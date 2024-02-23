Volkswagen recalls over 260,000 vehicles due to issues with fuel tank suction pumps

Volkswagen is recalling over 260,000 vehicles due to issues with the cars' fuel tank suction pumps, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The automaker said that due to a problem with a suction jet pump seal inside the fuel tank, fuel may "flow into the evaporative emissions (EVAP) system and possibly leak out of the charcoal canister." The NHTSA said a fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire.

The recall affects certain front-wheel drive models of the following vehicles:

2015-2020 Audi A3 Sedan

2015-2019 Audi A3 Cabriolet

2019-2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

2018 Golf Sportwagen GP

2018-2019 Golf Sportwagen A7

2015-2017 Golf Sportwagen

2015-2020 Golf GTI

2015-2020 Golf A7

Dealers will replace the suction pump free of charge, according to Volkswagen, and owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 12, 2024. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298 or Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834.

Volkswagen's numbers for this recall are VW 20UF/Audi: 20YF. Vehicles that were previously recalled under 16V-647 will need to have the new remedy completed, the company said.

Beetles, buses and Deadheads: How VW became a cultural icon in the US over 75 years

Other recent vehicle recalls

Ford has issued two recalls of more than 150,000 vehicles in total, the latest safety notices issued by the carmaker this month.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says models impacted by the most recent recalls include certain Ford Expeditions and Transits, as well as Lincoln Navigators. Previously reported recalls involved Explorers and E-350/E-450s.

In total, Ford has issued four recalls this month for reasons ranging from suspension and steering issues to malfunctioning seat belts. As with most recalls, Ford has advised affected customers that inspections and repairs will be carried out for free at dealerships as necessary.

Contributing: Mary Walrath-Holdridge, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Volkswagen recalls over 260,000 vehicles due to fuel tank issue