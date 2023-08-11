Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) closed at $15.05, marking a -0.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 4.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.43%.

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.69% lower within the past month. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.11, so we one might conclude that Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Story continues

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research