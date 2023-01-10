Volkswagen brand deliveries at 4.56 million vehicles in 2022

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen brand deliveries of vehicles of all drive types were at 4.56 million in 2022, down 6.8% on the year, as semiconductor supply shortages will continue to bite into the current year, the German carmaker said on Tuesday.

Sales of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) were up 23.6% on the year, at roughly 330,000 units, said Volkswagen.

The carmaker said it expects 2023 to remain volatile and challenging due to ongoing supply chain bottlenecks but the situation should gradually improve over the course of the year.

"We are working intensively to further reduce delivery times for customers and to work off the high order backlog as quickly as possible," said Chief Sales Officer Imelda Labbe.

