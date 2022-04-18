U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,372.00
    -15.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,289.00
    -69.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,830.50
    -63.25 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.70
    -8.80 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.38
    -0.57 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.60
    +20.70 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    26.10
    +0.40 (+1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0794
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.20
    +2.38 (+10.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3015
    -0.0043 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6090
    +0.1700 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,910.04
    -1,493.48 (-3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    907.06
    -62.37 (-6.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Volkswagen China says its plants in Changchun resume production

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China show
  • VWAPY

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group China said on Monday its factories in the northeastern Chinese city of Changchun, which it runs via a joint venture with China's FAW Group, have gradually resumed prodution as the city eases COVID curbs.

It said it was still studying the feasibility of resuming production at its plant in Shanghai, which it manages through a joint venture with SAIC Motor. SAIC Motor on Sunday said it was carrying out stress tests in lieu of restarting work at its factories in the locked down Chinese financial hub.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

