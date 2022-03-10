Volaris Group to End Software Sales and Support to Russia

Volaris Group Inc

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Volaris Group announced that it will stop supporting customers in Russia and will no longer sell software or services in the country. This action goes beyond what is required by current sanctions.



We hope that our small addition to the chorus of global companies no longer willing to do business in Russia adds pressure to end hostilities and suffering.

