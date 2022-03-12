U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,121.38
    +665.12 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Volare: A Leading Provider of Decentralized Option Trading

·3 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2022 / Option is one of the essential financial derivatives, generally used for hedging risks. It takes up more than 50% of the total derivatives market in the conventional financial world, while the option market has not been completely established yet in the crypto space. Trading crypto options help investors adapt the risk/reward profile to meet their requirements. Portfolios have insurance and a hedge against risk occurrences when trading crypto options.

Volare is a leading provider of option trading, who provides a transparent, trustworthy, and convenient decentralized mechanism without intermediaries on option trading which can imitate the serviceability of centralized exchanges. Volare's DeFi protocol creates a perfect solution for trading options in crypto. It provides a DeFi option protocol for European options, option combos and exotic options. It also allows investors to invest in standard or customized option strategies portfolios and provides clients tools for hedging, speculation and yield enhancement based on its infrastructure.

Volare eradicates the credit risk problems associated with exotic options trading in the traditional financial world's over-the-counter (OTC) market, developed to facilitate DeFi crypto options trading while providing trading tools that professional option traders use.

Volare offers exotic options, profit sharing, on-chain, interst-bearing collateralization, AMM, Hedge, and Financial Instructions. Furthermore, Volare uses an adept pricing model that diminishes risks for option buyers and sellers. Volare's collateralization rate is advantageous to investors' cash balance. It boosts the investors' capital efficiency and reduces risks to investors. Volare's low collateralization rate also implements limit order book trading and offers a similar trading experience as the centralized exchange. Volare implements limit order book trading and offers similar trading experience as the centralized exchange. Advanced Oracle offers continued off-chain sub-second price to correspond with on-chain option live price to minimize losses from price latency and arbitrage activities due to delayed price.

Trade Options through NFT are possible with Volare. While the option market may seem mainly for experts and with a high barrier for retail investors, NFT is not. Volare options can be minted and traded in NFT markets. This helps to ease trading requirements and boost liquidity.

Community members of Volare will have direct exposure to the future development of all Volare ecosystem products, including algo trading tools, volatility analytics, and trading and portfolio management service. Early developers in Volare will slowly fade away to embrace the broader and more decentralized network. Liquidity providers (stakers of Volare) will partake in the community governance and vote for the future development of Volare.

Volare's more comprehensive network also allows community members to participate in the decision of the whole trading system structure. Examples include the upper/lower threshold of the LP, collateralization rate, and pricing model parameters. Stakeholders also earn a return from the fees. The return is allocated based on the percentage of the stake and on-chain block height.

Volare's strong core team, provides it extensive knowledge of the option market, strong go-to-market strategy, excellent blockchain service platform development skills. Volare's private round valuation is 60mm, and has developed investors, such as DCG, GSR, Arrington XRP, Moonrock, Bixin Venture, via BTC, A&T, Parataxis, Spark Digital Capital, Zonff, Waterdrip, and etc.

For details, please check https://t.me/volarefinance and https://twitter.com/FinanceVolare

Official Website: https://volare.finance/
Contact Person: John
E-mail: info@volare.finance

SOURCE: Volare



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692820/Volare-A-Leading-Provider-of-Decentralized-Option-Trading

