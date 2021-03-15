U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,933.50
    -9.84 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,703.00
    -75.64 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,322.51
    +2.64 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,338.51
    -14.28 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.58
    -1.03 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.30
    +4.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    26.12
    +0.21 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1927
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6020
    -0.0330 (-2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3869
    -0.0053 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0900
    +0.0720 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,139.79
    -3,956.78 (-6.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.51
    -80.73 (-6.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,728.00
    -33.47 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,766.97
    +49.14 (+0.17%)
     

Volkswagen will bring 240 gigawatt hours of battery production capacity to Europe by 2030

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

Volkswagen AG is gearing up to seize the top spot as the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer with plans announced Monday to have six 40 Gigawatt hour (GWh) battery cell production plants in operation in Europe by 2030.

To get there, the automaker put in a 10-year, $14 billion order with Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt – and that's only one of the six planned factories. A second plant in Germany will commence production in 2025.

The company also announced serious investments in charging infrastructure across China, Europe and the United States. It aims to grow its fast-charging network in Europe to 18,000 stations with its partner IONITY, 17,000 charging points in China through its joint venture CAMS New Energy Technology, and to increase the number of fast-charging stations in the United States by 3,500.

Can solid state batteries power up for the next generation of EVs?

The company’s first dedicated battery event, a clear nod to Tesla’s Battery Day, also included a deep dive into novel battery chemistries that will reduce costs by up to 50%. The cell also paves the way for the transition to a solid-state battery cell, which the company anticipates for the middle of the decade. VW has made significant investments in solid-state battery manufacturer QuantumScape.

Volkswagen's new Unified Premium Battery platform will be rolled out in 2023 and will be used across 80 percent of its EV models. The first to contain the new battery, the Audi Artemis, will be rolled out in 2024.

Scania AB, VW's brand of heavy-duty trucks and busses, also has plans to increase its share of EVs. Departing from other major heavy-duty players that have opted for hydrogen fuel cells, company representatives on Monday said that it is unequivocally possible to electrify the heavy-duty transportation sector.

Looking to the battery's end-of-life, VW said it will be able to recycle up to 95% of the battery through a process called hydrometallury.

Future Teslas will have batteries that double as structure, making them extra stiff while improving efficiency, safety and cost

Recommended Stories

  • Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories

    Volkswagen plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand infrastructure for charging electric vehicles globally, accelerating efforts to overtake Tesla and speed up mass adoption of battery-powered cars. The world's No. 2 carmaker, which is in the midst of a major shift towards battery-powered cars, said on Monday it wants to have six battery cell factories operating in Europe by 2030, which it will build alone or with partners.

  • Stripe Valuation Hits $95 Billion With Second-Stage Funding

    Financial services and payment platform Stripe, used by millions of companies worldwide to accept payments, pay vendors and manage business operations, just became one of the world's most valuable...

  • Bitcoin ATMs are coming to a gas station near you

    A new feature has appeared at smoke shops in Montana, gas stations in the Carolinas and delis in far-flung corners of New York City: a brightly-lit bitcoin ATM, where customers can buy or sell digital currency, and sometimes extract hard cash. The machines have multiplied quickly through the United States over the past year, fueled by a frenzy in crypto trading that sent bitcoin prices over $58,000. Kiosk operators such as CoinFlip and Coin Cloud have installed thousands of ATMs, scouring areas competitors have not yet reached, executives told Reuters.

  • Natural gas companies look to reassure buyers they're reining in emissions

    More and more liquefied natural gas companies are moving to show buyers they're serious about trying to rein in greenhouse gas emissions.Driving the news: Spanish energy company Repsol said emissions linked to LNG loaded into a Swedish-flagged chemical tanker would be fully offset via carbon credits. Reuters has more.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Bloomberg, meanwhile, reports that Russian natural gas producer Novatek is looking to curb emissions associated with its cargoes via steps like carbon capture at one of its Arctic gas fields.Why it matters: They're the latest signs of LNG companies looking to reassure buyers that are increasingly factoring emissions into their decisions."Buyers from Singapore to Europe are increasingly demanding to know exactly how dirty the gas is and the scale of the emissions it produces on its journey from wells to the end user," Bloomberg notes.It's both a climate story and a geopolitics story as the U.S. and Russia, both giant producers, vie for influence and market share in global gas markets.Catch up fast: A couple of weeks back we wrote about how U.S. LNG exporter Cheniere Energy will start giving customers detailed info about the greenhouse gas footprint of its cargoes.And a Shell spokesman told me early this month that it has delivered over a half-dozen "carbon neutral" LNG cargoes to Asia, with lifecycle emissions addressed via offsets.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Tesla Prepares For Shanghai Gigafactory Expansion

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is preparing to expand its Gigafactory in China with a boost in production capacity for components such as powertrain and motors, cnEVpost reported Saturday. What Happened: Citing an environmental assessment report, cnEVpost reported that Tesla’s Shanghai factory has made adjustments to a project in order to boost production capacity for components. cnEVpost is a China-focused EV website. The manufacturing process adjustments will enable Tesla to increase its annual production capacity of pure electric vehicle power battery packs, drive motor systems and motor controllers, as per the report. The electric car maker currently manufactures the Model 3 sedan and Model Y compact sport utility vehicle at the Shanghai factory. While reporting its fourth-quarter results in January, Tesla said that the Shanghai factory can sustain Model 3 production at or above a run rate of 250,000 per year. Model Y production at the factory started in late 2020 and is in the process of ramping to full capacity. Why It Matters: The electric car maker has previously said it planned to fulfill its localization commitment to the Chinese government and shorten the issue of long lead times for parts imported from the U.S. See Also: Tesla In Talks With Tata Power For India Charging Infrastructure The adjustments to the manufacturing processes are also part of Tesla’s efforts to boost sales in China, the company’s second-largest market. In February, Tesla said its China sales doubled on a year-on-year basis to $6.6 billion. In January, Tesla opened pre-orders for the Model Y in China, only to sell out three months’ worth of vehicles in a matter of days. Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.8% lower on Friday at $693.73 Read Next: Elon Musk's Weekend Dogemania: Calls On Coinbase To Support Dogecoin And Sends Wrong Crypto Soaring Again See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Fremont Factory Recorded 450 COVID-19 Cases After Controversial Reopening In May: ReportTesla Fremont Factory Suffers Fire Damage, No Injuries Reported© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Mercedes-Benz GLE loses remarkable E-Active Body Control suspension

    Mercedes’ trick E-Active Body Control suspension system is no longer available in the GLE-Class, Motor Trend reports. It will still be offered in the Mercedes-Benz GLS, but only on the V8-equipped GLS 580 and GLS 600 Maybach (where it’s standard). The suspension system will no longer be available with the six-cylinder GLS 450.

  • VW to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement, sources say

    Carmaker Volkswagen plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs at its plants in Germany by offering early or partial retirement to older employees in a move that could cost several hundred million euros, company sources said on Sunday. Volkwagen said in a statement it had agreed a plan with the works council to open partial retirement to those born in 1964, while offering early retirement to those born from 1956 to 1960. Volkswagen said it expected up to 900 workers to opt for early retirement, while a low number in the thousands would choose partial retirement, without giving a precise figure.

  • Martin Truex Jr. finally prevails at Phoenix Raceway

    Martin Truex Jr. had won 27 Cup races in his career and was the 2017 Series champion, but in 30 starts at Phoenix Raceway, he had never won a race -- until Sunday. Joe Gibbs Racing's Truex took the lead on a restart with 25 laps to go, held off Joey Logano and went on to win the Instacart 500 by 1.698 seconds. "This feels pretty amazing," Truex said.

  • U.S. airlines see recovery signs, United expects to end cash burn in March

    U.S. airlines on Monday pointed to concrete signs of an industry recovery as a slowing COVID-19 pandemic helps leisure bookings, and United Airlines said it expects to halt its cash burn in March, sooner than forecast. "I do think we're near the end of the virtual world," United Chief Executive Scott Kirby said at a J.P. Morgan conference. In January, United said an average daily core cash burn of $19 million in the fourth quarter would likely continue in the beginning of 2021, with improvements dependent on a recovery in demand.

  • Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix Raceway

    Joey Logano has won a few times at Phoenix Raceway and knows a good restart when he feels one. Then he realized Martin Truex Jr's No. 19 Toyota was still right next to him. Truex blew past Logano on the final restart and pulled away for his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season and 28th overall.

  • His Majesty Elon the First, Technoking of Tesla

    On Monday, he crowned himself “Technoking of Tesla.” In Musk-speak, this new title still translates into the Chief Executive Officer of the electric car company. The eccentric billionaire is nothing if not creative with his dubs (see: Offspring named X Æ A-Xii.) Zach Kirkhorn, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, has also been bestowed the title of Master of Coin.

  • Mini will reportedly go all-electric by 2030

    Mini is said to be going all-electric by 2030, making it the first BMW brand to completely drop gas-powered cars.

  • Tesla Revokes FSD Beta Access For Driver Who Don't Pay 'Sufficient Attention To The Road'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said over the weekend that the automaker was revoking access to its beta full-self-driving feature to drivers who did not pay heed to the road. What Happened: The entrepreneur revealed on Twitter that the FSD beta had expanded to approximately 2,000 owners. “We’ve also revoked beta where drivers did not pay sufficient attention to the road. No accidents to date,” wrote Musk. Musk said that the next major release of FSD would arrive in April. He said the automaker was “going with pure vision — not even using radar.” See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock Why It Matters: Earlier in March, Musk had said that the self-driving software would be rolled out to a larger group of people. The automaker planned to add a “download beta button” to its in-car software that would allow users to opt into the beta. The update would only be available for those users who agree to drive carefully and users must approve a warning before the download is allowed, as per Musk. When the FSD feature was first announced in October last year, Musk had said that Tesla was taking a slow and cautious approach. The feature costs $10,000 and will be available through a subscription model by June. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 0.8% lower at $693.73 on Friday and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session. Read Next: Tesla 'Not A Competitor At All' In Self-Driving Space, Says Waymo CEO Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe World's Grumpiest Cat Finds Love — Fetching ,000 In NFT SaleXpeng Secures M Funding From A Chinese Provincial Government© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • VW urges older workers to retire early amid big electric push

    Volkswagen is pushing thousands of older staff to retire early in a bid to cut costs as the German car giant tries to reshape itself for an electric future. The move comes as the company announced a plan to become the world’s biggest electric-car maker by building six battery factories in Europe and making big investments in charging stations. VW will now offer partial retirement to workers born between 1961 and 1964 and early retirement for those born between 1956 and 1960, affecting about 11,500 staff. It expects up to 900 people to take up the offer. The company aims to freeze the size of its workforce by cutting some roles while hiring in "forward-looking" areas such as battery cell development for electric cars. VW, which has long planned a move to an electric future, will increase its training budget by €40m to €200m as it ramps up plans to make more electric vehicles.

  • Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt receives a $14 billion order from VW

    The big buy clears up some questions about where Volkswagen will be getting the batteries for its huge push into electric vehicles, which will see the automaker reach production capacity of 1.5 million electric vehicles by 2025. The deal will not only see Northvolt become the strategic lead supplier for battery cells for Volkswagen Group in Europe, but will also involve the German automaker increasing its equity ownership of Northvolt.

  • Retail Bitcoin Traders Rival Wall Street Buyers as Mania Builds

    (Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency market’s little guys are going toe-to-toe with the big banks as Bitcoin continues to surge to new highs, data compiled by JPMorgan Chase & Co. suggest.Using Square and Paypal data as a proxy, retail investors have purchased over 187,000 Bitcoins so far this quarter, compared to roughly 205,000 last quarter, strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a Friday report. Meanwhile, institutions have bought about 173,000 of the world’s largest cryptocurrency over that time frame -- as gathered by Bitcoin futures, fund flows and company announcements -- after buying nearly 307,000 in the last quarter of 2020.While far from bulletproof, the stats suggest that flows into Bitcoin are becoming more balanced after institutions dominated late last year. Wall Street’s embrace of crypto was cited a key reason for Bitcoin’s run-up in 2020, with banks and asset managers alike unveiling plans in the space. Now, with the Reddit-fueled meme stock craze cooling and novelties such as digital artwork setting records, retail traders -- some now armed with $1,400 stimulus checks -- are taking control.“For many retail cryptocurrency traders, Bitcoin was the bread-and-butter trade of the pandemic. Meme stock trading volatility burnt many, but Bitcoin has maintained an amazingly bullish trend that has made most winners,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Retail traders got reinvigorated with the latest NFT buzz and as the stimulus checks hit their bank accounts.”Bitcoin climbed above $60,000 for the first time this weekend after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill into law, but dropped below that mark Monday morning. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has surged roughly 990% over the past year.Those staggering gains can become self-fulfilling as individuals on the sidelines want to get in on the action, according to Brian Vendig, president of MJP Wealth Advisors.“When institutions started to get more into the space, that shows market leadership and helps to show validation for something and then individual investors also want to participate,” Vendig said. “As you see something taking off, that creates an impulse where you want to participate -- that balancing act tilting more to the greed side or the fear of missing out, I’m sure that’s a component to it as well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow bounces off fresh record but tech rebounds; AMC roars

    Stocks are poised to keep rallying, with traders warily eyeing rising Treasury yields.

  • Move Over China as Australia Finds New Home for Barley in Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian barley farmers have moved on, big time. Facing massive Chinese tariffs and an urgent need to ship a bumper harvest, they’re piling into one of the world’s mega markets for the grain -- Saudi Arabia.For the first time in about five years, Australia has meaningfully broken into the Saudi market, beating usually fierce competition from other suppliers, and there are signs that sales will continue at least until the middle of the year, according to Andrew Whitelaw, an agricultural analyst at Thomas Elder Markets.“We lost China,” said Whitelaw in Melbourne, but Saudi Arabia is shaping up to be Australia’s biggest customer this season. “If you look at the last three tenders in a row, we got the lion’s share of most of that,” he said. “In terms of volumes to Saudi Arabia, we’re getting more than anyone else.”In tender results announced last week, Australia appears likely to provide the bulk of a purchase of 660,000 tons, pushing out traditional suppliers from the European Union and Black Sea. Australian trade data show the value of exports to Saudi Arabia far exceeded every other destination in December.Saudi Arabia and China jostle for the position of top barley importer, with Saudi being ahead the past two years and China having an edge this year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The kingdom uses most of the barley as feed for sheep, camels and goats, a tradition among Bedouin tribes.The sales are a significant turnround for barley growers in Australia, who were hit last year by escalating political tensions with China, spurring Beijing to impose anti-dumping tariffs of over 80% on the grain as a retaliatory measure.China Slaps Duties on Australian Barley as Tensions EscalateThe surge in global crop prices to the highest in more than six years has lifted Australian barley sales. China’s been scooping up soybeans and grains to feed a recovering hog herd and rebuild stockpiles, pushing up world markets. That’s made Australian barley competitive, opening up new destinations.“There’s only a finite amount of grains, so when China soaks up a lot of demand, it means that other countries will buy alternate products, for instance barley instead of corn,” Whitelaw said.Thailand, VietnamAustralian farmers had a near-record harvest this season as rains supercharged crop yields. With expectations for next season also tipped to be favorable, the sales into new markets are welcome news.Mexico bought its first ever shipment in January, while sales to Thailand and Vietnam have surged. There are nascent signs of interest from India after the government removed phytosanitary restrictions that have kept Australian barley locked out of the country for a decade, Whitelaw said.Beer Craze May Boost Australian Barley Shipments to India Still, risks remain in the long term. Saudi Arabia is set to phase out government tenders as it shifts toward private deals. That could spur a decrease of barley imports in favor of other grains. At the start of February, the Foreign Agricultural Service of the USDA forecast barley imports at 6.2 million tons in 2020-21, about 23% below the official USDA’s latest estimates.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders - source

    India will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, fining anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, a senior government official told Reuters in a potential blow to millions of investors piling into the red-hot asset class. The bill, one of the world's strictest policies against cryptocurrencies, would criminalise possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets, said the official, who has direct knowledge of the plan. The measure is in line with a January government agenda that called for banning private virtual currencies such as bitcoin while building a framework for an official digital currency.

  • Huawei CFO to appear in Canada court for final phase of extradition hearings

    Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will appear in a Canadian court on Monday as her U.S. extradition case enters its last phase of arguments leading to a final hearing in May. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant for allegedly misleading HBSC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. After two years of legal proceedings, Meng's case now enters the final stretch leading up to a decision from Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes in British Columbia's Supreme Court on whether to extradite her, pending approval from the federal minister of justice.