VoIP Services Market Gains Profitable Prospects Due to Rising Adoption of VoIP Devices Globally, States TMR Study

·5 min read

  • The VoIP services market is projected to surpass the valuation of US$ 278.53 Bn by 2031

  • Increase in demand for VoIP devices, owing to their cost-effective nature, is bolstering the growth of the VoIP services market

  • The Asia Pacific market is prognosticated to rise due to growing government efforts to offer advanced communication services

ALBANY, N.Y., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global VoIP services market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, as per a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

In recent years, organizations in the healthcare sector are increasing the adoption of cloud-based voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services. This step is helping healthcare providers in advancing the quality of communication services between customers and service provider. As a result, the VoIP services market is foreseen to gain sizable demand opportunities from the healthcare sector during the forecast period, notes a TMR study.

VoIP services are increasingly being adopted amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, companies operating in the global VoIP services market are focusing on addressing different issues in their products, including echoes during VoIP calls, choppy audio, and interruptions in interoffice calls.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3023

VoIP Services Market: Key Findings

  • Major enterprises in the global VoIP services market are growing efforts to spread awareness on different advantages of using VoIP devices such as convenience as well as cost benefits of connecting to a considerably large group of population. In addition, many players are utilizing the strategy of providing softphones, which refer to software-based phones that can be downloaded by users on their laptops, computers, or any other mobile devices. Such initiatives are prognosticated to help in sales of VoIP services during the forecast period.

  • VoIP services are gaining traction, as they are playing a key role in the swift transformation in services offered by companies operating in the telecommunication industry. In recent years, there has been surge in the adoption of 5G network services by numerous end-users in order to provide substantial VoIP services instead of a high speed network. This factor is generating profitable avenues in the global VoIP services market. Hence, the market is expected to be valued at over US$ 278.53 Bn by 2031.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=3023

VoIP Services Market: Growth Boosters

  • Rise in use of truly unified Communications as a Service (TruCaaS) in varied industry verticals such as healthcare, BFSI, and government sectors is leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the global VoIP services market

  • Increase in demand for VoIP devices, owing to expansion of 5G network around the world, is generating business prospects in the VoIP services market

VoIP Services Market: Regional Analysis

  • The Asia Pacific VoIP services market is projected to observe sizable growth opportunities in the forthcoming years due to factors such as rise in focus on regional governments on providing sturdy communication services to customers in the IT & telecom industry. Owing to such technological advancements in numerous regional nations, including China, Japan, and India, there has been a rise in the adoption of VoIP services, which, in turn, is propelling the Asia Pacific market.

  • The VoIP services market in Europe is expected to gain lucrative prospects during the forecast period due to surge in use of alternative communication services in place of conventional phone systems in order to gain sizable profit from the telecom operator

Get a Sample Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3023

VoIP Services Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • 3CX

  • 8×8, Inc.

  • Avaya

  • AT&T

  • GoTo

  • Dialpad, Inc.

  • Ooma

  • InPhonex, LLC.

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • RingCentral, Inc.

  • Nextiva, Inc.

  • Mitel Networks Corporation

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

  • Vonage Holdings Corporation

  • Viber Media, Inc.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=3023

VoIP Services Market Segmentation

Type

  • Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking

  • Hosted IP PBX

  • Managed IP PBX

Access Type

  • Phone to Phone

  • Computer to Phone

  • Computer to Computer

Call Type

  • International VoIP Calls

  • Domestic VoIP Calls

Industry Vertical

  • IT & Telecom

  • Healthcare

  • BFSI

  • Retail

  • Hospitality

  • Government & Public Sector

  • Education

  • Manufacturing

  • Others

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

Browse Latest IT & Telecom Market Research Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact
Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/voip-services-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voip-services-market-gains-profitable-prospects-due-to-rising-adoption-of-voip-devices-globally-states-tmr-study-301523461.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

