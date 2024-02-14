Some Volkswagen cars delayed in U.S. ports over Chinese part

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Wednesday it expected to resolve by the end of March delays in the delivery of thousands of vehicles held up at U.S. ports due to a customs problem.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that about 1,000 Porsche sports cars and SUVs, several hundred Bentleys and several thousand Audi vehicles were impounded by customs officials at U.S. ports because a Chinese subcomponent breached anti-forced labour laws.

In an emailed statement, Volkswagen said the issue was related to a small electronic component that is being replaced as parts arrive.

The FT said the problem was discovered in mid-January but it was unclear how long the vehicles were delayed. VW spokesperson Dirk Ameer said for individual customers the delay could last until the end of March.

VW said it takes allegations of human rights violations very seriously, and its investigations could result in the end of a supplier relationship if a serious violation is confirmed.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)