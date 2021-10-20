U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.19
    +16.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,609.34
    +152.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,121.68
    -7.41 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,288.69
    +12.77 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +1.29 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.90
    +15.40 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.53 (+2.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1655
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3828
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2930
    -0.0670 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,251.18
    +2,173.27 (+3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,547.94
    +67.14 (+4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Volkswagen ID.4 USA Tour Sets a New Guinness World Records® Title on Hankook EV Tires

·5 min read

- The new electric car from Volkswagen completed its 35,000-mile tour across all 48 contiguous U.S. states in all-electric mode on Hankook's Kinergy AS EV tires.

- The tour set the Guinness World Records title for the longest journey by electric vehicle (non-solar) in a single country.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tire company Hankook Tire has successfully completed the "Volkswagen ID.4: Great Roadshow through the U.S." with its electric vehicle-specific tire Kinergy AS EV. The tour team has newly set a Guinness World Records title for the longest journey by electric car (non-solar) in a single country with an EV, breaking the previous record set in 2019.

Volkswagen ID.4 USA tour team sets a new Guinness World Records title for the longest journey by electric car (non-solar) in a single country on Hankook&#39;s electric vehicle-specific Kinergy AS EV tires.
Volkswagen ID.4 USA tour team sets a new Guinness World Records title for the longest journey by electric car (non-solar) in a single country on Hankook's electric vehicle-specific Kinergy AS EV tires.

From July 13 to October 18, the new electric car from Volkswagen, VW ID.4 EV, traveled across all 48 contiguous U.S. states in all-electric mode. Long-distance driver Rainer Zietlow, who had been a part of the "Volkswagen ID.3 Germany Tour" last year, joined again to create another legacy with photographer Derek Collins sitting next to him. Hankook Tire, which also sponsored last year's Germany Tour by supplying its tires, once again supported the success of the USA tour by fitting its Kinergy AS EV tires in size 235/55R19 on the front and 255/50R19 on the rear.

The tour started at VW headquarters in Herndon, Virginia where it made its way through the northern part of the U.S. to the West Coast. The VW ID.4 visited 622 Volkswagen dealerships and three Hankook Tire dealerships along the way: Tire Rack in South Bend, Ind., Discount Tire in Phoenix, Ariz., and Les Schwab in Redmond, Ore. It also visited the Hankook Tennessee Plant in Clarksville, Tenn. before crossing back via a southern route to reach Volkswagen Group of America's Virginia facility as its final destination. The travelers made 208 stops at Electrify America charging stations by the time the tour ended.

Upon the arrival at the last stop, Guinness World Records announced that the team was awarded the title for the longest continuous journey by electric vehicle (nonsolar) in a single country. It broke the previous record set by "Volkswagen ID.3 Germany Tour" by bypassing the driven mileage by more than double.

"Breaking this record is a testament to the reliability of the VW ID.4 and Hankook's Kinergy AS EV tires, which provided low rolling resistance and enabled me to stop at fewer charging stations and drive this tour with confidence," said Rainer Zietlow, driver and founder of Challenge4. "From the desert terrain in Nevada to the heavy rain in Oregon and windy parts of the Midwest, Hankook's Kinergy AS EV tires provided the grip I needed and superior stability and handling making their performance imperative to the success of this tour."

Hankook Tire's Kinergy AS EV, which was mounted on the vehicle throughout the entire trip, is a tire equipped with top-tier technology to complement the unique characteristics of EVs. It provides a hyper-low noise environment optimized for EVs by applying techniques that reduce the noise produced from the tire and the road. Its special block design pattern offers supreme driving performance on par with ultra-high-performance tires while the tread maintains optimum grip force to deliver the high instant torque of an electric motor to the road without loss. Furthermore, a new compound and silica reinforcement with increased dispersibility improves wear resistance.

"As a long-term Challenge4 and Volkswagen tire partner, Hankook Tire is very proud to be part of the record-breaking moment and we would like to congratulate the team on this new accomplishment," said Sooil Lee, President and CEO of Hankook Tire & Technology. "Understanding that this journey would require tires that can withstand the most diverse conditions across different parts of the country, we were confident about taking on this role with our EV-dedicated tire as it's capable of providing exceptional grip and handling as well as improved durability with low rolling resistance."

Hankook Tire has steadily increased its presence in the tire segment for electric vehicles through forward-looking investments in R&D and the use of leading technology. The company is not only equipping leading EVs with its Kinergy AS EV as well as Ventus S1 evo 3 ev tires, but also is selected as the exclusive tire supplier for the "ABB FIA Formula E World Series" from the 2022/23 season onwards, where the new, fully electric, third-generation racing cars will compete around the world in their own FIA World Championship.

Their journey has been chronicled at vwid4-usatour.com, where visitors to the website can view images and a map highlighting the path of the tour.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.
Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook & Company Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

Driving on Hankook&#39;s electric vehicle-specific Kinergy AS EV tires enabled the Volkswagen ID.4 USA tour team to set a new Guinness World Records title for the longest journey by electric car (non-solar) in a single country.
Driving on Hankook's electric vehicle-specific Kinergy AS EV tires enabled the Volkswagen ID.4 USA tour team to set a new Guinness World Records title for the longest journey by electric car (non-solar) in a single country.
Hankook Tire logo
Hankook Tire logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volkswagen-id4-usa-tour-sets-a-new-guinness-world-records-title-on-hankook-ev-tires-301405038.html

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • NIO May Bring ET7's Electric Drive System To All Models: Report

    Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) may introduce its electric sedan ET7’s electric drive system to all models, cnEVpost reported on Tuesday, citing a Chinese news publication. What Happened: The Shanghai-headquartered Nio may bring the second-generation electric motor to other models such as the ES8, ES6 and EC6, as per reports coming from China. The electric drive system has a combined system power of 480kW — 180kW at the front and 300kW at the rear — and a peak torque of 850 Nm

  • U.S. transport chief defends auto safety agency after Musk criticism

    U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Wednesday that Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk should directly raise with him any issues about the hiring of a senior safety adviser who has been critical of the automaker. "He's welcome to call me if he's concerned," Buttigieg told reporters at an event on Wednesday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Tuesday confirmed a Reuters report that Duke University engineering and computer science professor Missy Cummings is being named a new senior adviser for safety at NHTSA, saying in a statement it looks forward "to leveraging her experience and leadership in safety and autonomous technologies."

  • Ford Stock Rises Amid Wall Street Target Hike, China Rollout Of Rival To Tesla Model Y

    A Wall Street report sent Ford stock higher. Ford continues its EV push, rolling out a critical vehicle in bid to unseat Tesla.

  • Tesla 3Q earnings top estimates after deliveries set record high

    Tesla is set to release quarterly results after market close on Wednesday, with Wall Street optimistic that the automaker's record-setting third-quarter deliveries will translate into strong profits even as supply chain challenges weighed broadly on the auto industry.

  • Volkswagen's main plant producing fewest cars since 1958, source says

    Volkswagen has produced just 300,000 cars at its main Wolfsburg plant so far this year, a company source with knowledge of the matter said, the lowest figure since 1958 and far behind its average output before the pandemic. The plant, which makes cars from the Golf, Tiguan, and Seat brands among others, produced an average of 780,000 vehicles per year in the past decade and the company said in 2018 it aimed to boost this figure to a million. Volkswagen has previously said it would have a production shortfall in the high hundreds of thousands due to a lack of semiconductors, a problem plaguing automakers worldwide which the company expects to last well into 2022.

  • United Airlines expects Boeing 777s to return to sky in Q1 of 2022

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines said on Wednesday its Boeing 777-200 planes equipped with Pratt & Whitney (PW) engines are expected to return to service as early as in the first quarter of 2022. The Chicago-based carrier had to ground the wide-body jets after a United flight to Honolulu suffered an engine failure and made an emergency landing in February in Denver. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered immediate inspections of Boeing 777 planes fitted with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines after the incident.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Ford Stock?

    Although the computer chip shortage wrecked third-quarter auto sales by causing third quarter auto sales to tumble, the market still finds an investment in Ford (NYSE: F) to be intriguing. Ford's sales for the period were hurt along with most everyone else's, but it was actually able to beat expectations and management says sales improved as the quarter progressed. Because the automaker also continued its dominance in the truck market and sales of its electric vehicles are revving up, it's no wonder everyone is talking about Ford's stock.

  • Tesla's discount car insurance rolls into another state — should you hop in?

    While the company boasts savings of up to 60%, it isn't an option for everyone.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As Flagship New EV Looms?

    Nio stock is trying to recover after a sharp sell-off. Here's what the stock chart, earnings say about buying the EV stock now.

  • Cristiano Amon at IAA Mobility 2021: How 5G Is Driving Connected Automotive Intelligence

    Digital transformation is sweeping across all major industries and markets, including automotive and transportation.

  • Seanergy Maritime Acquires 2010-Built Capesize Vessel For $34.3M

    Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) has agreed to purchase a Capesize vessel for .3 million. The Vessel, built-in 2010 at a shipyard in Japan, has a cargo-carrying capacity of 181,500 deadweight tons and will be renamed M/V Dukeship. The company expects the M/V Dukeship delivery within November 2021. Following her delivery, Seanergy's fleet will increase to 17 Capesize vessels with an aggregate cargo capacity exceeding 3 million dwt. Seanergy Maritime expects to fund the deal with ca

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • How a Beaver County company is pioneering hydrogen in long-haul trucks

    A deal announced late last week with Nikola Corp., a Phoenix vehichle manufacturer, will make PGT Trucking among the first companies in the country to have a significant part of its fleet powered by hydrogen-electric engines.

  • Should You Climb Aboard EV Maker Rivian's IPO?

    Electric automaker Rivian plans to launch one of the decade's biggest IPOs, which could raise over $8 billion. Founded in 2009, Rivian launched its first vehicle – the R1T – in September. Rivian also plans to roll out its R1S, a seven-passenger SUV built on the R1T's battery and propulsion system, in December for $70,000.

  • Chinese EV Maker XPeng Wants to Make Flying Cars a Reality

    Chinese EV maker is putting money into urban air mobility startup HT Aero. The goal is to bring safe, zero-emission, flying cars to the masses.

  • Chevy Has a New 10-Liter Crate Motor That Makes 1004 HP

    A naturally aspirated engine with that much power and 876 lb-ft of torque on pump gas proves that we're in the midst of a golden age.

  • Tesla market share slipping as sales and delivery wait times grow

    This happened at the same time that Tesla sold about 67% more cars in the country this year than last year at a time that overall auto sales in the country dropped by about 13%.

  • China's EV sales expected to exceed 35% in 2025, Xpeng CEO says

    New energy vehicles (NEV) are expected to make up over 35% of new vehicle sales in China in 2025, He Xiaopeng, the chief executive of electric car maker Xpeng Inc said at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. China, the world's biggest auto market, is promoting NEVs, which includes battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, to combat pollution and support the country's car technologies. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said earlier this month that NEV sales in China are likely to rise to 3 million units this year, up from 1.4 million last year.

  • Heathrow to raise passenger fees by more than half

    Heathrow has been given the green light to increase passenger charges by more than half as the boss of the aviation watchdog insisted that he has not “caved in” to the overtures of the airport’s predominantly overseas owners.

  • Baseball fans survive fiery crash on flight from Texas to Boston for playoff game

    The plane crashed through a fence during takeoff and burst into flames.