U.S. markets open in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.50
    -18.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,785.00
    -159.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,999.25
    -46.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,925.20
    -16.30 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.25
    -5.76 (-5.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.60
    -26.20 (-1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    -0.25 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    +0.0059 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.96
    +2.21 (+7.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3025
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.8180
    -0.3640 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,418.12
    -663.20 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    859.38
    -1.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,097.06
    -96.41 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Volkswagen CEO says 2022 outlook clouded by war in Ukraine

·1 min read
Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess looks on during his visit to Volkswagen's electric car plant in Zwickau

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said the full impact of the war in Ukraine was not yet clear and is throwing the German carmaker's 2022 outlook into question.

"Under normal circumstances, we would have any reason to look optimistically into 2022," Diess said during a speech at the company's annual media conference on Tuesday.

The war in Ukraine is already having an effect on raw materials and supply chains, he said.

The company is building up additional capacities for wiring harnesses for Europe and shifting car production to regions such as China and the Americas in response, added Diess.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Victoria Waldersee, editing by Emma Thomasson)

Recommended Stories

  • H&M sales soar but shares slip on wider Ukraine impact concern

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -H&M reported a 23% rise in first quarter sales on Tuesday, which was in line with market expectations, as the world's second-biggest fashion retailer attempts to build on its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares in Sweden's H&M, which did not give any comment in its statement, were down 3% in early trade as analysts focused on the potential impact of the Ukraine crisis on its business in Central and Eastern Europe and wider global repurcussions. Net sales in H&M's fiscal first quarter from December through February, its seasonally slowest, were up by 18% in local currency terms, at 49.2 billion crowns ($5.13 billion), compared to an average forecast from analysts polled by Refinitiv of 49.1 billion crowns.

  • Elon Musk: Ditch dollar, buy stocks — but I'm not selling my bitcoin

    Tesla boss tweets the impact of inflation on his firms and gjves advice on which assets he thinks are better to own in today's climate.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • FOMC preview: The tightening begins this week

    On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will likely take the first steps in paring back its stimulus — by raising interest rates for the first time since the global pandemic began.

  • USD/CAD Gains Ground As WTI Oil Gets Back To The $100 Level

    USD/CAD settled above the 20 EMA and is testing the next resistance level at 1.2760.

  • Elon Musk sold his houses during the pandemic, but now inflation has him saying own ‘physical things’

    In May 2020, Musk vowed he would “own no house.” But in March 2022, he said Tesla and SpaceX are feeling inflation, and “it is generally better to own physical things like a home.”

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Why Peabody Energy Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) had plunged by 16.2% as of 1:04 p.m. Monday, though there was no fresh news relating specifically to the coal giant. Prior to the pullback, its shares had more than doubled this year, with much of that growth coming after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is the world's third-largest coal exporter.

  • Oil prices tumble under $98 a barrel, with hedge funds slashing massive bullish bets

    Oil prices were under pressure on Tuesday, dropping to levels not seen since before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Tesla raises China, U.S. prices for second time within a week

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Tesla Inc hiked prices in China and the United States on Tuesday for its second increase in less than a week, after founder Elon Musk said the U.S. maker of electric cars faced significant inflation pressure. The increases come as costs of raw materials surge, worsened by a crisis over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Musk saying on Sunday that the carmaker and rocket company Space X faced the pressure in areas such as raw materials and logistics. The company raised prices for all its models in the United States, its website showed.

  • U.S. companies are rushing to suspend or curtail operations in Russia. Not Koch Industries.

    A flood of U.S. companies have announced plans to suspend, close or curtail activities in Russia following its invasion of neighboring Ukraine, but one prominent conglomerate seems to be operating on a business-as-usual basis.

  • Oil falls over 5% on Russia-Ukraine talk hopes, China lockdowns

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than 5% on Monday to the lowest in nearly two weeks amid hopes for progress toward a diplomatic end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - a development that would boost global supplies - while a pandemic-linked travel ban in China cast doubt on demand. Brent futures fell $5.77, or 5.1%, to settle at $106.90 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $6.32, or 5.8%, to settle at $103.01. Both benchmarks have surged since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and are up roughly 36% so far this year.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Gas prices are probably still headed much higher

    The pullback in gas prices may only be temporary.

  • EU Discussing Sanctions on Chelsea’s Abramovich, Other Russians

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union governments are discussing sanctioning the owner of Chelsea Football Club, Roman Abramovich, along with more than a dozen other prominent Russians, according to documents seen by Bloomberg and people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military A

  • Volkswagen warns of more supply chain troubles in 2022

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen sold 2 million fewer cars than planned last year due to the semiconductor shortage, it said Tuesday, warning that ongoing supply bottlenecks, high commodity prices and the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hit growth in 2022. Volatility in commodity markets could continue into 2026, Volkswagen said, exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has caused prices of materials key to car production, such as nickel and palladium, to soar. The Volkswagen Group has a production site in Kaluga as well as sales units and financing companies in Russia, it said, which could be adversely affected by further sanctions on the country.

  • Bitmain Launches the ‘Most Power-Efficient Bitcoin Miner’ to Date

    Bitmain’s new liquid cooling miner rig – S19 XP Hyd is supposed to be one of its most power-efficient models to date.

  • New wave of inflation - and disruptions - hits U.S. factory floors

    Surging inflation is disrupting everything from carpools to the ability to quote prices on new business at already-strained U.S. factories. At BCI Solutions Inc., a metal foundry in Bremen, Indiana, 14 workers quit in the last two weeks - over 7% of its total workforce and an unprecedented number compared with pre-pandemic times. Company chief executive officer J.B. Brown blames at least part of the sudden loss of workers on the spike in gasoline prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has roiled global energy markets and sent prices at the pump through the roof.

  • 'We’re definitely going to see price increases': plastic manufacturer on impact of rising oil

    Elevated oil prices could mean higher prices on products derived from oil — everything from tires, to roofing shingles, to plastic containers.

  • China Locks Down Shenzhen, Province of 24 Million Over Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- China placed the 17.5 million residents of Shenzhen into lockdown for at least a week and forbade people from leaving Jilin, the first time the government has sealed off an entire province since the area surrounding Wuhan was isolated in early 2020.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePanic Se