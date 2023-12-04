Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) closed the latest trading day at $12.83, indicating a -0.31% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 11.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.62% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming release.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.93% increase. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 3.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.68, so one might conclude that Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

Story continues

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research