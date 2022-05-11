Volkswagen plans electric pick-up, SUV in U.S. - sources

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to expand its electric offering in the United States with a fully electric pick-up and sports utility vehicle under the Scout brand, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The carmaker would invest around 100 million euros ($105.52 million) in the new brand, the people said, potentially seeking external funding through investors or an IPO to expand its production capabilities.

The supervisory board will discuss the topic at a meeting later on Wednesday. A Volkswagen spokesperson in the United States confirmed that the subject was on the agenda.

($1 = 0.9477 euros)

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, David Shepardson; Writing by Victoria Waldersee)