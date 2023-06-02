Volkswagen is bringing back the bus: EV version of iconic Microbus unveiled in the US

Volkswagen has unveiled the anticipated three-row ID. Buzz. The new van is set to go on sale in 2024.

Some might say it looks like the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine reincarnated as an EV.

Volkswagen has unveiled its newest van model − the three-row, ID. Buzz.

Set for sale in 2024, the new vehicle has been tailored specifically for North America and "pays homage to the iconic Volkswagen Microbus", Volkswagen announced in a statement obtained by USA TODAY Friday.

"Retro design cues − like the oversized VW logo, short overhangs, and available two-tone color palette − meet a tailored interior, cutting-edge EV technology, and advanced driver assistance features, clearly marking it as a vehicle of the future," VW wrote in the release.

The new van also offers a bigger battery, more horsepower and a longer wheelbase than that of its two-row European vehicle that debuted in 2022.

“The zero-direct emission ID. Buzz is the spiritual reincarnation of the Microbus, reimagined for our electric future,” Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen of America, Inc. said in the release. “It is practical, sustainable, and packaged in an unmistakably fun way that is classic Volkswagen. With its launch, the bus will once again become our brand hero in America.”

A bigger battery, more horsepower and cutting edge tech

Here's what else the new vehicle will offer, according to VW:

North American versions have a 91 kWh battery

282 horsepower for rear wheel drive variant

All wheel drive variant available

A tailored interior, cutting-edge EV technology, and advanced driver assistance feature.

Sales are slated to start next year.

