Volante Technologies wins 'Most Innovative Payment Solutions Provider' for Second Year Running at MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards 2022

DUBAI, UAE, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies , the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, today announced it has won the 2022 MEA Finance Banking Technology Award for 'Most Innovative Payment Solutions Provider'. This award highlights Volante's innovative payments modernization capabilities in the Middle East and Africa regions.

This is the second year in a row that Volante has won 'Most Innovative Payment Solutions Provider' at the MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards. Banks in the Middle East are having to step-up to the challenge of complying in time with regulatory mandates (such as GCC RTGS, BUNA and SWIFT gpi) and build nimble platforms that are able to process instant payments, cross-border payments, ISO 20022 messages, and connect to an open banking environment.

"We are honored that Volante was awarded 'Most innovative Payment Solutions Provider'," said Vijay Oddiraju, CEO of Volante Technologies. "Volante is on a clear path to disrupting the marketplace and emerging as a dominant provider of innovative solutions and services to the financial industry. We are proud that financial institutions in the Middle East see us as their trusted partner for payments innovation."

In addition, Houssam Chaker, Regional Head of Volante Technologies, won the 'Payments Technology Executive of the Year'. Houssam has had a positive impact in shaping the new digital financial landscape in the MEA region. He has overseen delivery of both the processing of the first-ever instant payment in Saudi Arabia and the first-ever cloud-based payment services ecosystem deployed within the MENA region.

Kenneth Mitchen, Executive Director and Publisher, MEA Finance, added, "Volante's continued excellence with regards to its track record of innovation in the Middle East and Africa regions deserves to be recognized. Volante's innovation is demonstrated by its delivery of real-time payments (RTP) processing based on cloud-native microservices architecture, allowing for quicker implementation cycles, easier development of value-added services, and API-based innovation on top of real-time processing rails."

The MEA Finance Banking Technology awards aim to benchmark and promote excellence and performance in banking and financial technology, recognizing organizations whose innovations deliver excellence to their customers at a time of intense competition and rapidly changing technology.

Volante Technologies is a global fintech provider of low-code cloud payments solutions to accelerate digital modernization. As a trusted partner to over 125 banks, financial institutions, market infrastructures, clearing houses, and treasuries in 35 countries, Volante offers its customers the freedom to evolve past legacy limitations and grow through rapid innovation. The company's real-time technology and Payments as a Service offerings process millions of transactions and trillions in value daily, powering four of the top five global corporate banks, two of the world's largest card networks, and 40% of all US commercial bank deposits. To learn more, visit www.volantetech.com . Follow Volante at linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies and twitter.com/volantetech .

