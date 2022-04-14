U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

VoIP Sourcing and Procurement Market Prices Will Increase by 6%-7% During the Forecast Period | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the VoIP industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 108.73 Billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.

VoIP Market
VoIP Market

Download our free sample report today to get a detailed understanding of the major forces driving this market across geographies.

Download the Sample Report Now!

Key VoIP Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights:

1. Market growth 2022-2026: USD 108.73 Billion
2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.09%
3. Top Pricing Models: Pay-per-use pricing model, Tiered pricing model
4. Key consumer countries: North America, Europe, and APAC
5. Supplier Selection Scope: Geographical presence, Technical capabilities, and Compliance with regulations and standards
6. Top Suppliers: 8x8, AT&T, and Cisco Systems

Know More About This Market: Request for a Free Sample Report Now!

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the VoIP market. The report also aids buyers with relevant VoIP pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as Unit-based pricing, and Bundled pricing, category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/voip-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

  • The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

  • Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in VoIP TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

To know more about various other market drivers, trends and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Smart Procurement Starts Here

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy-to-use platform.

  • STARTER PACK

Subscribe Now for FREE

  • Want to know about various other Subscription packs? Click here

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2026.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Download the FREE sample Report Now!

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voip-sourcing-and-procurement-market-prices-will-increase-by-6-7-during-the-forecast-period--spendedge-301523738.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

