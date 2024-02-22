Advertisement
Volkswagen recalls 261,000 vehicles over fuel tank issue

Rob Wile and Elizabeth Maline
·1 min read
Alexander Koerner

Volkswagen is recalling approximately 261,000 vehicles over potentially faulty fuel tank suction pumps.

A host of models are affected, including some Audi A3, VW Jetta and VW Golf vehicles ranging from 2015 to 2020 model years. A full list can be found here.

Volkswagen said that due to a problem with a suction jet pump seal inside some affected fuel tanks, “fuel may flow into a separate evaporative (EVAP) emissions system and possibly leak out of the charcoal canister.”

A fuel leak can increase fire risks and potentially damage a vehicle or harm its occupants.

Dealers will replace the suction pump free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 12, 2024.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

