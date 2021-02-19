U.S. markets open in 9 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,897.75
    -11.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,345.00
    -86.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,579.00
    -54.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,209.10
    -8.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.47
    -1.05 (-1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.90
    -10.10 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    26.77
    -0.30 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2096
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    -0.0140 (-1.08%)
     

  • Vix

    22.49
    +0.99 (+4.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3964
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.5800
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,198.33
    -757.53 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.45
    -7.32 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,617.15
    -93.75 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,984.99
    -251.10 (-0.83%)
     

Volaris, the Lowest Cost Public Airline in the Americas reports fourth quarter 2020 results: Operating Margin at 12%; CASM ex-fuel at $4.13 U.S. dollar cents; Strong Balance Sheet and Sound Business Model

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·28 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States of America and Central America, today announces its financial results for the fourth quarter 2020.

Volaris Logo
Volaris Logo

The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

During the fourth quarter of 2020, Volaris continued reinforcing its strategy to navigate the uncertainties of the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) pandemic, focusing on its financial strength, cost reduction, liquidity preservation, capacity recovery and taking advantage of market opportunities.

For the fourth quarter, the Company posted an operating margin of 11.9%. Volaris continued to implement cost reduction initiatives and achieved a reduction in operating expenses per available seat mile in U.S. dollars of 8.7% as compared to 2019.

On December 11, 2020, the Company concluded an upsized, primary follow-on equity offering of 134,000,000 of its Ordinary Participation Certificates (Certificados de Participación Ordinarios), or CPOs, in the form of American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, at a price to the public of U.S.$11.25 per ADS in the United States of America and other countries outside Mexico, pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In connection with the offering, the underwriters exercised their option to purchase up to 20,100,000 additional CPOs in the form of ADSs. The Company received net proceeds of approximately U.S.$164 million dollars, which it will use for general corporate purposes. Volaris ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with Ps.$10,103 million in cash and cash equivalents and total equity of Ps.2,796 million.

During the fourth quarter, the Company was able to ramp up service (ASMs) to 94.9% when compared to the same period of the prior year. The domestic market led the capacity recovery, where Volaris operated 99.1% ASMs versus the same period in 2019. In the international market, Volaris operated 85.5% ASMs compared to the same period in 2019. During the fourth quarter 2020, Volaris began operations on two new domestic and seven new international routes.

During 2020, Volaris carried more than 14.7 million passengers after successfully implementing its biosecurity protocol in April 2020.

The main results for the fourth quarter are described as follows:

  • Total operating revenues were Ps.8,086 million for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 16.9% year over year.

  • Total ancillary revenues were Ps.3,877 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of 21.4% year over year. Total ancillary revenues per passenger for the fourth quarter reached Ps.798, an increase of 43.3% year over year. Total ancillary revenues represented 48.0% of total operating revenues for the fourth quarter 2020, increasing 15.2 percentage points with respect to the same period of last year.

  • Total operating revenues per available seat mile (TRASM) were Ps.138.1 cents for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 10.9% year over year.

  • Operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) were Ps.120.6 cents for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 2.3% year over year, with an average economic fuel cost per gallon of Ps.37.2 for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 18.8% year over year.

  • Operating expenses per available seat mile excluding fuel, (CASM ex-fuel) were Ps.85.3 cents for the fourth quarter, an increase of 12.2% year over year, with an average exchange rate depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar of 7.0% year over year.

  • Operating income was Ps.960 million for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 51.2% compared with the same period of last year. Operating margin for the fourth quarter was 11.9%, a decrease of 8.4 percentage points year over year.

  • Net income was Ps.897 million (Ps.0.85 earnings per share / U.S.$0.43 earnings per ADS), a net margin of 11.1% for the fourth quarter.

  • At the close of the fourth quarter, the Mexican peso appreciated 11.2% against the U.S. dollar (Ps.19.95 per U.S. dollar) with respect to the exchange rate at the close of the previous quarter (Ps.22.46 per U.S. dollar). The Company booked a net foreign exchange gain of Ps.1,048 million derived from its U.S. dollar net monetary liability position.

    During the fourth quarter of 2020, the net cash flow generated by operating activities was Ps.1,551 million. The net cash flow generated by investing activities was Ps.77 million. The net cash flow generated by financing activities was Ps.883 million, which included Ps.2,242 million of aircraft rental payments. The negative net foreign exchange difference was Ps.609 million. As a result, there was a net increase in cash and cash equivalents in the fourth quarter of Ps.1,901 million. As of December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were Ps.10,103 million.

  • Despite the progress made in the fourth quarter 2020, there remain significant challenges in the current period with COVID-19 case counts increasing in both Mexico and the USA. Historically, the first quarter of any year tends to be a challenging quarter for airlines and in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more so. For the first quarter 2021, the Company expects weakness in demand and booking curves to compress. Volaris operates approximately 30% of its network from Mexico to the USA and expects a short-term reduction in demand for cross border flights as a result of recent USA regulations requiring international passengers arriving to the USA to have completed a negative COVID-19 test not more than 72 hours prior to departure. As a result, the Company's network plans for the first quarter of 2021 will be more conservative, focused on deploying appropriate levels of capacity to align with the changing demand environment. At present, Volaris intends to operate approximately 80% of capacity as compared to the same period of last year, as measured by ASMs. This still represents a strong capacity comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic as compared to the global industry, which is currently operating at 56% of capacity compared to the previous year. Nonetheless, as the first quarter is still in progress, Volaris cannot offer any assurance as to how actual results will compare to the expected results mentioned herein.

Fuel Price reduction and Peso Depreciation

  • Fuel price reduction: The average economic fuel cost per gallon decreased 18.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020, year over year, to Ps.37.2 per gallon (U.S.$1.9).

  • Peso depreciation: The Mexican peso depreciated 7.0% against the U.S. dollar year over year, from an average exchange rate of Ps.19.28 per U.S. dollar in the fourth quarter of 2019 to Ps.20.63 per U.S. dollar during the fourth quarter of 2020. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, the Mexican peso (Ps.19.95 per U.S. dollar) depreciated 5.9% with respect to the exchange rate at the end of the same period of the last year (Ps.18.85 per U.S. dollar).

Passenger Traffic Contraction, Ancillary Revenue Growth and Increased Route Network

  • Passenger traffic contraction: Volaris had 4.9 million booked passengers in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 15.3% year over year. Volaris traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles, or RPMs) decreased 13.1% year over year. System load factor during the fourth quarter decreased 7.4 percentage points year over year to 80.2%.

  • Total ancillary revenue growth: For the fourth quarter of 2020, total ancillary revenue and total ancillary revenue per passenger increased 21.4% and 43.3% year over year, respectively. The total ancillary revenue generation continues to grow with new and mature products, focusing on customers' needs, and represents 48.0% of total operating revenue of the fourth quarter, an increase of 15.2 percentage points year over year.

  • TRASM decrease: For the fourth quarter of 2020, TRASM decreased 10.9% year over year. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the total capacity, measured by ASMs, decreased 5.1% year over year.

  • New routes: During the fourth quarter of 2020, Volaris began operations in two new domestic routes and seven new international routes. In the domestic market: 1) Mexico City to Campeche, Campeche; and 2) Cancun, Quintana Roo to Oaxaca, Oaxaca. In the international market: 1) Mexico City to Dallas, Texas; 2) Mexico City to Houston, Texas; 3) Mexico City to Fresno, California; 4) Mexico City to Ontario, California; 5) Mexico City to San Jose, California; 6) Mexico City to Sacramento, California; and 7) Morelia, Michoacán to Chicago O´Hare, Illinois.

Total Unit Cost Increase and Peso Depreciation

  • CASM and CASM ex fuel in the fourth quarter of 2020 was Ps.120.6 (U.S.$6.04 cents) and Ps.85.3 cents (U.S.$4.27), respectively. This represented a decrease of 2.3% for CASM and an increase of 12.2% for CASM ex fuel, year over year, mainly driven by the capacity reduction measured in available seat miles (ASMs), and the depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar by 7.0%.

Young and Fuel-Efficient Fleet

  • During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company returned one A319 aircraft and incorporated three new A320 NEO aircraft into its fleet. As of December 31, 2020, Volaris' fleet comprised 86 aircraft (6 A319s, 64 A320s and 16 A321s), with an average age of 5.3 years. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Volaris' fleet had an average of 188 seats per aircraft, 79% of our aircraft were sharklet-equipped, and 35% were NEOs.

Solid Balance Sheet and Liquidity with Net Cash Flow Generated by Operating Activities

  • As of December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were Ps.10,103 million, representing 45.6% of last twelve months operating revenue. Volaris registered a negative net debt (or a positive net cash position) of Ps.4,749 million (excluding the lease liability recognized under IFRS16) and total equity of Ps.2,796 million.

  • During the fourth quarter of 2020, the net cash flow generated by operating activities was Ps.1,551 million. The net cash flow generated by investing activities was Ps.77 million. The net cash flow generated by financing activities was Ps.883 million, which included Ps.2,242 million of aircraft rental payments. The negative net foreign exchange difference was Ps.609 million. As a result, there was a net increase of cash and cash equivalents in the fourth quarter of Ps.1,901 million.

Non-Derivative Financial Instruments

  • During 2019, the Company established hedges on its U.S. dollar denominated revenues through a non-derivative financial instrument, using the lease liabilities denominated in U.S. dollar as a hedge instrument. This hedging relationship was designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted revenues to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of the lease liabilities. During the fourth quarter 2020, the impact of these hedges was Ps.174 million, which has been included as part of the total operating revenue.

  • Additionally, during 2019, the Company established hedges on a portion of its forecasted fuel expense, through a non-derivative financial instrument, using as a hedge instrument a portion of its U.S. dollar denominated monetary assets. This hedging relationship was designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted fuel expense to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of this portion of U.S. dollar denominated monetary asset. During the fourth quarter 2020, the impact of these hedges was Ps.84 million, which is included as part of the total fuel expense.

  • For the hedging relationships described, the effective portion of the hedging instrument's change in fair value is recognized in Other Comprehensive Income or OCI. The accounting records corresponding to the recycling of the OCI are made in accordance with IFRS 9. Under this standard, the portion recorded in OCI is recognized in the results in the same period in which the expected hedging for cash flows affects the result of the period. As of December 31, 2020, OCI includes a negative foreign exchange impact of Ps.1,577 million. As of December 31, 2019, OCI includes a positive foreign exchange effect of Ps.14 million.

Investors are urged to carefully read the Company's periodic reports filed with or provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission, for additional information regarding the Company.

Conference Call/Webcast Details:

Presenters for the Company:

Mr. Enrique Beltranena, President & CEO


Mr. Holger Blankenstein, Airline Commercial and Operation EVP


Mr. Jaime Pous, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Affairs SVP and Interim CFO

Date:

Friday, February 19, 2021

Time:

10:00 am U.S. EDT (9:00 am Mexico City Time)

United States dial in (toll free):

1-877-830-2576

Mexico dial in (toll free):

001-800-514-6145

Brazil dial in (toll free):

0800-891-6744

International dial in:

+ 1-785-424-1726

Participant passcode:

VOLARIS

Webcast will be available at:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/vlrs210219KKfUd2nS.html

About Volaris:
*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 177 and its fleet from four to 87 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 337 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America with the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

Forward-looking Statements:
Statements in this release contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which represent the Company's expectations, beliefs or projections concerning future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. When used in this release, the words "expects," "intends," "estimates," "predicts," "plans," "anticipates," "indicates," "believes," "forecast," "guidance," "potential," "outlook," "may," "continue," "will," "should," "seeks," "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's objectives, plans or goals, or actions the Company may take in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intentions and expectations regarding the delivery schedule of aircraft on order, announced new service routes and customer savings programs. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee or assurance of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including the competitive environment in the airline industry; the Company's ability to keep costs low; changes in fuel costs; the impact of worldwide economic conditions on customer travel behavior; the Company's ability to generate non-ticket revenues; and government regulation. Additional information concerning these, and other factors is contained in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Maria Elena Rodríguez & Andrea González / Investor Relations /ir@volaris.com +52 55 5261 6444

Media Contact:
Gabriela Fernández / volaris@gcya.net / +52 55 5246 0100

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Financial and Operating Indicators







Unaudited

Three months
ended December
31, 2020

Three months
ended
December 31,

Three months
ended December
31, 2019

Variance

(In Mexican pesos, except otherwise indicated)

(US Dollars)*

2020


(%)

Total operating revenues (millions)

405

8,086

9,729

(16.9%)

Total operating expenses (millions)

357

7,126

7,762

(8.2%)

EBIT (millions)

48

960

1,967

(51.2%)

EBIT margin

11.9%

11.9%

20.2%

(8.3) pp

Depreciation and amortization

77

1,546

1,389

11.3%

Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses

25

507

193

>100%

Net income (millions)

45

897

1,287

(30.3%)

Net income margin

11.1%

11.1%

13.2%

(2.1) pp

Earnings per share:





Basic (pesos)

0.04

0.85

1.27

(32.9%)

Diluted (pesos)

0.04

0.85

1.27

(32.9%)

Earnings per ADS:





Basic (pesos)

0.43

8.54

12.72

(32.9%)

Diluted (pesos)

0.43

8.54

12.72

(32.9%)

Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic

-

1,050,401,677

1,011,876,677

3.8%

Diluted

-

1,050,401,677

1,011,876,677

3.8%

Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1)

-

5,979

6,300

(5.1%)

Domestic

-

4,307

4,343

(0.8%)

International

-

1,673

1,957

(14.5%)

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1)

-

4,797

5,521

(13.1%)

Domestic

-

3,594

3,888

(7.6%)

International

-

1,203

1,633

(26.3%)

Load factor (2)

-

80.2%

87.6%

(7.4) pp

Domestic

-

83.5%

89.5%

(6.0) pp

International

-

71.9%

83.5%

(11.6) pp

Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1) (5)

6.9

138.1

155.0

(10.9%)

Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4) (5)

40.0

798

557

43.3%

Total operating revenue per passenger (5)

85.2

1,699

1,701

(0.1%)

Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1) (5)

6.04

120.6

123.5

(2.3%)

Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (1) (3) (5)

-

5.84

6.40

(8.7%)

CASM ex fuel (cents) (1) (5)

4.27

85.3

76.0

12.2%

CASM ex fuel (US cents) (1) (3) (5)

-

4.13

3.94

4.8%

Booked passengers (thousands) (1)

-

4,861

5,738

(15.3%)

Departures (1)

-

31,652

35,261

(10.2%)

Block hours (1)

-

80,163

89,714

(10.6%)

Fuel gallons consumed (millions)

-

56.8

65.2

(13.0%)

Average economic fuel cost per gallon (5)

1.9

37.2

45.8

(18.8%)

Aircraft at end of period

-

86

82

4.9%

Average aircraft utilization (block hours)

-

11.8

12.8

(7.8%)

Average exchange rate

-

20.63

19.28

7.0%

End of period exchange rate

-

19.95

18.85

5.9%

*Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.

(1) Includes schedule and charter. (3) Dollar amounts were converted at average exchange rate of each period.

(2) Includes schedule. (4) Includes "Other passenger revenues" and "Non-passenger revenues".

(5) Excludes non-derivatives financial instruments.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Financial and Operating Indicators







Unaudited

Twelve months

ended December
31, 2020

Twelve months
ended

Twelve months
ended

Variance

(In Mexican pesos, except otherwise indicated)

(US Dollars)*

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

(%)

Total operating revenues (millions)

1,111

22,160

34,753

(36.2%)

Total operating expenses (millions)

1,274

25,413

30,397

(16.4%)

EBIT (millions)

(163)

(3,254)

4,355

NA

EBIT margin

(14.7%)

(14.7%)

12.5%

(27.2) pp

Depreciation and amortization

298

5,947

5,378

10.6%

Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses

93

1,845

962

91.9%

Net (loss) income (millions)

(215)

(4,294)

2,639

NA

Net (loss) income margin

(19.4%)

(19.4%)

7.6%

(27.0) pp

(Loss) income per share:





Basic (pesos)

(0.21)

(4.20)

2.61

NA

Diluted (pesos)

(0.21)

(4.20)

2.61

NA

(Loss) income per ADS:





Basic (pesos)

(2.11)

(42.03)

26.08

NA

Diluted (pesos)

(2.11)

(42.03)

26.08

NA

Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic

-

1,021,560,557

1,011,876,677

1.0%

Diluted

-

1,021,560,557

1,011,876,677

1.0%

Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1)

-

18,275

24,499

(25.4%)

Domestic

-

13,446

16,891

(20.4%)

International

-

4,829

7,607

(36.5%)

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1)

-

14,597

21,032

(30.6%)

Domestic

-

10,900

14,871

(26.7%)

International

-

3,696

6,162

(40.0%)

Load factor (2)

-

79.9%

85.9%

(6.0) pp

Domestic

-

81.1%

88.0%

(6.9) pp

International

-

76.6%

81.0%

(4.4) pp

Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1) (5)

6.2

123.5

142.2

(13.1%)

Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4) (5)

33.0

659

532

23.9%

Total operating revenue per passenger (5)

76.9

1,534

1,585

(3.2%)

Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1) (5)

7.1

141.3

124.3

13.7%

Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (1) (3) (5)

-

6.6

6.5

1.9%

CASM ex fuel (cents) (1) (5)

5.1

102.7

76.6

34.1%

CASM ex fuel (US cents) (1) (3) (5)

-

4.78

3.98

20.1%

Booked passengers (thousands) (1)

-

14,712

21,975

(33.1%)

Departures (1)

-

97,819

138,084

(29.2%)

Block hours (1)

-

248,952

350,572

(29.0%)

Fuel gallons consumed (millions)

-

176.6

251.8

(29.8%)

Average economic fuel cost per gallon (5)

2.0

39.9

46.4

(14.0%)

Aircraft at end of period

-

86

82

4.9%

Average aircraft utilization (block hours)

-

11.3

12.9

(12.7%)

Average exchange rate

-

21.50

19.26

11.6%

End of period exchange rate

-

19.95

18.85

5.9%

*Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.

(1) Includes schedule and charter. (3) Dollar amounts were converted at average exchange rate of each period.

(2) Includes schedule. (4) Includes "Other passenger revenues" and "Non-passenger revenues".

(5) Excludes non-derivatives financial instruments.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Operations







Unaudited

Three months
ended December
31, 2020

Three months

ended

Three months

ended

Variance

(In millions of Mexican pesos)

(US Dollars) *

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

(%)

Operating revenues:





Passenger revenues

394

7,863

9,414

(16.5%)

Fare revenues

220

4,382

6,568

(33.3%)

Other passenger revenues

174

3,481

2,846

22.3%






Non-passenger revenues

20

397

349

13.7%

Other non-passenger revenues

16

327

285

14.8%

Cargo

3

70

64

8.8%






Non-derivatives financial instruments

(9)

(174)

(33)

>100%






Total operating revenues

405

8,086

9,729

(16.9%)






Other operating income

(8)

(162)

(63)

>100%

Fuel expense, net (1)

102

2,027

2,972

(31.8%)

Depreciation of right of use assets

65

1,297

1,181

9.8%

Landing, take-off and navigation expenses

58

1,148

1,384

(17.0%)

Sales, marketing and distribution expenses

17

335

409

(18.1%)

Salaries and benefits

49

983

953

3.2%

Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses

25

507

193

>100%

Maintenance expenses

23

454

360

26.0%

Other operating expenses

14

288

165

74.6%

Depreciation and amortization

12

249

208

19.7%

Operating expenses

357

7,126

7,762

(8.2%)






Operating income

48

960

1,967

(51.2%)






Finance income

-

8

36

(76.8%)

Finance cost

(33)

(654)

(656)

(0.4%)

Exchange gain, net

53

1,048

456

>100.0%

Comprehensive financing result

20

403

(164)

NA






Income before income tax

68

1,362

1,803

(24.4%)

Income tax expense

(23)

(465)

(516)

(9.7%)

Net income

45

897

1,287

(30.3%)






* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.

(1) 4Q 2020 and 4Q 2019 figures include a benefit from non-derivatives financial instruments by an amount of Ps.84.2 million and Ps.16.7 million,
respectively.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Operations







Unaudited

Twelve months
ended December 31,

2020

Twelve
months

ended

Twelve
months

ended

Variance

(In millions of Mexican pesos)

(US Dollars) *

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

(%)

Operating revenues:





Passenger revenues

1,077

21,487

33,699

(36.2%)

Fare revenues

645

12,873

23,130

(44.3%)

Other passenger revenues

432

8,613

10,569

(18.5%)






Non-passenger revenues

54

1,084

1,126

(3.7%)

Other non-passenger revenues

44

882

898

(1.7%)

Cargo

10

202

229

(11.8%)






Non-derivatives financial instruments

(21)

(411)

(73)

>100%






Total operating revenues

1,111

22,160

34,753

(36.2%)






Other operating income

(37)

(730)

(327)

>100%

Fuel expense, net (1)

333

6,641

11,626

(42.9%)

Depreciation of right of use assets

253

5,049

4,703

7.4%

Landing, take-off and navigation expenses

205

4,091

5,108

(19.9%)

Salaries and benefits

173

3,453

3,601

(4.1%)

Sales, marketing and distribution expenses

92

1,841

1,448

27.2%

Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses

93

1,845

962

91.9%

Maintenance expenses

59

1,168

1,488

(21.5%)

Other operating expenses

58

1,157

1,113

4.0%

Depreciation and amortization

45

898

676

33.0%

Operating expenses

1,274

25,413

30,397

(16.4%)






Operating (loss) income

(163)

(3,254)

4,355

NA






Finance income

5

102

208

(51.1%)

Finance cost (2)

(159)

(3,177)

(2,270)

40.0%

Exchange gain, net

32

629

1,441

(56.3%)

Comprehensive financing result

(123)

(2,446)

(622)

>100%






(Loss) income before income tax

(286)

(5,700)

3,734

NA

Income tax benefit (expense)

70

1,406

(1,095)

NA

Net (loss) income

(215)

(4,294)

2,639

NA






* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.

(1) 4Q YTD 2020 and 4Q YTD 2019 figures include a benefit from non-derivatives financial instruments by an amount of Ps.409.2 million and Ps.57.0
million, respectively.

(2) During fourth quarter 2020, as a result of the capacity reduction due to COVID-19, the Company recorded the ineffective portion related to the
derivative financial instruments by an amount of Ps.448.6 million, which is presented as part of the financial costs.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of total ancillary revenue per passenger


The following table shows quarterly additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue:







Unaudited

Three months
ended
December 31,
2020

(US Dollars)*

Three months
ended
December 31,
2020

Three months
ended
December 31,
2019

Variance

(%)

(In millions of Mexican pesos)






Other passenger revenues

174

3,481

2,846

22.3%

Non-passenger revenues

20

397

349

13.7%

Total ancillary revenues

194

3,877

3,195

21.4%






Booked passengers (thousands)

-

4,861

5,738

(15.3%)






Total ancillary revenue per passenger

40

798

557

43.3%











* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.

The following table shows the December YTD additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue:







Unaudited

Twelve months
ended
December 31,
2020

(US Dollars)*

Twelve months
ended
December 31,
2020

Twelve months
ended
December 31,
2019

Variance

(%)

(In millions of Mexican pesos)






Other passenger revenues

432

8,613

10,569

(18.5%)

Non-passenger revenues

54

1,084

1,126

(3.7%)

Total ancillary revenues

486

9,698

11,696

(17.1%)






Booked passengers (thousands)

-

14,712

21,975

(33.1%)






Total ancillary revenue per passenger

33

659

532

23.9%












* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position






(In millions of Mexican pesos)

December 31, 2020
Unaudited

December 31, 2020
Unaudited

December 31, 2019
Audited

(US Dollars)*

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

506

10,103

7,980

Accounts receivable

121

2,417

2,320

Inventories

14

279

302

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

25

492

781

Financial instruments

-

-

134

Guarantee deposits

57

1,142

600

Total current assets

724

14,434

12,117

Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net

365

7,281

7,385

Right of use assets

1,720

34,316

34,129

Intangible assets, net

10

192

167

Financial instruments

-

-

3

Deferred income taxes

157

3,129

1,543

Guarantee deposits

422

8,425

7,644

Other assets

6

119

166

Other long- term assets

16

325

141

Total non-current assets

2,696

53,787

51,178

Total assets

3,420

68,221

63,295

Liabilities




Unearned transportation revenue

293

5,851

3,680

Accounts payable

120

2,396

1,656

Accrued liabilities

117

2,333

2,532

Lease liabilities

342

6,828

4,721

Other taxes and fees payable

112

2,236

2,102

Income taxes payable

-

4

141

Financial instruments

-

10

-

Financial debt

79

1,566

2,086

Other liabilities

5

101

407

Total short-term liabilities

1,069

21,326

17,324

Financial debt

190

3,789

2,890

Accrued liabilities

3

67

91

Lease liabilities

1,871

37,325

35,797

Other liabilities

134

2,668

1,470

Employee benefits

3

51

38

Deferred income taxes

10

200

156

Total long-term liabilities

2,211

44,099

40,441

Total liabilities

3,280

65,424

57,765

Equity




Capital stock

172

3,426

2,974

Treasury shares

(11)

(224)

(170)

Contributions for future capital increases

-

-

-

Legal reserve

15

291

291

Additional paid-in capital

237

4,721

1,880

Retained (losses) earnings

(193)

(3,855)

438

Accumulated other comprehensive income (losses) (1)

(78)

(1,562)

116

Total equity

140

2,796

5,530

Total liabilities and equity

3,420

68,221

63,295





Total shares outstanding fully diluted


1,165,976,677

1,011,876,677

* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.

(1) As of December 31, 2020 and as of December 31, 2019 the figures include a negative foreign exchange effect of Ps.1,577 million and a positive
foreign exchange effect of Ps.14 million, respectively, related to non-derivatives financial instruments.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary






Unaudited

Three months
ended December
31, 2020

Three months

ended December
31, 2020

Three months
ended December
31, 2019

(In millions of Mexican pesos)

(US Dollars)*





Net cash flow generated by operating activities

78

1,551

2,268

Net cash flow generated by (used in) investing activities

4

77

(823)

Net cash flow generated by (used in) financing activities**

44

883

(1,000)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

126

2,511

445

Net foreign exchange differences

(31)

(609)

(275)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

411

8,202

7,810

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

506

10,103

7,980





* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.

**Includes aircraft rental payments of Ps.2,242 million and Ps.1,713 million for the three months ended period December 31, 2020 and 2019,
respectively.







Unaudited

Twelve months
ended December
31, 2020

Twelve months
ended December
31, 2020

Twelve months
ended December
31, 2019

(In millions of Mexican pesos)

(US Dollars)*





Net cash flow generated by operating activities

243

4,840

9,510

Net cash flow used in investing activities

(3)

(68)

(1,879)

Net cash flow used in financing activities**

(177)

(3,522)

(5,239)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

63

1,251

2,391

Net foreign exchange differences

44

873

(274)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

400

7,980

5,863

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

506

10,103

7,980





* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.

**Includes aircraft rental payments of Ps.6,591 million and Ps.6,500 million for the twelve months ended period December 31, 2020 and 2019,
respectively.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volaris-the-lowest-cost-public-airline-in-the-americas-reports-fourth-quarter-2020-results-operating-margin-at-12-casm-ex-fuel-at-4-13-us-dollar-cents-strong-balance-sheet-and-sound-business-model-301231458.html

SOURCE Volaris

Latest Stories

  • Bitcoin ETF Roars in Debut With $165 Million of Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin ETF got off to a stellar start in its debut, with investors exchanging $165 million worth of shares.After a relentless surge in the world’s largest digital currency, the first Bitcoin product that’s officially labeled an exchange-traded fund debuted Thursday in Toronto. It’s worth noting, though, that Europe has several crypto-tracking products that function like an ETF. The new fund, called Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC), invests directly in “physical/digital Bitcoin,” issuer Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement.The cryptocurrency has captivated investors from billionaire Elon Musk to hedge-fund moguls including Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones. It may well be “the stimulus asset,” DoubleLine Capital LP chief Jeffrey Gundlach tweeted, in a reference to Bitcoin’s rally amid a wave of cash pumped into the financial system during the pandemic. While the digital asset has already surged fivefold in the past year -- spurring concern about a speculative froth in global markets --it’s grabbing more mainstream attention, especially after Tesla Inc.’s recent $1.5 billion purchase.Read: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTakeIt’s unclear how much of the activity in BTCC will result in inflows for the fund, but the trading volumes were well above an ETF’s typical first day in Canada, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. Although too early to tell, ETF proponents argue that such a fund will trade without the massive premiums plaguing many current Bitcoin trusts in the U.S.“There’s sizable untapped interest for a Bitcoin investment that has the benefits of an ETF,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research, adding it’s unlikely the fund will trade at a significant premium-to-net-asset-value. “While most ETFs come to market globally with an educational hurdle to overcome, many investors are familiar with what is inside BTCC,” he noted.The U.S. currently has several active filings for a Bitcoin ETF, including the ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, but the price swings notorious in cryptocurrenies and allegations of industry manipulation remain hurdles to regulator approval. Still, with the world’s largest digital trading near all-time highs and a change of leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission, analysts say the prospect of a first American Bitcoin ETF appears to be rising.(Adds more context, current volume.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil drops as investors gauge big chill impact on U.S. refineries, OPEC+ output rise

    Oil prices slid by up to 2% in early trade on Friday, adding to overnight declines, on worries that refineries will take time to resume operations after the big freeze in the U.S. South, creating a gap in demand, while OPEC+ supplies were expected to rise. "The market was ripe for a correction and signs of the power and overall energy situation starting to normalise in Texas provided the necessary trigger," said Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.14, or 1.9%, to $59.38 a barrel at 0421 GMT, after declining 1% on Thursday.

  • Tesla Slashes Prices As Rivals Make Big Push In EV Market

    Tesla cut the price of base variants of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y sport utility vehicle as competing EV models proliferate.

  • When the next stimulus checks go out, how much will your family get?

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders have created a formula for the IRS.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stress Test Your Portfolio; Apple, Nio Flash Sell Signals; Roku Leads Earnings Movers

    As the market fights a pullback, it's time to stress test your portfolio. Apple and Nio flashed sell signals. Roku rose on earnings.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    Palantir (PLTR) surprised the Street in its latest quarterly report. Unfortunately, the surprise was to the downside after the big data specialist failed to live up to expectations. Investors were left disappointed by a bottom-line miss and the company’s guidance and sent shares down 22% in the subsequent sessions. That’s not to say Palantir’s 4Q20 results were all bad. In the quarter, the company generated revenue of $322.1 million, up 40% year-over-year and beating the estimates by $22 million. However, the company delivered an unexpected loss per share of $0.08, while the Street was was anticipating EPS to be positive at $0.02. For the full year, revenue grew by 47% to $1.1 billion, while average revenue per customer reached $7.9 billion, a 41% year-over-year uptick. Looking ahead to Q1, Palantir anticipates top-line growth of 45% which should see revenue land at $348.87 million, higher than the Street’s $309.47 million forecast. For 2021, the company anticipates revenue growth to stay over 30%. In fact, Palantir believes that 30% growth is doable in each of the next 5 years, culminating in 2025 revenue passing $4 billion. In contrast to the negative reaction, overall, RBC analyst Matthew Hedberg views the latest results as “positive” and thinks the company is heading in the right direction. “Palantir delivered another strong quarter and guided up 1Q just as much. While some may lament the unchanged 2021 guidance, we view that as management balancing a relatively aggressive 5-year view with being sure to not overpromise near term,” the 5-star analyst said. “We believe the modularization of the company's offerings has helped it land more broadly, and likely will help it this year to seed future growth and look for the just announced IBM partnership to drive much stronger distribution in the Commercial space.” Investors might have sent shares down following the fourth quarter results, but it is worth remembering the massive run up the shares had prior to the report’s release. Palantir’s lofty valuation is the reason why Hedberg sticks to a Sector Perform (i.e. Hold) rating. However, the analyst boosted his price target to $27 (from $15), which implies a 7% upside from current levels. (To watch Hedberg’s track record, click here) Overall, the majority on the Street remain Palantir skeptics. The stock has a Moderate Sell consensus rating, based on 2 Buys, 1 Hold and 4 Sells. The analysts expect the share price to stay rang-bound in the coming months, given the average price target currently stands at $25.83. (See PLTR stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally Over 100%

    Bank of America has a strong reputation for keeping finger on the pulse of the financial world – and one of its key tools is the Global Fund Manager Survey, conducted monthly and seeking opinions from more than 200 hedge fund, mutual fund, and pension fund managers who hold a combined $645 billion in AUM. It’s the largest regularly conducted survey of its kind. And BofA most recent findings show that Big Money is feeling confident. More than 90% of investors surveyed believe that 2021 will show a significant recovery from 2020, that asset allocations to stocks and commodities are at their highest in 10 years, and there’s a general belief that global growth is at an all-time high. So, there is a general consensus that now is the time to invest. The only remaining question is, invest in what? Wall Street pros argue there are early-stage companies that reflect promising opportunities, with the low share prices meaning you get significantly more bang for your buck. What’s more, even what seems like minor share price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. The bottom line? Not all risk is created equal. To this end, the pros recommend doing some due diligence before making an investment decision. With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find compelling penny stocks with bargain price tags. The platform steered us towards two tickers sporting share prices under $5 and “Strong Buy” consensus ratings from the analyst community. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. ObsEva SA (OBSV) First up is a clinical-state biopharma company with a sharp focus on women’s health. ObsEva is working to develop and commercialize new therapeutics for women’s reproductive health issues – up to and including pregnancy. The company’s lead drug candidate, linzagolix (branded as Yselty), is an orally administered GnRH receptor antagonist that has completed two Phase 3 studies, PRIMROSE 1 in the US and PRIMROSE 2 in both the US and Europe. The clinical trials enrolled 574 and 535 patients, respectively, and used doses of 100mg or 200mg to treat heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The results from both studies were positive, supporting Linzagolix's favorable safety and efficacy profile. In an update announced last month, ObsEva reported that, pursuant to Phase 3 results, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had validated for review the company's Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Yselty (100mg and 200mg). Potential MAA approval is anticipated in Q4:21. The drug is also slated to be the subject of a New Drug Application (NDA) that is due to be submitted to the FDA in Q2. With shares changing hands for $3.80 apiece, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos sees an attractive entry point for investors. “In our view, Linzagolix has the potential to achieve best-in class oral GnRH receptor antagonist status based on a flexible dosing regimen either with or without the add-back hormone therapy (ABT)—a key differentiator from other GnRH receptor antagonists… Based on the positive PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 primary endpoint results for YSELTY®/UF and additional follow-up data, we project annual sales of more than $750 million in 2027 for Linzagolix/UF,” Moussatos opined. To this end, Moussatos rates OBSV a Buy along with a $28 price target. Should her thesis play out, a potential twelve-month gain of ~643% could be in the cards. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here.) Overall, ObsEva has impressed its observers, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating on the shares, based on 3 recent Buy reviews. With a return potential of 342%, the stock’s consensus price target stands at $16.67. (See OBSV stock analysis on TipRanks) BELLUS Health (BLU) The second stock we’re looking at, BELLUS Health, is also a clinical stage biopharma research company – but the focus here is on an issue that few of us ever think about. Hypersensitivity – the state of being highly, or even excessively, sensitive to environmental or foreign stimuli – can cause a range of conditions from a chronic cough to serious disorders. Sometimes, the less severe chronic symptoms can be the worst. Chronic cough and chronic pruritus (itchy skin) are mild to moderate symptoms that can triggered by a range of factors – but when the symptoms don’t go away, they can have a disproportionately negative impact on the quality of life. BELLUS’ lead drug candidate, BLU-5937, is undergoing studies of its efficacy in the treatment of these symptoms. BLU-5937 is a highly selective PsX3 antagonist, working on the P2X3 receptor in the cough reflex pathway. The current clinical trial is a Phase 2b study, the follow-up to the Phase 2 RELIEF trial. The RELIEF trial enrolled 68 patients in the US and UK, of whom 52 completed two test periods. The trial showed a statistically significant cough count reduction in patients with a higher baseline count. The Phase 2b studies, are now enrolling and dosing patients, with interim results expected by mid-year and top line results expected to be published in the fourth quarter. Singing the healthcare name’s praises is RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza. “With a proven MOA from the clinically successful P2X3 antagonistgefaxipant (MRK), we believe the high selectivity of BLU-5937 could lead to minimal taste effects and drive higher patient compliance and preference than gefapixant, where, if successful, we estimate revenues as early as2024 with over $900M peak global sales potential in RCC with upside from potential label expansion into indications linked to P2X3 hypersensitivity,” Renza noted. ”Despite the PE miss of the ph.II trial in RCC, we believe the stats sig reduction in awake cough frequency in patients with high baseline demonstrated POC and viability of the asset.” It should come as no surprise, then, that Renza joined the bulls. Along with an Outperform rating, the analyst gives the stock an $8 price target. This target conveys his confidence in BLU’s ability to surge ~116% in the next twelve months. (To watch Renza’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts also like what they’re seeing. With 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that BLU is a Strong Buy. At $8.67, the average price target indicates ~134% upside potential. (See BLU stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Biden’s $2 Trillion Green Plan Could Send This Stock Soaring

    One massive project changed the face of America in 1935. But now, Biden’s set to continue this plan 85 years later, creating sweeping changes across the nation

  • Stocks To Watch: Square Among 7 Stocks Expecting Up To 128% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring DocuSign, Square, Daqo and four other stocks expecting up to 128% growth.

  • Retirement Balances Hit Records, So Do Ranks Of Fidelity 401(k) And IRA Millionaires

    Millions of retirement savings accounts hit record balances in the fourth quarter. The number of IRA and 401(k) millionaires also set records.

  • Why Grayscale And Mark Cuban Bullish On Ethereum At $1,900

    What happened: The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum (ETH), reached a new all-time high of $1,900 earlier today. This new high means that ETH is officially up 2000% since March 2020, while Bitcoin (BTC) is up by 1200%. Why it matters: In the wake of Bitcoin’s disruption, the second-largest cryptocurrency might have been overlooked by newer investors in the crypto space. However, many analysts and crypto industry proponents believe that at current levels, ETH is undervalued. Institutions are currently choosing to buy more $ETH than $BTC. Couldn't be more clear that they see $ETH as undervalued. https://t.co/7E4dV8lLc6 — James Spediacci ⟠ (@JamesSpediacci) February 12, 2021 Leading digital asset manager Grayscale recently opened its Ethereum trust to accredited investors and has since been buying large amounts of ETH each day. On February 12, the asset management firm bought 52,730 Ethereum, which over $94 million worth of ETH, or $8 million worth of BTC. Institutional buying and the belief of industry proponents aside, the asset did receive some new backing from popular investors. Billionaire tech investor Mark Cuban recently stated that “ETH has an advantage over BTC as a store of value.” The Dallas Mavericks owner is most excited about smart contracts that are developed on the Ethereum blockchain, powering decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi). According to Cuban, most of this innovation is happening on Ethereum, which leads him to believe ETH is becoming a better store of value than BTC. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEthereum Surpasses Bitcoin To Become Largest Network For 'Trustless' Money Settlement© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security

    Social Security benefits can provide an additional income stream in retirement alongside withdrawals from a 401(k), individual retirement account or brokerage account. Part of shaping a retirement plan around Social Security income means planning ahead for taxes. Social Security benefits … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GameStop shares jumped as Keith ‘Roaring Kitty’ Gill presented bullish thesis to House committee

    GameStop's stock price jumped on Thursday as Keith 'RoaringKitty' Gill provided testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

  • Why some SPAC investors may get burned

    SPACs raised a record $45 billion in the first two months of the year but investment advisors warn individual investors to be careful they don't get burned.

  • Nvidia's New Ethereum Mining Chip: What You Need To Know

    In a bid to capitalize on the run in cryptocurrencies, graphics chip giant NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) unveiled Thursday a new chip to be used exclusively for mining. What Happened: Nvidia unveiled the Nvidia cryptocurrency mining processor, or CMP, product line for Ethereum mining, the company said in a blog post. Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and is currently perched at a record high above $1,900. The GMP products are meant for professional mining and do not meet the specifications required of a GeForce gaming GPU, Nvidia said. They will be available for sale through authorized partners. These chips, the company said, are optimized for the best mining performance. They lack display outputs, allowing improved airflow and the scope for dense packing. Additionally, they have a lower peak core voltage frequency to improve mining efficiency. "With CMP, we can help miners build the most efficient data centers while preserving GeForce RTX GPUs for gamers," the company said. As part of the initiative, Nvidia said it has taken measures to downgrade the performance of its GeForce RTX 3060 graphic chips, due for launch Feb. 25, so that it's less viable for mining. "RTX 3060 software drivers are designed to detect specific attributes of the Ethereum cryptocurrency mining algorithm, and limit the hash rate, or cryptocurrency mining efficiency, by around 50 percent," the company said. Related Link: What is Cryptocurrency Mining? Why It's Important: Not too long ago, chipmakers such as Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) derived a substantial amount of revenues from mining chips. A lawsuit filed in 2017 alleged that about 60% to 70% of Nvidia's GeForce revenues in China were from sales to crypto miners and not gamers. As these digital currencies fell out of favor with investors in the subsequent years, mining revenues of the chipmakers tapered off. A logical extension of the resumption in crypto rally is increased mining — a term used to refer to adding transactions to blockchain, which entails verifying and securing transactions. It requires a computer with superior processing power and a special program for solving complicated mathematical problems to validate transactions. At last check, Nvidia shares were down 1.35% to $588.19. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat Palantir's Lock-Up Period Expiration Means For InvestorsTesla Bear Gordon Johnson: EV Price Cuts Point To Softening Demand© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Verizon (VZ) Could Be Headed for an All-Time High

    Verizon (VZ) has been a steady stock for years, but a breakout is likely in the works as it bounces off a key support level.

  • Palantir Slides With Nearly All Shares Unlocked for Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. declined 7% on Thursday after a flood of shares became eligible to sell for the first time.Nearly all shares are now unlocked for trading, the result of an unusual restriction placed on stockholders when the data software company went public. Such lockups are common after initial public offerings but less so for companies that list their shares directly on an exchange, as Palantir did on the New York Stock Exchange in September.Two longtime investors said in interviews that they will hold, but at least one other, billionaire George Soros, has publicly signaled his plans to exit.Palantir has amassed a long list of shareholders in the nearly two decades since it was founded. But starting in September, only a fifth of their shares could be traded. On Thursday, almost all stockholders got the option to sell as much as they’d like for the first time.The expiration of a lockup is a volatile time for any company but could be especially so for Palantir, which was privately held for an exceptionally long time and which courts a great deal of controversy. Its co-founder and chairman is Peter Thiel, the venture capitalist who backed Donald Trump’s successful bid for the U.S. presidency and became a pariah in Silicon Valley. Palantir, which relocated from the Valley to Denver, works with the military, immigration enforcement and intelligence agencies, all of which draw public scrutiny and howls for surveillance overreach.Soros Fund Management, which revealed in November it began investing in Palantir in 2012 and owned 18.46 million shares, has said it will sell for ethical reasons. The firm said at the time that it had sold all it was able to and “will continue to sell shares as permitted.”“SFM does not approve of Palantir’s business practices,” the firm said in a statement last year. “SFM made this investment at a time when the negative social consequences of big data were less understood. SFM would not make an investment in Palantir today.”Palantir still has plenty of believers. Its tools are used by corporate titans like BP Plc and Merck KGaA as well as governments around the world, nearly a dozen of which are using Palantir to battle Covid-19 and power vaccine distribution. Adit Ventures, which said it holds about $270 million worth of Palantir, told Bloomberg it will sell few, if any, shares on Thursday. Ditto for PHX Financial, which said it holds more than $10 million. Ark Invest has also indicated its support.Palantir’s stock has more than tripled since going public. But the lockup loomed over the company’s quarterly financial report on Tuesday. Despite exceeding analysts’ expectations on revenue and other measures, concerns about growth prospects and the lockup expiration sent the stock falling.Speaking in a prerecorded video shown to investors Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp walks through snowy woods and discusses the perils of technology companies managing for quarterly expectations and “near-term myopism.”Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, backs that philosophy. “Palantir’s attitude is refreshing,” she said in an interview on CNBC. “It’s exactly how we invest. We want our companies to invest aggressively. We don’t want profits now.”Palantir has now fallen for six consecutive trading days, the longest streak since its September debut(Updates shares in the first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 9 Utility Stocks to Power Your Income Portfolio

    Defensive utility stocks for incomeIt's hard to know what to expect in 2021 as the disruptions and uncertainties of the pandemic continue to run amok and fears of an economic downturn intensify. just suffered its worst economic contraction since 1709, with a massive 9.

  • Walmart just dealt a major blow to other retailers

    Walmart is going to invest a ton in its business in 2021. Here's what that means.

  • When to expect your next stimulus check? These dates are key to the timing

    Congress is burning rubber to get a bill to President Biden in a race against time.