Volaris Reports July 2021 Traffic Results: 18% growth versus 2019 and 89.5% Load Factor

·3 min read

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris (the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, reports its July 2021 preliminary traffic results.

volaris_logo
volaris_logo

In July 2021, demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets for Volaris increased 23.2% and 10.3%, compared to July 2019, respectively. The Company capitalized on opportunities to add capacity, both domestically (+23.3%) and internationally (+7.3%), while maintaining a high load factor (89.5%). In July 2021, Volaris transported 2.3 million passengers, a record month and 16% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.

Last minute demand for July remained as strong as in previous months, despite the Delta variant. We have not seen any reductions in travel demand, and we reaffirm our capacity growth guidance for the quarter of 20-22% versus the 3rd quarter of 2019. This guidance assumes no demand softness as a result of the Delta variant.


July 2021

July 2020 Variation

July 2019 Variation

YTD July 2021

YTD July 2020 Var

YTD July 2019 Var

RPMs(million, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

1,624

104.1%

23.2%

9,304

72.6%

9.3%

International

691

215.0%

10.3%

3,294

70.9%

(7.0)%

Total

2,314

128.1%

19.0%

12,598

72.1%

4.5%

ASMs(million, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

1,813

60.9%

23.3%

10,863

65.0%

12.1%

International

772

196.3%

7.3%

4,129

76.6%

(5.2)%

Total

2,585

86.3%

18.0%

14,993

68.1%

6.7%

Load Factor(%, scheduled,RPMs/ASMs)







Domestic

89.6%

19.0 pp

(0.1) pp

85.6%

3.7 pp

(2.2) pp

International

89.4%

5.3 pp

2.4 pp

79.7%

(2.7) pp

(1.6) pp

Total

89.5%

16.4 pp

0.7 pp

84.0%

2.0 pp

(1.8) pp

Passengers(thousand, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

1,821

113.4%

16.2%

10,411

71.8%

2.7%

International

496

247.0%

13.4%

2,379

80.5%

(4.1)%

Total

2,317

132.5%

15.6%

12,790

73.3%

1.3%

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 180 and its fleet from four to 94 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 470 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States with one of the youngest fleets in The Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico and in selected destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

Investor Relations Contact

María Elena Rodríguez / Félix Martínez / Investor Relations / ir@volaris.com / +52 55 5261 6444

Media Contact

Gabriela Fernández / gabriela.fernandez@volaris.com / +52 55 3104 5264

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volaris-reports-july-2021-traffic-results-18-growth-versus-2019-and-89-5-load-factor-301347645.html

SOURCE Volaris

