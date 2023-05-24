Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) closed at $15.86, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.73%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.5% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 44.9%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.82, which means Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

