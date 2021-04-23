U.S. markets close in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,182.54
    +47.56 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,040.53
    +224.63 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,034.87
    +216.46 (+1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.60
    +39.99 (+1.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.96
    +0.53 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    -5.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.07
    -0.11 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2090
    +0.0073 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5650
    +0.0110 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3867
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9450
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,736.05
    -5,233.67 (-9.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,140.59
    +16.69 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

Volkswagen's ID.4 will race in the Mexican 1000 Rally

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

When the Mexican 1000 Rally kicks off on April 25th, Volkswagen's new ID.4 SUV will be one of the cars competing in the grueling 1,141-mile off-road race. Professional driver Tanner Foust and Rhys Millen Racing have modified VW's EV to drive across the Baja peninsula. While the ID.4 won't be the first EV to take part in the Mexican 1000 Rally (the SRI EV1 earned that distinction back in 2013), it will be the first production-based one to do so. Rhys Millen Racing left the stock 201-horsepower electric motor and 82kWh battery in place. What it tweaked to make the car race-ready was the suspension. It raised the radiator, added rally-style coil-over struts and steel skid-plates to the underside of the car. They also fitted 18-inch wheels, as well as tires with more sidewall protection.

VW ID.4 interior
VW ID.4 interior

Additionally, they modified the car's interior to add a roll cage, racing seats and additional screens so Foust can monitor things like battery temperature. When it comes to recharging the power cell out in the desert, the team will use a portable biofuel generator to power a 50kW fast charger. During the loop event, they plan to try and finish about 98 percent of the stages without stopping to recharge.

VW ID.4 back
VW ID.4 back

As EVs have become a more frequent sight on public roads, they're also racing more often. It's not just Formula E running competitions anymore either. This year, Extreme E held its first-ever off-road race, with a field made entirely of electric vehicles. And this year's Mexican 1000 likely won't be the last time you'll see Foust and company drive an EV in the rally. He said the team already has "several ideas of what we'd like to do next year."

Recommended Stories

  • YouTube adds more video quality settings to its mobile apps

    'Data saver' and 'higher picture quality' modes have arrived.

  • 'RuneScape' is heading to iOS and Android this summer

    Not to be confused with 'Old School RuneScape,' which is already on mobile.

  • Yoto is a podcast and audiobook machine built for kids

    Kids can enjoy audiobooks and podcasts too thanks to the child-friendly Yoto Player and its library.

  • CD Projekt Red made hundreds of millions on 'Cyberpunk 2077' despite the refunds

    CD Projekt Red posted record-breaking revenue and sales numbers for the 2020 fiscal year, thanks to Cyberpunk 2077 — and despite the game's problematic release.

  • This week's best deals: $100 off the Mac Mini M1 and more

    This week's best tech deals include $100 off the Apple Mac Mini M1, $100 off the latest MacBook Air M1 and 20 percent off the Google WiFi system.

  • Spotify might counter Apple with its own podcast subscription service

    Spotify may reportedly launch paid podcast subscriptions next week, offering an answer to Apple's just-launched feature.

  • Apple's podcast subscriptions are good for business

    Now that Apple has provided an easy way for podcasts to make money, will it spur a change in the industry?

  • Apple faces lawsuit over its iTunes 'buy' button

    Apple is facing a putative class action lawsuit for allegedly misleading consumers by telling them they can 'buy' media on its iTunes store.

  • AeroFarms Serves Up High-Growth Greens Investors Shouldn’t Miss

    AeroFarms going public via merger with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SV) Company will be one of a small number of certified B Corporations in public markets Fresh produce industry forecast to grow 7% annually from 2019 to 2023, hitting $1.8 Trillion AeroFarms projects revenue of $330 million in 2025 with $82 million of Ebitda […]

  • How to order Apple AirTags

    Here's how to order Apple's AirTags, plus more information on when you can buy the new Apple iMac, iPad Pro and Apple TV 4K.

  • Google’s Fi wireless service gets a new, cheaper unlimited plan

    Google’s Fi wireless service has always been a niche option that best served owners of Google Pixels, but today the search giant is adding a more affordable unlimited data plan in hopes of making Fi more palatable to the masses.

  • Snapchat now has more Android users than iOS

    Snapchat continues to grow, thanks to an improved Android app and interest in its Spotlight feature.

  • Latham stock opens to investor cheers, valuing home swimming pool company at nearly $3 billion

    Investors cheered Latham Group Inc.'s Wall Street debut, as in-ground residential swimming pool company's stock opened 30% above its initial public offering price. The good reception may have come as a surprise to some, as the IPO priced late Thursday at $19 a share, which was at the bottom of the expected range of between $19 and $21 a share. The first trade was at $24.70 at 11:53 a.m. Eastern for 1.9 million shares, which valued Latham at about $2.97 billion. The company sold 20 million shares in the IPO to raise $380 million. The stock has pared some gains since the open, as it recently traded up at 28.7% at $24.40. The company went public on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 1.8% and the S&P 500 gained 1.0%.

  • Severe storms with hail the size of ping pong balls in North Texas weather forecast

    There’s an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday for much of North Texas.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gains Capped by Early Concerns Over Next Week’s Fed Meeting

    Gold speculators are raising concerns that the Fed might signal its intention to reduce its emergency stimulus measures in the coming months.

  • Beijing-based ByteDance says it has no immediate listing plans

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Beijing-based ByteDance said on Friday it had no imminent plans for an initial public offering (IPO). ByteDance last month hired former Xiaomi executive Shou Zi Chew for a newly-created role as chief finance officer, suggesting the tech company was moving a step closer to a much-anticipated IPO. Reuters has reported ByteDance has been exploring possibilities to list Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, in New York or Hong Kong, or obtain a public listing for some of its Chinese businesses including Douyin and news aggregator Toutiao.

  • Intel Falls Most in Three Months on Data Center Sales Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest chipmaker, fell the most in three months after reporting a drop in data center revenue and a steep decline in gross profit margin, a sign it’s losing market share to rivals and customers who are designing their own components.The PC business performed better on continued demand for laptops that run Intel processors. But the company’s Data Center Group generated first-quarter sales that fell 20% from a year earlier and missed Wall Street estimates. The unit is Intel’s most profitable businesses, so the lower revenue dented overall margins.New Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger inherited a company that’s struggling with production technology that was once the foundation of its industry dominance. Delays have allowed other chip companies to catch up and tempted customers to design their own components. Intel argued the server business is going through a temporary slump caused by too much inventory. The first quarter was the bottom and growth has returned, executives said.That didn’t diffuse questions from analysts on a conference call focused on whether Intel is losing market share and when profitability will start to expand. Gelsinger said Intel is now in “investment mode” during a critical period for its return to leadership, and promised he’ll deliver products that are again the best in the industry.“The days of Intel having a stranglehold on this business have gone,” said Logan Purk, an analyst at Edward D Jones & Co. “The competitive landscape has shifted and it’s shifted quickly. That is going to weigh on this business.”Intel said its gross margin, the percentage of revenue remaining after deducting the cost of production, was 55.2%, down more than five percentage points from the same period in 2020. This is a key indicator of the strength of its manufacturing and product pricing. Intel has historically delivered margins above 60%.The shares fell as much as 7.5% to $57.90 as trading opened Friday in New York. It was the biggest drop since Jan. 22. Investors had been optimistic about Gelsinger’s recovery plan, pushing the stock up 26% this year through Thursday, after it declined 17% in 2020 and lagged far behind its rivals.The Santa Clara, California-based company raised its full-year sales forecast slightly to $72.5 billion. While that’s down from last year’s record $77.87 billion, the company still gets multiple billions of dollars more in sales than faster-growing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. Those companies though, have passed Intel in manufacturing technology and are spending heavily to maintain the gap with budgets the U.S. company will struggle to match, according to Purk of Edward D Jones.Amazon.com Inc. and other big cloud providers are designing more chips in-house for their data centers. These businesses have been major Intel customers for years, so the trend is a concern for the company and investors. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has also rolled out more competitive data center processors recently.Read more: Amazon Is Designing Its Own Chips in Yet Another Blow to IntelIntel said sales of chips to cloud service providers fell 29% from the same period a year earlier. That huge drop, according to Intel, was caused by “digestion” -- customers pausing orders while they work through unused stockpiles of chips.While this has happened before and rebounds have followed, investors are increasingly concerned that delays in new Intel products have led this crucial group of customers to shop elsewhere and they won’t come back.Gelsinger’s revival plan is getting a boost from the PC market, though. The Covid-19 pandemic forced millions of people to work and study from home, driving a surge in purchases of laptops and other computer gear.Intel’s PC chip division had first-quarter revenue of $10.6 billion, up 8% from a year earlier. Analysts projected $10 billion.Gelsinger said there’s no sign of a slowdown in PC demand. The company’s 2021 forecast is constrained by supply shortages, while profitability is being squeezed as costs increase and the company competes aggressively to win market share, he added.“We are here to win and we’re going to be very competitive in our approach to gain market share,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daimler Sees Mercedes Margins Surging to Highest in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG forecast that its main Mercedes-Benz unit will be more profitable than it’s been in years thanks to resurgent vehicle demand in the midst of the global pandemic.The world’s biggest luxury-vehicle maker said it expects a 10% to 12% annual return on sales for its cars and vans division, raising its forecast from 8% to 10%. That would be a historically strong showing -- the car operation came up short of double-digit margins every year following Daimler’s 2007 sale of Chrysler.“We are very confident that we can keep up the pace to improve our margins on a sustainable basis and at the same time expand our electric-vehicle lineup,” Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said. Plans to spin off and list the Daimler truck unit before year-end are “well on track.”A year after the auto industry’s worst crisis in decades, business for German premium-car makers has roared back to record levels. Both Mercedes and BMW AG reported all-time high sales for the first quarter, driven by red-hot demand in China. Getting earnings back on track will be pivotal to financing investments in electrification and software development as the industry segues to more technologically advanced, battery-powered vehicles.Daimler shares rose as much as 1.9% on Friday in Frankfurt trading and have climbed almost 30% this year.Daimler’s supervisory board Friday extended the contracts of Wilhelm and truck chief Martin Daum until 2027 and 2025 respectively. It also appointed former Siemens AG Chief Executive Officer Joe Kaeser to the supervisory board of the truck division and plans to nominate him as chairman.China BoostStrong demand in China has continued during the second quarter, Wilhelm said on a call with analysts. Sales in the company’s largest market soared 60% in the first three months of the year.The higher guidance for cars was “encouraging,” especially in light of production curbs related to the global semiconductor shortage, RBC Capital Markets analyst Tom Narayan said in a note. Premium carmakers appeared to be faring better than mass-market peers in the supply crunch, he said.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysMercedes is already hitting 2025 targets as a result of robust China sales, the new S-Class and SUVs ahead of increased lower-margin BEV sales in 2022. A separately listed Mercedes business by year-end -- focused on BEVs and tech -- is aimed to close the valuation gap with Tesla.-- Michael Dean, BI automotive analystClick here to read the researchMercedes this month revved up its electric-car rollout with the new EQS sedan, the battery-powered sibling to its flagship S-Class, as traditional carmakers broaden their attack on Tesla Inc. Daimler expects the truck spinoff to help the company better tackle diverging technology trends in the passenger-car and commercial-vehicle industries.The company will update investors on its commercial-vehicle strategy on May 20. The unit’s margins are likely to reach the upper end of the target corridor for this year of 6% to 7%, Wilhelm said.Chip CrunchWhile carmakers around the world are benefiting from customers returning to showrooms, the global shortage of semiconductors that’s hampered production since late last year may deliver the biggest blow to output this quarter.The chip crunch has led Daimler to prioritize making its highest-returning models. This contributed to profitability for the cars division rising to 15.2% during the first quarter, up from 2.2% a year ago.“Although visibility is limited at present, Daimler assumes some recovery in the third and fourth quarter,” the company said.Daimler also raised the expected operating return for mobility services to between 14% and 15%, up from 12% to 13% previously. Improving business conditions prompted the company to release preliminary first-quarter earnings last week.(Updates with Joe Kaeser named candidate for truck unit chairman in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Panasonic to Buy U.S. AI Firm Blue Yonder for $7.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Panasonic Corp. has agreed to take over U.S. artificial intelligence software developer Blue Yonder for $7.1 billion in one of the biggest acquisitions for the Japanese firm.Panasonic, which already has a 20% stake in Blue Yonder, will buy the rest of the AI firm’s shares from New Mountain Capital and funds managed by Blackstone Group Inc. for $5.6 billion, according to a statement on Friday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Including repayment of outstanding debt, Panasonic’s total investment will amount to $7.1 billion.The announcement came less than a year after Panasonic acquired the minority stake in Blue Yonder for $800 million, giving the AI firm an enterprise value of $5.5 billion. Panasonic’s latest buyout offer will value the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company at $8.5 billion.The Japanese firm will fund the transaction with cash as well as a bridge loan. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year.Shares in Panasonic on Friday plunged and touched their lowest level since Jan. 18 in Tokyo after the Bloomberg News report. The stock fell 3.5% at the close.”It’s a good direction for Panasonic, to target the U.S. market,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Masahiro Wakasugi. But the valuation “is not cheap and we will have to wait to see how they fare after the merger to evaluate it.”Blue Yonder, founded in 1985 and formerly known as JDA Software Inc., makes supply-chain management software and uses artificial intelligence to predict product demand. Its revenue was more than $1 billion last year, according to the statement. It counts Best Buy Co., Coca-Cola Co. and Walmart Inc. among its over 3,000 customers globally.Panasonic’s buyout offer will see Blue Yonder scrapping its listing plans. The AI firm this month confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering.(Updates with analyst’s comment in the sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Baseball Card SPAC Shows Why Distressed Investing Is So Hard

    (Bloomberg) -- Jason Mudrick’s goal was clear.The prospectus for his blank-check company, which he listed on Nasdaq in December, mentioned “distressed” 40 times. Everybody in the industry knows Mudrick Capital Management LP invests in troubled businesses. And a pandemic was raging, so you’d think the list of stumbling firms to choose from would’ve been long for any turnaround specialist.Instead, Mudrick ended up in baseball cards, which Covid-19 had turned into a booming hobby, by merging his special purpose acquisition company with Topps Co., the iconic cardmaker co-owned by Michael Eisner since 2007.“Topps is absolutely not distressed at all,” Mudrick said in an interview. “What we sought to do with our SPAC was find a transaction that maximizes shareholder value.”It’s the perfect encapsulation of the current state of distressed investing -- or lack thereof.Money managers have tons of cash they’d like to use to buy troubled companies or invest in defaulted properties and distressed bonds, but there’s surprisingly little trouble in sight.The shift over the past year is enormous. As pandemic panic gripped markets, the number of corporate bonds trading at prices suggesting distress skyrocketed. A disaster in commercial real estate seemed inevitable. There was a wave of high-profile bankruptcies, including J.C. Penney Co. and Hertz Global Holdings Inc.About $1 trillion of bonds and loans in the Americas got to distressed levels. But the Federal Reserve’s swift intervention to save the coronavirus-ravaged economy and keep interest rates low helped drive that below $100 billion.So more than a year into the Covid-19 era, everything looks upside down to money managers seeking beaten-down investments. Commercial real estate, for instance, has held up despite empty downtowns in major cities, and investors are responding by pouring money into office-tower debt. The number of distressed bonds has dwindled.Some distressed investors have become so discouraged that they’ve given up and returned money to clients.That’s not to say distressed specialists who’ve listed SPACs are giving up. Many of them started trading in recent months, when distressed investors already faced an uphill climb. They’re focused on companies that went through bankruptcy last year.“We’re betting on a rebounding economy after a tough 2020,” Mo Meghji, chief executive officer of a SPAC called M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp., said in an interview. “The public markets are going to be strong, and companies that have had to become more efficient, change their business models or contend with the pandemic are going to be well-positioned to capitalize on growth.”SPACs overall, not just those focused on distressed investments, face challenges. They had a gigantic 2020 as their backers raised a record-smashing $83 billion from investors. Issuance of the entities -- publicly traded corporate shells that are armed with some cash and a mandate to buy a company -- was enormous at the start of 2021, but has slowed over the past month amid investor indigestion and increased U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission scrutiny.Distressed SPACs are fighting to stand out among the 500 or so SPACs that now trade on U.S. exchanges. The distressed ones need to show they have growth prospects like a technology or health-care firm, said Mitchell Nussbaum, co-chair of Loeb & Loeb LLP’s capital markets and corporate practice. Given signs that investor demand for SPACs is being outpaced by supply, that’s tough.“It’s mayhem,” he said. “I do expect that you’ll see it tamper down.”For distressed specialists, part of the appeal is that SPACs significantly lengthen their roster of potential investors since they trade on exchanges just like Apple Inc. or any other stock, meaning virtually anyone can buy them.“That may be a way for retail investors to play in a space that they otherwise couldn’t play in,” said Madlyn Gleich Primoff, a restructuring partner at Freshfields.Meghji’s SPAC, which raised $400 million in March, has already looked at 25 prospective investments, focused on consumer products and renewable energy. His first SPAC merged with IEA Services LLC, a renewable energy infrastructure firm, three years ago. In a world of celebrity-backed SPACs trying to make bold bets that might not pan out, Meghji says his SPAC’s focus on real companies positioned for growth should help.“Assuming we are at the tail end of the pandemic and the U.S. is going to get vaccinated and herd immunity is going to be in place, we see a huge rebound in the consumer-focused economy,” he said.Mudrick certainly found growth. Topps increased revenue by 23% in 2020. And the 83-year-old company is trying to learn a new trick by expanding into the hot market for NFTs with digital cards.He hasn’t given up on distressed investing.“There’s a lot of post-restructuring companies and companies that are going through a process hoping to emerge shortly,” Mudrick said.His latest SPAC may not have found distress. And his first -- which merged last year with a gold and silver producer and renamed itself Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. -- has seen its shares tumble. But Mudrick appears ready to try again. He declined to comment, but his firm has mulled listing a third distressed SPAC, according to people with knowledge of the matter.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.