Volaris Reports July 2022 Traffic Results: 22% YoY demand growth with an 85% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "The Company"), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its July 2022 preliminary traffic results.

In July 2022, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased 28.8% compared to July 2021, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased 21.9% compared to the same period; the result was a load factor of 84.7% (-4.8 pp YoY). Volaris transported 2.8 million passengers during the month, a 22.2% increase compared to July 2021. Passenger demand (RPMs) in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased 22.8% and 19.6%, respectively, compared to July 2021. Year-to-date, Volaris' demand (measured in RPMs) increased 32.2% YoY, with a load factor expansion of 0.1 pp, to 84.1%.

Commenting on July 2022 traffic figures, Volaris' President and CEO Enrique Beltranena said: "We continue to be disciplined about adding capacity to match our passenger demand. The Company continues to modify its network to rationalize growth in an environment reflective of high jet fuel prices and to reallocate capacity as appropriate to more profitable routes."



Jul 2022 Jul 2021 Variance YTD Jul 2022 YTD Jul 2021 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,995 1,624 22.8 % 11,945 9,304 28.4 % International 826 691 19.6 % 4,709 3,294 42.9 % Total 2,820 2,314 21.9 % 16,655 12,598 32.2 % ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 2,318 1,813 27.9 % 13,784 10,863 26.9 % International 1,012 772 31.0 % 6,017 4,129 45.7 % Total 3,329 2,585 28.8 % 19,801 14,993 32.1 % Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)











Domestic 86.1 % 89.6 % (3.5) pp 86.7 % 85.6 % 1.0 pp International 81.6 % 89.4 % (7.8) pp 78.3 % 79.8 % (1.5) pp Total 84.7 % 89.5 % (4.8) pp 84.1 % 84.0 % 0.1 pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 2,258 1,821 24.0 % 13,793 10,411 32.5 % International 574 496 15.8 % 3,311 2,379 39.2 % Total 2,832 2,317 22.2 % 17,104 12,790 33.7 %













Economic Jet Fuel Price (USD per gallon, preliminary)











Average 4.10 2.27 80.6 % 3.84 2.08 84.6 %

The information included in this report has not been audited, and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 197, and its fleet from 4 to 113 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, and Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.volaris.com.

