Volkswagen Plans to Borrow From German Schuldschein Debt Market

(Bloomberg) -- The financing arm of auto maker Volkswagen Group is planning to return to the German Schuldschein debt market, which has both loan and bond features, four years after its last visit.

Volkswagen Financial Services AG has assigned HSBC to help arrange the financing, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Terms of the euro deal are tentative at this stage and the borrower is looking at maturities of three and four years.

While potential lenders were not told the deal size, proceeds will be for general corporate purposes and refinancing, the same people said. VW sold €600 million ($649 million) of 2-year Schuldschein notes in January 2020, and a similar-sized financing with the same tenor in 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Its largest Schuldschein was a €900 million issue that was tripled from the initially-marketed amount in 2017.

Spokespeople for VW and HSBC declined to comment on the financing.

VW’s latest foray came as the market for the German debt is picking up. At least a dozen deals have launched this month, already exceeding the tally last January, as borrowers take advantage of an abundance of liquidity at the start of the year.

Schuldschein arranging banks were expecting a recovery this year following 2023’s drop in issuance as companies seek to refinance a wall of maturing debt. 2024 has already seen large corporates such as Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH and Jungheinrich AG tapping the market.

