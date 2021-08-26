U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

Volcon Doubles Down On Adventure Market With New Hire Of Outdoor Veteran Jordan Davis As CEO

·3 min read

- Announcement of new leadership will position Volcon for diverse commercial opportunities as first Grunt product comes to market

- Jordan Davis brings key executive experience in outdoor sporting industry to growing Volcon ePowersports

- Volcon working with retail partners to bring Grunt and future models to brick-and-mortar store chains

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volcon, the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced the appointment of Jordan Davis as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Davis will be executing Volcon's 360-degree plan by leading the next operational phase of the company, elevating processes of the organization including production line efficiency, marketing initiatives, business development and scaling of the sales team, at an important time for the electric powersports brand as the company's first model, the Grunt, begins shipping to customers.

Volcon ePowersports CEO Jordan Davis
Volcon ePowersports CEO Jordan Davis

"At Volcon we're not only approaching riders who are pivoting from gasoline to electric, but also feel there's an untapped opportunity in the sporting goods industry to expand electric mobility," said Davis, CEO of Volcon. "We're seeing immense interest from various retailers in both the motorcycle and adventure-outfitter markets. And both are a perfect fit, as our Grunt model checks all the boxes for experienced riders as well as those who may have only ever ridden a bicycle before. It's truly a versatile product that will provide great riding for our core motorcycle enthusiasts and those interested in hunting, fishing and exploring while on a Volcon. Our trajectory toward the growing outdoor industry is going to be a bullseye."

Davis, previously President, Americas of O. Mustad & Son, a leading fishing product manufacturer, will lead Volcon as the all-electric Grunt comes to market. Prior to Mustad, Davis held leadership positions over the course of nearly a decade with the Remington Arms Company, proof of his passion and dedication to the outdoor sporting goods industry. He holds a BA of Business Administration with a dual focus in management and marketing, and an MBA in Management, both from Bushnell University (formerly Northwest Christian College) and is currently a board member of the Mule Deer Foundation.

In addition to the current direct-to-consumer model that has enabled Volcon's rapid growth, the company is also exploring traditional brick-and-mortar retail opportunities, with the goal of providing a five-star customer experience no matter how one purchases a Volcon.

Davis' appointment as CEO will succeed Andrew Leisner, who has served as Chief Executive Officer since the company's establishment. Leisner will transition to the Advisory Board, providing guidance to the leadership team. Said Leisner: "All the pieces are in place for Volcon's long-term strategic plan to succeed. I look forward to a continued role in helping Volcon ride the momentum we've created, as the company builds on current fundamentals and expands into new markets."

Volcon electric vehicles provide fun, family-friendly off-road adventures as well as backcountry exploration, in addition to practical utility. The company's first electrified off-road vehicle, the two-wheeled Grunt model, will be delivered to customers this fall. Four-wheeled Stag and Beast models will follow into 2022.

About Volcon
Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, off-road powersports company that designs, engineers and manufactures a full range of electric family and utility outdoor vehicles. Based in Austin, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers, such as Tesla, Ayro and Hyliion in what is becoming the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry's environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come.

For more information, please visit www.volcon.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volcon-doubles-down-on-adventure-market-with-new-hire-of-outdoor-veteran-jordan-davis-as-ceo-301363480.html

SOURCE Volcon Inc.

