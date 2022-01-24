U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

Volkswagen meets European CO2 emissions targets

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A new logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is unveiled at the VW headquarters in Wolfsburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen's carbon emissions from passenger vehicles in 2021 were around 2% under the European target limits at 118 grams per kilometre, according to preliminary figures, the carmaker said on Monday.

A total of 472,300 electric vehicles were delivered in the EU, Norway and Iceland in 2021, 64% above the previous year, Volkswagen said in a statement.

The proportion of battery-electric and hybrid vehicles among total sales grew to 17.2% from 10.1% the year before.

BMW and Daimler have said that preliminary figures showed they had also met European emissions targets, but neither has yet released specific figures.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)

