Volatility in Raw Material Prices has Potential to Impact Basic Chemical Manufacturing Businesses | Monitor Industry Risk with BizVibe

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe&#39;s basic chemical manufacturing industry group.
Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe's basic chemical manufacturing industry group.

BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for basic chemical manufacturing industry profiles on their platform. All 8,000+ chemical company profiles will now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.

One challenge which is being highlighted is the volatility in raw material prices. The raw material costs for chemical manufacturers are heavily dependent on crude oil and natural gas prices, which have been volatile over the past two years. A price rise in the second half of 2019 was followed by a very sharp decline in the first half of 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. These factors make it very challenging for companies to forecast the behavior of material prices and determine price and volume levels that are ideal to lock in raw material contracts for the future. By identifying such challenges, BizVibe is helping users analyze which suppliers are right for their business, while allowing them to efficiently monitor the risk of doing business.

Get Free Access to all Industry Challenges

Key Insights Provided for Basic Chemical Manufacturing Companies

In addition to analysis on how key challenges are expected to impact businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects. These insights include:

  • Relevance and influence of industry trends and challenges, segmented by region

  • Press releases and news coverage referencing key trends and challenges

  • Risk of doing business score, segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk

  • Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels

  • Names of top company decision makers, including job titles and social profiles

  • Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness

View 50+ Company Data Points for Free

Basic Chemical Product and Service Categories

BizVibe's platform provides access to over 10 million buyer and supplier company profiles. Businesses from more than 200 countries are categorized into 40,000+ product and service categories, each providing detailed insights tailored to the needs of procurement and sales teams globally. The basic chemical manufacturing industry group features 8,000+ company profiles categorized into 20+ product and service categories, enabling clients to identify and connect with potential new business partners across diverse market segments.

Product and service categories for the basic chemical manufacturing industry include:

  • Industrial gas

  • Silicone fluid

  • Reactive dyes

  • Caustic soda

  • Aluminum Silicate

Get Free Company Profile Access for all Categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is a modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers from around the world. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe is designed to help companies generate leads, shortlist suppliers, request proposals, and identify global companies. Evaluate companies side-by-side to compare key metrics and initiate productive partnerships.

Buyers use BizVibe to discover suppliers from among more than 5 million companies using advanced search filters and comparison tools. Features for buyers include:

  • Shortlist potential suppliers

  • Track and compare companies

  • Set up custom news alerts

  • Quickly create and customize RFIs

Explore BizVibe's buyer services: https://www.bizvibe.com/buyers

Sellers can take advantage of BizVibe's smart sales intelligence tools to discover, evaluate, and communicate with prospects across 300+ categories. Features for sellers include:

  • Identify and qualify sales prospects

  • Receive customized prospect recommendations

  • Analyze and evaluate potential buyers

  • Integrate CRMs for efficient data transfer

Discover BizVibe's seller tools: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and helps sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

