Volaris Reports April 2023 Traffic Results: 18% YoY Demand Growth with an 86% Load Factor

PR Newswire
·3 min read

MEXICO CITY, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its April 2023 preliminary traffic results.

Volaris Logo (PRNewsFoto/Volaris) (PRNewsfoto/Controladora Vuela Compa&#xf1;&#xed;a de Aviaci&#xf3;n, S.A.B. de C.V.)
Volaris Logo (PRNewsFoto/Volaris) (PRNewsfoto/Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.)

In April 2023, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased by 16.7% year-over-year, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased by 18.3%; the result was a load factor increase of 1.1 pp YoY to 85.8%. Volaris transported 2.9 million passengers during the month, an 11.8% increase compared to April 2022. Demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased by 9.0% and 45.9%, respectively.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO, said: "We achieved a healthy load factor in April, with a particularly strong performance in our international markets. In the domestic market, we continue to see strong volumes."


Apr 2023

Apr 2022

Variance

YTD Apr 2023

YTD Apr 2022

Variance

RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

1,966

1,804

9.0 %

7,512

6,699

12.1 %

International

886

607

45.9 %

3,406

2,440

39.6 %

Total

2,851

2,411

18.3 %

10,918

9,140

19.5 %

ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

2,255

2,038

10.7 %

8,792

7,720

13.9 %

International

1,070

811

31.9 %

4,021

3,190

26.1 %

Total

3,325

2,849

16.7 %

12,813

10,909

17.4 %

Load Factor (%, scheduled,RPMs/ASMs)







Domestic

87.2 %

88.5 %

(1.4) pp

85.4 %

86.8 %

(1.3) pp

International

82.8 %

74.9 %

7.9 pp

84.7 %

76.5 %

8.2 pp

Total

85.8 %

84.6 %

1.1 pp

85.2 %

83.8 %

1.4 pp

Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

2,268

2,137

6.1 %

8,708

7,813

11.5 %

International

611

438

39.6 %

2,358

1,751

34.7 %

Total

2,879

2,575

11.8 %

11,066

9,564

15.7 %

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:
*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 206 and its fleet from 4 to 120 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 550 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for fourteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.volaris.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Ricardo Martínez / ir@volaris.com
Media Contact
Gabriela Fernández / gabriela.fernandez@volaris.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volaris-reports-april-2023-traffic-results--18-yoy-demand-growth-with-an-86-load-factor-301816695.html

SOURCE Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.