Volatus Aerospace Partners with Iris Automation

Collaboration enhances critical BVLOS preparations in inspections and cargo delivery operations

Avidrone 290 from Volatus with Iris Casia System

Volatus Aerospace and Iris Automation offer Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone solutions to global clients seeking to safely unlock the skies above cities and solve logistics challenges in remote and rural areas.

ORO MEDONTE, Ontario and RENO, Nev., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace and commercial drone safety innovator, Iris Automation , have entered a partnership to offer Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone solutions to global clients seeking to safely unlock the skies above cities and solve logistics challenges in remote and rural areas.



Volatus is a leading player in BVLOS flight training and waivered operations. Clients are provided with enhanced training that includes BVLOS regulations, detection and tracking methods, sensors, communication as well as geographical and topographical impacts to mission. Risk analysis and mitigation strategies are key to the Volatus SORA preparation training offered. Following the theory portion of training, Volatus provides “in-field” activity where clients work with experienced BVLOS pilots and perform practical exercises, including flight principles, functionality, and controllability in a BVLOS environment. Volatus has aircraft equipped with Iris Automation’s detect-and-avoid (DAA) system, Casia, available in these training environments.

The Iris Automation Casia system uses a proprietary perception engine to visually detect other aircraft and make intelligent decisions about the threat they may pose to the drone. It then works seamlessly to trigger automated maneuvers to avoid collisions, as well as alerting the pilot in command of the mission.

Casia is the only solution for commercial drones and unpiloted aircraft delivering a full 360° radial detection capability using computer vision technology.

Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus said, “Iris is a clear leader in this nascent industry preparing to take the right steps into Beyond Visual Line of Sight operations. This partnership enhances Volatus’ ability to expand across global markets and support a broader range of customer missions by enabling clients to obtain complex operational approvals and certifications.

“The team at Volatus is committed to bridging the gap to true BVLOS operations and is uniquely addressing the regulatory, training and technology requirements necessary to ensure safety and reliability. We’re excited to partner with Volatus to accelerate the safe integration of crewed and uncrewed aircraft into airspaces around the globe,” said Lori DeMatteis, VP of sales and marketing at Iris Automation.

About Iris Automation: Iris Automation is a safety avionics technology company pioneering on- and off-board perception systems and aviation policy services that enable customers to build scalable operations for crewed and uncrewed aircraft; unlocking the potential of countless industries. Iris’ Casia system runs either onboard the aircraft or in a ground-based configuration. We work closely with civil aviation authorities globally as they implement regulatory frameworks ensuring BVLOS is conducted safely, partnering on multiple FAA ASSURE and BEYOND UAS Integration Programs and Transport Canada’s BVLOS Technology Demonstration Program. Visit www.irisonboard.com.

About Volatus Aerospace: Volatus is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions. Operating a vast pilot network with offices throughout Canada, the United States, and South America; Volatus provides enterprise and industrial solutions including training; equipment sales & support; imaging & inspection services; design & manufacture; and research & development. With a rapidly expanding network of strategic partnerships and acquisitions; Volatus is driving the full potential of UAV technologies around the world and shaping the industry of tomorrow.

