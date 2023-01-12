U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,983.17
    +13.56 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,189.97
    +216.96 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,001.10
    +69.43 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,874.80
    +30.75 (+1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.26
    +0.85 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.90
    +23.00 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    +0.46 (+1.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0859
    +0.0098 (+0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    -0.1050 (-2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2212
    +0.0060 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2020
    -3.2230 (-2.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,976.64
    +1,425.13 (+8.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.96
    +13.84 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.04
    +69.06 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Volaris Insurance Group Joins World Insurance Associates

World Insurance Associates
·2 min read

Iselin, NJ, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Volaris Insurance Group, LLC (“Volaris”) of Tampa, FL on December 31, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Volaris provides insurance to a variety of businesses and has developed specialization in the trucking and cell tower industries.

“Volaris Insurance Group has helped hundreds of small and large business owners find the best insurance available for Workers Comp, Bonds, General Liability, and more,” says Elizabeth Vargas, Unit Leader, Volaris Insurance Group. “Our experts understand our customers’ risks and work with them to determine the right insurance coverage to protect their businesses.”

“On behalf of the entire World family, I’d like to extend a warm welcome to Volaris,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “I know they will be a great addition to the World team.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World. Verras Law provided legal counsel to Volaris. No other advisors were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 175 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

CONTACT: Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer World Insurance Associates LLC 732-380-0900 Ext. 736 jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development World Insurance Associates LLC 732-712-2230 Ext. 186 bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Upstart Surged 20% This Week

    This economically sensitive fintech rose as hopes for a "soft landing" emerged in the second trading week of the year.

  • ‘My adviser insists this is a good, low-risk investment.’ I’m semi-retired at 63 with $2 million saved. My financial adviser wants me to sink half my money in an annuity. Should I do it?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Prior to that, I had managed my investments passively. Is a variable annuity a good option for me?

  • Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Are All Jumping Over 20% This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.

  • Why Logitech Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) were taking a dive today after the maker of computer accessories like mice, keyboards and webcams posted disappointing results in its preliminary earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, ended Dec. 31, 2022. Logitech said preliminary revenue fell 22% to 23%, or 17% to 18% in constant currency, to $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion, which was well below the analyst consensus at $1.39 billion. On the bottom line, operating income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was down 33% to 35% to between $171 million and $176 million, while adjusted operating income was down by a similar amount to between $198 million and $203 million.

  • Tesla stock declines amid growing list of challenges

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the decline in stock for Tesla, as well as Tesla's growing list of challenges.&nbsp;

  • Down 66% in This Bear Market, Can Nio Stock Recover in 2023?

    Nio stock has solid chances of a recovery in 2023 thanks to new launches and a focus on market share.

  • Why Units of KNOT Offshore Partners Are Plunging Today

    Units of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) are plummeting today, down by nearly 40% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. The sharp move lower came after the master limited partnership (MLP) focused on the shuttle tanker market made a significant distribution cut. KNOT Offshore Partners declared its fourth-quarter distribution payment.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett would tell you the answer is "forever." TikTok is a serious challenger to YouTube's dominance in the video app market. OpenAI's ChatGPT AI tool could threaten Alphabet's most important business -- Google Search.

  • Tom Brady owned more than 1M FTX shares before collapse, a stake that's likely gone

    The FTX collapse has left the cryptocurrency world reeling and former brand ambassador Tom Brady held over 1 million shares before it filed for bankruptcy.

  • Why Lumen Stock Plummeted 58% in 2022

    Shares of Lumen (NYSE: LUMN) suffered a precipitous valuation decline in 2022. The telecommunications company's share price fell 58.4% across last year's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Amid macroeconomic pressures including inflation and rising interest rates, Lumen's stock lost ground in conjunction with the broader market last year.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Reason: Be Cautious With This Stock

    The share price of Bed Bath & Beyond has rebounded sharply in recent sessions despite that the domestic merchandise retailer has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it was considering filing for bankruptcy.

  • Down 85% in This Bear Market, Can Canoo Recover in 2023?

    In the year or so since the stock market hit its peak on Jan. 3, 2022, shares of electric vehicle (EV) company Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have tumbled roughly 85%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The last year of trading has been brutal for EV stocks generally, with high inflation, rising interest rates, and fears that a recession is on the horizon prompting severe valuation contraction for most companies in the space. Rising interest rates have crushed the valuations of growth stocks over the past year.

  • American Airlines stock up premarket on earnings, guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the rise in stock for American Airlines following an adjusted fourth-quarter revenue outlook.

  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX): Is Breakeven Near?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:BCRX ) business as it appears...

  • Stocks reverse gains following Fed comments, bitcoin rises

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré joins the Live show to discuss how stocks are trading as U.S. inflation cools for a sixth-straight month.

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $159.64, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session.

  • Home prices to tumble over 25% from peak levels in ‘overheated’ markets, says Goldman

    Credit researchers at Goldman Sachs in a new forecast expect home prices in several 'overheated' metro areas to fall at least 25% from peak levels.

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • Don't Blame the Bear Market for This Growth Stock's Jaw-Dropping Sell-Off

    The pandemic set off an intense race among pharmaceutical companies to produce effective vaccines against COVID-19. Novavax's critical weakness continues to be its manufacturing operations, which since mid-2021 have struggled to scale up to meet the company's ambitions -- never mind the purchase orders for which it already received payment from customers. Other major international purchasers inked deals for similarly large quantities in 2020 and 2021, driving Novavax's trailing-12-month revenue to grow to more than $1.8 billion, though it remains unprofitable.