Volkswagen brand deliveries at 4.56 million vehicles in 2022

·1 min read
Press day at the Los Angeles Auto Show

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen brand deliveries of vehicles of all drive types were at 4.56 million in 2022, down 6.8% on the year, as semiconductor supply shortages will continue to bite into the current year, the German carmaker said on Tuesday.

Sales of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) were up 23.6% on the year, at roughly 330,000 units, said Volkswagen.

The carmaker said it expects 2023 to remain volatile and challenging due to ongoing supply chain bottlenecks but the situation should gradually improve over the course of the year.

"We are working intensively to further reduce delivery times for customers and to work off the high order backlog as quickly as possible," said Chief Sales Officer Imelda Labbe.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

  • U.S. small-business sentiment skids to half-year low

    The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) said its Small Business Optimism Index fell 2.1 points to 89.8 last month - the lowest since June - amid a decline in the share of owners who expected better business conditions over the next six months. The net share of owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months fell to -51% last month from -43% in November. Thirty-two percent of owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem, unchanged from November and 5 points lower than July's reading, which was the highest since the fourth quarter of 1979.

  • ECB must step up efforts to 'green' monetary policy, Schnabel says

    The European Central Bank must adjust its monetary policy to make it more climate-friendly, even as it shrinks its bloated balance sheet to fight runaway inflation in the euro zone, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Tuesday. The ECB has been looking to support the economy's green transition but an unexpected surge in inflation along with rising interest rates has thrown a spanner in the works, requiring a new approach, Schnabel argued. The central bank was meant to tilt its corporate bond holdings towards greener assets via fresh purchases but bond buys have now been stopped and not even all expiring debt will be reinvested, so ECB efforts have lost much of their punch, Schnabel, the head of the ECB's markets operations, said.

  • 'The Pitch' offers a big opportunity for a small Fremont business

    An eight-month competition will result in one small business receiving nearly $17,000 in a rent-free location plus services.

  • Chico's FAS sees lower-than-expected holiday sales

    Chico's FAS didn't perform as expected as 2022 drew to a close. But its growth story continues.

  • Mercedes-Benz sells 2.05 million passenger cars in 2022

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz delivered 2.05 million passenger cars in 2022, the company said on Tuesday, down 1% on the previous year as the carmaker felt the impact of COVID-19 measures and bottlenecks. Still, fourth-quarter sales rose 17% as logistics and supply chain bottlenecks eased, and battery-electric sales grew 124% over the course of the year to 117,800 units. Demand for the carmaker's high-end Maybach vehicles was particularly strong, with 2022 sales up 37% year-on-year driven by higher sales in China, Japan, Korea and the Middle East.

  • We're Interested To See How Black Swan Graphene (CVE:SWAN) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining...

  • Insiders who purchased Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) stock last year recover some losses which currently stand at US$36k

    Insiders who bought US$162k worth of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:GROV ) stock in the last year recovered...

  • OpenAI in talks to back Zeloof and chip legend Keller’s startup at $100 million valuation

    Sam Zeloof is a popular name on YouTube and tech Twitter. For years, he has been documenting his impressive journey of building silicon chips at his garage. What most people don’t know is that Zeloof has been working to take this expertise to its next logical level.

  • Detroit Pistons game vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Time, TV channel, more info

    Detroit Pistons game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers

  • Markets: Bitcoin slips, Cardano leads losses in top 10 cryptos

    Bitcoin dropped in afternoon trading on Tuesday along with most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Ethereum rose further while Dogecoin led gains.

  • Fed to size up next rate hike with eye on inflation

    SAN FRANCISCO/ATLANTA (Reuters) -Federal Reserve policymakers say fresh inflation data out later this week will help them decide whether they can slow the pace of interest rate hikes at their upcoming meeting, to just a quarter point increase instead of the larger jumps they used for most of 2022. If U.S. consumer price data released on Thursday confirms the cooling seen in most recent monthly jobs report, Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic told reporters on Monday that he would have to take a quarter point increase "more seriously and to move in that direction." Asked in a Wall Street Journal interview early on Monday about her preferred rate-hike size for the Jan. 31 to Feb.1 meeting, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said both 25 and 50 basis point rate hikes are "on the table" for her.

  • She ran down her friend's boyfriend with her car. He died days later. Now she's headed to prison.

    Jaelyn Laureano-Rivera pleaded guilty to manslaughter after deliberately running over Christopher Jesus Osejo of Port St Lucie in May 2021.

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • Wind, solar are unreliable. Natural gas green, clean and abundant under our feet| Balderson

    We must reject the false premise that a cleaner environment can only be achieved by sacrificing our energy security and its independence to unreliable wind and solar, Troy Balderson writes.

  • Bob Iger Makes Huge Change at Disney Following Return

    Staff morale at Disney was reportedly already low under former CEO Bob Chapek, but Bob Iger's latest move could exacerbate that condition.

  • Armenian PM denies criticising Russian peacekeepers amid blockade concerns

    TBILISI (Reuters) -Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that his government was not criticising Russian peacekeepers deployed around the breakway enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, but was concerned over their activities, Russian news agencies reported. Armenia is angry over the failure of Russian peacekeepers to end a blockade of the only road linking the country to Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly ethnic Armenian enclave which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan. "We do not criticize Russian peacekeepers, but we do express concern about their activities, and this concern has long-standing roots", state-owned news agency TASS quoted Pashinyan as saying.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq builds on last week's gains; S&P 500, Dow fall to start week

    U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday after failing to sustain momentum from the first big rally of the year last week.

  • Why car sales are falling in the U.S.

    GM retook the sales crown, but in a rough year for automakers

  • Rolls-Royce Hits a Milestone Not Seen In 119 Years

    Another name inextricably linked to auto luxury is Rolls-Royce , which hit a milestone that the company has not seen in its 119-year history. It was also the first time Rolls-Royce passed the 6,000 mark for the number of cars sold in a given year. American sales in particular have been very strong throughout the last year.

  • Elon Musk breaks Guinness World Record for ‘largest loss of personal fortune in history’

    ‘He won’t be going hungry any time soon - he’s still the world’s second-richest person’