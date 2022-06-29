U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,806.27
    -15.28 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,946.69
    -0.30 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,125.90
    -55.64 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,708.09
    -30.75 (-1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.02
    -0.74 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.90
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    20.72
    -0.15 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0448
    -0.0077 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1130
    -0.0930 (-2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2128
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5320
    +0.4040 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,990.39
    -659.73 (-3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.96
    -9.71 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.32
    -11.09 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Volcon’s First Fully Electric All-Wheel Drive UTV, The Stag, Set To Transform The Industry This Friday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Volcon ePowersports
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VLCN

Anticipation has been high for the launch of its Stag, which utilizes the latest in EV technology, offering class-leading performance without the noise or emissions of many popular UTVs on the market today.

Volcon expects the Stag to be well received by off-road enthusiasts and newcomers alike who have long been awaiting a high-quality, all-electric vehicle.

Whether it be for work on the farm or play in the field, customers interested in being one of the first in line to discover what many in the off-road world have been waiting for can reserve their very own Volcon Stag by visiting www.volcon.com/stag on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 1 PM EST (10 AM PST).
Whether it be for work on the farm or play in the field, customers interested in being one of the first in line to discover what many in the off-road world have been waiting for can reserve their very own Volcon Stag by visiting www.volcon.com/stag on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 1 PM EST (10 AM PST).

Volcon, the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, will officially launch and open the door to consumer reservations via its website for its flagship, fully electric UTV, called the Stag, on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 1 PM EST

The Company has received positive dealer feedback during the pre-launch sale campaign which began this week and based on current estimated production volume for 2023, availability could be limited. Volcon’s dealer network will have the opportunity to place pre-production orders for the Stag over the coming days, which has been one of the top requests from the Company’s North American, Latin American, and Caribbean distributor networks. Volcon expects the Stag to be well received by off-road enthusiasts and newcomers alike who have long been awaiting a high-quality, all-electric vehicle.
The Company has received positive dealer feedback during the pre-launch sale campaign which began this week and based on current estimated production volume for 2023, availability could be limited. Volcon’s dealer network will have the opportunity to place pre-production orders for the Stag over the coming days, which has been one of the top requests from the Company’s North American, Latin American, and Caribbean distributor networks. Volcon expects the Stag to be well received by off-road enthusiasts and newcomers alike who have long been awaiting a high-quality, all-electric vehicle.

Round Rock, Texas USA, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin, TX | June 29, 2022: Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN), (“Volcon” or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, will officially launch and open the door to consumer reservations via its website for its flagship, fully electric UTV, called the Stag, on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 1 PM EST (10 AM PST).

Anticipation has been high for the launch of its Stag, which utilizes the latest in EV technology, offering class-leading performance without the noise or emissions of many popular UTVs on the market today.

The Company has received positive dealer feedback during the pre-launch dealer sale campaign which began this week and based on current estimated production volume for 2023, availability could be limited. Volcon’s dealer network will have the opportunity to place pre-production orders for the Stag over the coming days, which has been one of the top requests from the Company’s North American, Latin American, and Caribbean distributor networks. Volcon expects the Stag to be well received by off-road enthusiasts and newcomers alike who have long been awaiting a high-quality, all-electric vehicle.

Whether it be for work on the farm or play in the field, customers interested in being one of the first in line to discover what many in the off-road world have been waiting for can reserve their very own Volcon Stag by visiting www.volcon.com/stag on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 1 PM EST (10 AM PST).

Interested customers from off-road enthusiasts, to hard-working professionals, to those just curious about what the off-road EV experience could be like, will have the opportunity to explore information about the Stag, view the Company’s exciting launch content, and learn more about the specifications and capabilities of this class-leading machine.

About Volcon, Inc

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric powersports company producing high-quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry’s environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

Volcon Contacts

For Media: media@volcon.com

For Dealers: dealers@volcon.com

For Investors: investors@volcon.com

For Marketing: marketing@volcon.com

 

For more information on Volcon or to learn more about its complete motorcycle and side-by-side line-up, visit: www.volcon.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

Attachments

CONTACT: Gina D'Ambrosio Volcon ePowersports gina@volcon.com


Recommended Stories

  • AMD Is Still Searching for a Tradable Low

    In this updated daily bar chart of AMD, below, we can see that in early April AMD closed below $100 and a deeper decline ensued. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has made new lows this month and tells us that sellers of AMD have been more aggressive than buyers. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of AMD, below, we can see that prices are trading below the declining 40-week moving average line.

  • Upstart Looks Anything But Up on the Charts

    In the daily bar chart of UPST, below, we can see that the shares have stayed weak since our May 10 review. UPST has tried to move sideways from the May low but that stability may prove to be temporary. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows weakness from October to May followed by a slight improvement.

  • India Forced to Ship In Gasoline, Diesel as Shortages Arise

    (Bloomberg) -- Global energy markets that have thrown up plenty of anomalies in 2022 as flows get rerouted and prices jump just saw a fresh quirk: India, typically Asia’s leading gasoline and diesel exporter, has been forced to step up imports of the fuels.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitte

  • Troubled Grubhub's Parent Company Seeks Investment Partner: WSJ

    Dutch multinational online food ordering and delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (OTC: TKAYF) is hit by doubts about whether it can sell its U.S. operation, Grubhub Inc. As per Wall Street Journal, Grubhub CEO Adam DeWitt said the company's parent hopes to find a strategic partner, though a divestiture cannot be ruled out. In some of his first public remarks about the company since Just Eat said in April it would consider selling Grubhub, as its U.S. division encounters challenges. "It's m

  • Crypto Miners Face Margin Calls, Defaults as Debt Comes Due in Bear Market

    With revenues drying up, crypto miners are struggling to meet loan obligations, which total up to $4 billion for the industry.

  • Apple iPhone continues to dominate smartphone market

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the chart of the day.

  • Oil Pares Gains As Investors Parse Mixed US Stockpile Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared gains as a bullish crude inventory report was offset by an unseasonal slowdown in gasoline demand.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapStocks Drop, Bonds Climb as Traders Turn Defensive: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermediate shed much of its earlier rally

  • Germany's gas crisis in five charts

    Germany, largely dependent on Russian gas to fuel its export-led economy and to keep homes warm, is bracing for a possible total halt in Russian supplies if Moscow steps up its use of gas as an economic weapon against the West while it wages war in Ukraine. Already down since last year, Russian gas flows slowed further through the important Nord Stream 1 pipeline this month, and Berlin has moved to the second of three stages of its supply emergency plan. Germany is known for its cars, and its machine tools fill factories throughout China, but sectors likely to be hardest hit are also its glass and chemicals industries.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.

  • G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive -source

    Group of Seven democracies have had positive and productive discussions with China and India about a plan to cap the price of Russian oil, a source familiar with the G7 discussions said on Tuesday, adding the two major oil consumers would have incentives to comply. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the price-per-barrel cap level had not yet been determined, but it would have to be high enough to give Russia an incentive to keep producing oil.

  • Denver company's shareholders approve merger creating $6 billion oil and gas producer

    Shareholders in a longstanding Denver oil company voted Tuesday to merge the business with a Texas oil producer in a deal that shifts the company headquarters out of Denver. Whiting Petroleum stock owners overwhelmingly favored the deal to combine the company with Houston-based Oasis Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: OAS), creating an oil and gas producer worth $6 billion and focused on developing wells in the Williston oil fields of North Dakota. Oasis Petroleum shareholders approved the merger in a vote taken Tuesday, too.

  • EOG Resources: More Attractive the Lower It Goes

    A look at the company and its positioning as a leading oil and gas name

  • 3 Stocks Smart Investors Are Buying Right Now

    A Buffett stock pick and two from a star hedge fund manager make up a strong list of stock candidates.

  • Oil prices trade higher as U.S. supplies fall by more than 3 million barrels in two weeks

    Oil futures trade higher on Wednesday, with concerns about tight supplies fed by data from the Energy Information Administration, which revealed that U.S. crude supplies fell by more than three million barrels in the past two weeks.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for July 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for July 2022.

  • Airlines are in crisis – but here are four reasons to buy their shares

    Even the very best companies are not immune from external threats that can affect their profits. Challenges related to their own sector or the wider economy can hit even financially sound firms without warning and prompt their share prices to tumble.

  • OPEC+ Meeting On Tap Amid Global Oil Supply Concerns

    OPEC+ meets Thursday as world leaders urge oil giants to drum up supply amid inflation and recession fears.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ACQUIRES XTO ENERGY CANADA IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION AND INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 22%

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire XTO Energy Canada for total cash consideration of approximately $1.9 billion and the assumption of estimated positive working capital on closing for a net purchase price of $1.7 billion (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is expected to close before the end of the third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of nece

  • China Loosens Its Covid Quarantine Rules. These Travel Stocks Are Flying.

    Travelers to China will now be isolated for seven days in a centralized location before monitoring their health for a further three days at home.

  • Sony's Next Big Thing in Tech Is Helping Honda Take On Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- In early 2020, Sony Group Corp. Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida took the stage at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas — the tech industry’s main annual event — and announced a once-in-a-decade pivot: the Japanese electronics maker was joining the electric vehicle race.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig