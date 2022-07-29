U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,105.64
    +33.21 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,671.26
    +141.63 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,281.11
    +118.51 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.32
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.53
    +4.11 (+4.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.60
    +10.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    20.17
    +0.31 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0209
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6450
    -0.0360 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3340
    -0.9860 (-0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,003.96
    +341.96 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    553.04
    +0.64 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,428.07
    +82.82 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

VoIP Sourcing and Procurement Market Prices Will Increase by 6%-7% During the Forecast Period | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the VoIP industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 108.73 Billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.

VoIP Market
VoIP Market

Download our free sample report today to get a detailed understanding of the major forces driving this market across geographies.

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/voip-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key VoIP Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2022-2026: USD 108.73 Billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.09%

  3. Top Pricing Models: Pay-per-use pricing model, Tiered pricing model

  4. Key consumer countries: North America, Europe, and APAC

  5. Supplier Selection Scope: Geographical presence, Technical capabilities, and Compliance with regulations and standards

  6. Top Suppliers: 8x8, AT&T, and Cisco Systems

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the VoIP market. The report also aids buyers with relevant VoIP pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as Unit-based pricing, and Bundled pricing, category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

  • The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

  • Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in VoIP TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

To know more about various other market drivers, trends and challenges.

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/voip-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Smart Procurement Starts Here

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy-to-use platform.

  • STARTER PACK

Subscribe Now for FREE

  • Want to know about various other Subscription packs? Click here

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2026.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/voip-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voip-sourcing-and-procurement-market-prices-will-increase-by-6-7-during-the-forecast-period--spendedge-301594529.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • 80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Siemens USA CEO: 'We're entering a new era' for chip manufacturing

    Semiconductor companies are awaiting signage of the crucial CHIPS Act by President Biden after it passed both the Senate and House of Representatives this week.

  • Russian Gas Pivot Toward China Will Ease Europe’s Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is boosting natural gas shipments to China as it curbs flows to Europe, a dynamic that may offer some respite from the unprecedented rally in energy costs, according to consultant Accenture Plc.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision The Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market

  • Cassava's stock dives 21% after report citing alleged criminal probe of data from Alzheimer's drug trial

    Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (sava) plunged 21.0% in trading on Wednesday after Reuters reported that the Justice Department is investigating whether the company manipulated clinical data for a still-investigational Alzheimer's disease drug, citing people familiar with the matter. Cassava put out a news release in December that said a scientific journal did not find evidence of manipulated data in a 2005 paper authored by the company's scientists after short sellers alleged data manipulation in some previously published research. Cassava's Alzheimer's drug candidate is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials.

  • Taiwan says 'key position' in semiconductors won't be shaken as US passes chip act

    Taiwan's "key position" in making semiconductors will not be shaken and production on the island is the most efficient way of doing things, the Economy Ministry said on Friday in response to the U.S. Congress passing a major new chips act. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the sweeping legislation on Thursday to subsidise the domestic semiconductor industry as it competes with Chinese and other foreign manufacturers. Taiwan is a major chip producer, home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, which is also investing $12 billion in a new plant in Arizona.

  • Steel Dynamics CEO Says His Steel Is More High-Tech Than Facebook

    Steel Dynamics CEO Mark Millett co-founded the company, now one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States. Its net income has jumped more than 1,000% from $164 million to $3.2 billion, during that period.

  • Oil prices climb, set to finish week higher despite U.S. recession fears

    Prices of both U.S.-based and international crude-oil benchmarks rose on Friday as investors looked past somber economic data.

  • Exxon Mobil, Chevron Stock Up On Record Profits, Earnings Beat

    Exxon Mobil and Chevron will be reporting second-quarter earnings early Friday. Investors are watching for oil field inflation impact.

  • Exxon, Chevron, Shell Report Record Profits on High Energy Prices

    Exxon, Chevron and Shell banked a record $46 billion in collective profits in the second quarter, fueled by lucrative oil-refining margins and the highest energy prices in over a decade.

  • Ford ‘changing every part of our business’ in EV push, CFO says

    Ford CFO John Lawler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, transitioning to a digitally-connected electric world, product expansion, consumer spending, laying off up to 8,000 employees to help fund EVs, EV profitability, reshaping Ford, and the outlook for the auto industry.

  • Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Eurozone inflation surges to record high in fresh blow to Lagarde - live updates

    Chinese fleet of ‘dark’ oil tankers takes on Russian crude at sea Defence companies re-energised by war in Ukraine FTSE 100 rises 0.7pc, heads for strongest month of 2022 Ben Marlow: UK’s wealthy energy companies are now part of the problem Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Oil Set for Weekly Gain as Tight Markets Offset Slowdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly increase, with US crude climbing back toward $100 a barrel on signs of tight physical supply. Still, futures are set to end the month lower amid continued recessionary fears.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision The Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market Wi

  • Director of 9/11 Fund Picked to Estimate Cost of J&J Talc Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- The lawyer who oversaw payments to victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will be appointed by a federal judge to estimate the total liability that Johnson & Johnson faces for claims that talc in its baby powder causes cancer.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers Ne

  • British Airways’ owner IAG back in profit for first time since start of pandemic

    International Consolidated Airlines Group said it made an operating profit of 293 million euros (£245 million) between April and June.

  • Oil rally to stall as recession risks counter tight supplies: Reuters poll

    A rally in oil prices could stall as recession fears and COVID flare-ups in China slow demand and counter supply risks from sanctions on Russia and OPEC+ output constraints, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 35 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $105.75 a barrel in 2022, down from a forecast of $106.82 in June marking the first downward revision to the monthly poll since April. The global benchmark has averaged about $105 a barrel this year.

  • Charter Q2 Results Echo Comcast’s, Beating Wall Street Expectations But Showing Rare Loss Of Broadband Subscribers

    Charter Communications followed Comcast’s uneven financial report on Thursday with its own mixed batch of results, which featured an unusual decline in broadband subscribers but also key metrics above Wall Street expectations. Revenue increased 6% to $13.6 billion, edging Wall Street analysts’ consensus forecast of $13.4 billion. Earnings per share of $8.80 far outpaced the […]

  • Brazil's Petrobras smashes profit estimates amid divestments, Ukraine War

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil's Petrobras smashed second quarter profit and margin estimates, boosted by divestments and higher margins in its fuel and natural gas businesses, the company said on Thursday. In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-run oil firm is formally known, reported a net income of 54.33 billion reais ($10.5 billion). In comments accompanying the figures, Petrobras attributed its results to strong Brent prices, as well as improved margins in its natural gas and fuels business, which includes gasoline, diesel and various other petroleum derivatives.

  • Exxon posts record-breaking second-quarter profit

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday posted its biggest quarterly profit ever on the back of soaring energy prices and as it kept a tight rein on spending. The top U.S. oil producer reported second-quarter net income of $17.9 billion, or $4.21 per share, an almost four-fold increase over the $4.69 billion, or $1.10 per share, it earned in the same period last year. Exxon's results also beat its best quarter of 2008, when Brent crude oil prices peaked at $147 per barrel, and its best-ever quarter reached in 2012, when the company earned $15.9 billion, largely due to asset sales in Japan and tax-related items.