to the heavy slate of auctions, with bonds getting pummeled recently amid a brightening outlook for growth and inflation. Gains in gold over the past two weeks weren’t enough to spur traders to close out bets on falling prices, according to TD Securities analysts led by Bart Melek.“This suggests that money managers continue to sell the yellow metal, as the sustained rise in nominal yields continues to add pressure,” the analysts said in a note Monday.The U.S. economy is set for a strong 2021 as the pandemic recedes that will push up prices, but there’s no sign yet that this will deliver unwanted inflation or a need to adjust monetary policy, said Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin.Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are expected to appear before the U.S. House Financial Services committee on Tuesday.Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,740.24 an ounce by 2:19 p.m. in New York, after rising 0.5% on Friday. Futures for June delivery on the Comex fell 0.2% to settle at $1,740.40 an ounce. Spot silver fell 1.9%, while platinum and palladium retreated.StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell sees the metal edging higher on “improving physical demand and masses of liquidity looking for a home.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Death of a Treasury Bull Market Rocks Faith in Market Winners

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks may be catching a breather in Monday trading, but the aftershocks from the sharpest bond selloff in almost five decades are set to reverberate across investing strategies hitched to the cheap-money era.Consider the troublesome cross-asset linkages out there. Technology stocks have become ever-more sensitive to U.S. debt, with co-movements turning the most negative since 1999, according to Bank of America Corp.Volatile currencies from the Mexican peso to Australian dollar have become more vulnerable to Treasury gyrations. Meanwhile, the short-term link between bonds and the S&P 500 have spiked to the most positive since 2016 -- signaling the growing threat of concurrent declines across both assets.As the U.S. experiment with run-it-hot economics spurs the demise of the long-dated Treasury bull market, strategies tied to the low-rate era look dangerous. And that raises the prospect of fresh selling to come.“The duration heuristic is the most powerful force in the market at present,” Warren Pies, founder of 3Fourteen Research, wrote in a note. “The pandemic -- and our collective response to it -- has created this situation.”While the Treasury rout has been taking place for good economic reasons -- juicing trades that ride the business cycle -- some of the biggest market winners of the past year still look vulnerable.Take Big Tech. While they have not always shown a positive link with bonds, the likes of Facebook Inc. and Netflix Inc. are by nature long-duration trades. When economic growth plunged in the pandemic, investors bought these equities for their promise of long-term profits discounted at record-low rates.With the U.S. economy expected to expand at the fastest pace since the 1980s while bond yields are on the rise, the sector has become less attractive -- while cyclicals like energy and financials have regained favor.In fact, U.S. tech stocks are even more vulnerable to higher rates now than during the 2013 Taper Tantrum, when the Federal Reserve signaled a reduction in its asset purchases, BofA strategists led by Andy Pham wrote in a note.The Nasdaq 100 rose almost 2% in Monday trading as Treasury yields dipped, underscoring the close ties between the two.All this is a problem for those chasing U.S. large-cap benchmarks where tech is easily the chunkiest sector. It’s also an issue for a classic 60/40 portfolio.One way of figuring out duration risk in stocks is to invert dividend yields, an indication of how long it would take an investor to recoup their initial investment, other things being equal. By that measure, a portfolio with 60% in the S&P 500 and 40% in Treasuries would have highest duration in some two decades, according to Jeroen Blokland.“Equity duration has steadily increased over the last decade as the weight of technology stocks, very high duration stocks, has risen to all-time highs,” the Robeco portfolio manager wrote on the asset manager’s website. “As a result, portfolio duration has increased as well, as both bond duration and equity duration have spiked.”Stock sectors have fluctuated in the past month by more than what is implied by their historical relationship with rates, suggesting the market is pricing in another 15 to 25 basis point gain in 10-year yields, UBS Group AG strategists led by Keith Parker wrote in a note last week.All this is causing headaches for some of Wall Street’s hottest products.Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF at Ark Investment Management was one of the best performing funds in the U.S. in 2020. But the ARK Innovation ETF, ticker ARKK, is down 20% from a February peak after being caught up in the fallout of rocketing rates.Risky BusinessSensitivity to rates has been elevated in credit, too. Duration in the $43.5 billion iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ticker LQD) climbed to a record 10.3 years later last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It’s fallen to 9.7 years now, with the fund slumping around 6.5% this year amid the Treasury yield surge.Meanwhile in currency markets, commodity-exposed nations including Mexico, Australia and Canada have been in the line of fire thanks to bonds, according to BofA. “The rate rise has contributed materially to a synchronized, risk-off environment across rates, equities, and FX,” strategists wrote in a Thursday note.A JPMorgan Chase & Co. index of EM currencies has dropped nearly 3% from a one-year high reached last month.Morgan Stanley, for its part, is bearish on emerging-market currencies on expectations that few central banks will raise rates fast enough to counteract the effects of rising U.S. yields, strategists led by James Lord wrote.That would mark a break from the past year, when those exchange rates caught a break from a depreciating dollar as risk appetite recovered.The silver lining in all this? Investing strategies that ride the business cycle are picking up the slack. A long-short value strategy, for example, is set for its best quarter since 2001, a Bloomberg index shows.“As long as bond yields are moving higher, value has a chance to perform,” JPMorgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka wrote in a note.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.