Volaris Announces 1Q 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

  • VLRS

MEXICO CITY, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, will release its first quarter 2022 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022. The management will host a conference call on Thursday, April 28th, 2022, 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the quarter's results.

Volaris Logo
Volaris Logo

The release will be available on the Company's website at http://ir.volaris.com.

Presenters for the Company:

Mr. Enrique Beltranena,

President & Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Jaime Pous

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Holger Blankenstein

Airline Executive Vice President

Conference Call Details

Date:

Thursday, April 28th, 2022

Time:

9:00 am Mexico City (CT) / 10:00 am New York (USA) (ET)

United States dial in:

+1-844-204-8586

Mexico dial in:

+52-55-8880-8040

International dial in:

+1-412-317-6346

Participant Code:

Volaris

Replay access Code:

5258582

Webcast:

https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=a1ab999b-d688-4955-88e7-b67bf46b59f7

Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast in the Company's Investor Relations website.

In accordance with fair disclosure and corporate governance best practices, Volaris will begin its quiet period on April 8th, 2022, and will end immediately after the earnings call on April 28th, 2022.

Investor Relations Contact:
Félix Martínez / Naara Cortés Gallardo
Investor Relations / ir@volaris.com

Media Contact:
Gabriela Fernández / gabriela.fernandez@volaris.com

About Volaris:
*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 186 and its fleet from 4 to 103 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States, Central and South America with one of the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volaris-announces-1q-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301514322.html

SOURCE Volaris

