Volkswagen recalls 261,000 vehicles over fuel tank issue

Volkswagen is recalling approximately 261,000 vehicles over potentially faulty fuel tank suction pumps.

A host of models are affected, including some Audi A3, VW Jetta and VW Golf vehicles ranging from 2015 to 2020 model years. A full list can be found here.

Volkswagen said that due to a problem with a suction jet pump seal inside some affected fuel tanks, “fuel may flow into a separate evaporative (EVAP) emissions system and possibly leak out of the charcoal canister.”

A fuel leak can increase fire risks and potentially damage a vehicle or harm its occupants.

Dealers will replace the suction pump free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 12, 2024.

