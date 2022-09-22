U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

Volante Technologies Named to Prestigious IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 for Second Year Running

0
·4 min read

Rankings recognize IT providers enabling the future of the worldwide financial services industry

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies, the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, today announced that it has been named to The IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 for the second year in a row. The IDC FinTech Rankings 2022 evaluates and categorizes the top IT vendors based on 2021 calendar year revenues and the percentage of revenues exclusively attributed to financial institutions.

(PRNewsfoto/Volante Technologies)
(PRNewsfoto/Volante Technologies)

This accolade follows a number of other recent wins for Volante, including placing first in the IBS Intelligence (IBSi) Sales League Table (SLT) for wholesale banking payments, and receiving the  'Most Innovative Payment Solutions Provider' award at MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards (both for the second year running). Volante has also been recognized as a Leader in the Omdia Universe: Selecting a Payment Hub, 2021-22 global survey.

According to Aaron Press, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights, "Volante's focus on payments has once again placed the company on the IDC Fintech Rankings Top 100. Volante continues to earn this position with innovative solutions that move their customers' payments capabilities forward. The IDC Fintech Rankings, now in its 19th year, is the global standard list of fintech providers to the industry, and we congratulate Volante for their placement among the 2022 winners."

Since debuting in the IDC Fintech Rankings Top 100 in 2021, Volante has launched a number of new service offerings, including the Volante ISO 20022 Service, which simplifies the complexity of global ISO 20022 modernization, and a unified solution for processing FedNow℠ Service and TCH RTP® real-time payments in the U.S.

Volante has also broadened its partner ecosystem, announcing strategic partnerships with Mambu, to bring SaaS real-time payments and core banking to market, and KPMG, to offer financial institutions comprehensive ISO 20022 and real-time payments readiness diagnostics.

During this time, Volante has continued to maintain strong trusted-partner relationships with customers, securing strategic growth funding from Wells Fargo, BNY Mellon, and Poste Italiane, and expanding the scope of its cloud Payments as a Service (PaaS) offering with FIMBank. Volante has also grown its footprint in Latin America, announcing payments modernization deployments with Banca Afirme, S.A. (Afirme, a subsidiary of Afirme Grupo Financiero, S.A. de C.V.) and Banco del Bajío, two of the largest domestic banks in Mexico.

"According to IDC, digital transformation spend in worldwide banking will reach $17 billion by 2025*. Driven by demand for always-on real-time digital services from consumers and businesses, financial businesses are under pressure to modernize rapidly. As new payment types proliferate, payments modernization is an essential pillar of any digital transformation strategy," said Vijay Oddiraju, CEO, Volante Technologies.

"Our inclusion in the IDC Fintech 100 is a testament to the role that we are playing in accelerating payments modernization by providing our customers with compelling cloud Payments as a Service and low-code financial integration solutions. As a result, more and more financial businesses of all sizes are partnering and investing with Volante," he continued.

Volante is exhibiting at Sibos 2022 in Amsterdam. To find out more about how we can help accelerate payments modernization, book a meeting with the Volante team.

Source *"IDC WW Digital Transformation Spending Guide V1 2022 April 2022"

For more information about the The IDC FinTech Rankings 2022, visit http://www.idc-fi.com and follow on Twitter @IDC and look for #IDCFinTechRankings.

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the leading global provider of cloud payments and financial messaging solutions to accelerate digital transformation. We serve as a trusted partner to over 100 banks, financial institutions, market infrastructures, clearing houses, and corporate treasuries in 35 countries. Our solutions and services process millions of transactions and trillions in value every day, powering four of the top five corporate banks, 40 percent of all U.S. commercial bank deposits, and 70 percent of worldwide card traffic. As a result, our customers can stay ahead of emerging trends, become more competitive, deliver superior client experiences, and grow their businesses through rapid innovation. To learn more, visit www.volantetech.com. Follow us at linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies and twitter.com/volantetech.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volante-technologies-named-to-prestigious-idc-fintech-rankings-top-100-for-second-year-running-301629327.html

SOURCE Volante Technologies, Inc.

