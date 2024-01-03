Is Volcano Berhad's (KLSE:VOLCANO) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

With its stock down 12% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Volcano Berhad (KLSE:VOLCANO). It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Specifically, we decided to study Volcano Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Volcano Berhad is:

5.3% = RM5.3m ÷ RM102m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Volcano Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.3% ROE

It is hard to argue that Volcano Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 7.6%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Thus, the low net income growth of 2.1% seen by Volcano Berhad over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

As a next step, we compared Volcano Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 12% in the same period.

KLSE:VOLCANO Past Earnings Growth January 3rd 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Volcano Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Volcano Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 30% (or a retention ratio of 70% over the past three years, Volcano Berhad has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Volcano Berhad only recently started paying a dividend so the management must have decided the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Volcano Berhad's performance. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Volcano Berhad.

